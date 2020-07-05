Ignorance was Bliss?

Hardeman County saw the COVID-19 cases double in a week as the county prepared to open businesses in response to the most recent executive order issued by Governor Bill Lee.

As of April 28, the State of Tennessee website listed 11 cases in the county, but due to an increase in testing (see below), confirmed cases almost doubled, to 20, as of May 5, per tn.gov. The website listed 567 negative tests in the county.

With the increase in confirmed cases, Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain said he is being told those infected are being monitored.

“I am being told the Department of Health is checking on them daily,” he said.

Statewide in the same week, confirmed cases jumped from 10,052 to 13,690.

But while the economy is opening for many businesses, the fun is still on hold.

“Social and recreational gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited, including but not limited to festivals, fairs, parades, youth and adult sporting events, and overnight summer youth camps,” says the order that has an expiration date of May 29.

This continued restriction would keep events such as Music on the Square in Bolivar, Dizzy Dean Baseball and Softball, and Bolivar Central High School and Middleton High School graduation plans on hold, although all have announced plans to resume activities based on the May 29 expiration date.