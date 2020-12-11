Hardeman County Community Calendar

Coffee Talk join us for a free light breakfast and information about upcoming community events on November 13, 8-9 a.m. at Hardeman County Chamber, 112 South Main St., Bolivar.

Hardeman County Citizens Cleanup meeting at Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department Station Saturday morning, November 14, breakfast at Wilson’s Diner. Together, as a community, we can help to beautify our roadways. Join us on the 2nd Saturday of each month from 9-11 a.m. to help clean up our city, county, and home!

Be More Hardeman Walking Podcast Check out Be More Hardeman’s Facebook page for the Be More Hardeman Walking Podcast hosted by Dr. Amy Elizer. New video podcasts are hosted every first and third Monday of the month. The podcasts offer a mix of information and encouragement for those wanting to get and keep better health.

The City of Bolivar Community Garden volunteer hours are Thursdays 4-6 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 9-11 a.m. at Pleasant Run Creek Park. The last garden day is scheduled for December 5. If you would like more information, check out their Facebook page.

TnAchieves Mentors are needed for TN Promise students for the Class of 2021. To learn more contact Graham Thomas at 615-604-1306 or visit tnachieves.org

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs all non-perishable food items. Call 609-2397 to drop off your donations. Canned fruit and protein items are most needed.

The Hardeman County Republican Party will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at 100 South Main Street in Bolivar.

The HCAC is seeking volunteers for Tech Crew. Tech Crew is responsible for sound, special effects, lighting, and other technical areas of productions. Experience is not required, the HCAC will provide the necessary training. If you are interested or would like more information please call or text Technical Director, Brandon Burvee, at (731)518-6404.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; Cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pine sol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multipurpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes) Notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, Bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on 755 Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

