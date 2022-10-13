Community Calendar for the Week of 10/13//22

City of Bolivar Bulk Trash Pickup - October 3- 31. Furniture, mattresses, wood, etc. may be placed by curb neatly for pickup. Call 731-658-2020 to schedule pickup. Not accepted: tires, paint, demolition materials, chemicals or other hazardous items.

The Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) is holding auditions for Who Stole Santa’s Pants on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. Auditions will be held at the HCAC, 1580 West Market, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008. The production dates are Friday through Sunday, December 2 - 4, 2022. The cast includes five to eight adults and 10+ children, ages seven and older.

During the week of October 9 through October 15 the Bolivar Memorial Cemetery will be cleaned of all flowers not in season or sun/weather damaged. Flower arrangements that are new and not seasonal will not be removed. Should you have any questions please contact the cemetery management.

Bolivar Fire and Emergency Services Festival - October 15th 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. - 1604 W. Market St., Bolivar - Fire, Police, EMS, Rescue, Demonstrations and more!

The Middleton Library will host Book Club for Adults October 14 at 1:00 p.m., Youth Adults Book Club October 22 at 11:00 a.m., and Manga Book Club on October 29 at 11:00 a.m.

The 17th Annual Hardeman County March of Dogs Parade will be October 15 at 10:30 a.m., beginning at Vaughan Oil Company in Bolivar. The Pet Costume Contest will follow on the Square in Bolivar. Live Music with Sparky Sparks and Johnny Weems is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. For more information, call Cindy Hamrick at 901-356-4843.

The Hebron Baptist Church will host a Senior Citizens Luncheon on October 20 at 12:00. Bro. Charles Jeter will provide the entertainment.

Bolivar Farmers Market - 110 Lafayette Street, Bolivar 38008 – Mike Malone - manager (731) 659-1521, May – October, Every Tuesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grand Junction Farmers Market - 216 Highway 57, Grand Junction, 38039 – Lorie Rice – CMFO (731) 764-2871, May – August, Every Friday 3-6 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Bolivar-Hardeman County Library Events - Brown Bag Book Club October 17 at 12pm, Lego Club October 17 at 1:30 pm, Sassy Seniors October 25th at 10:30 am, Story Time October 20 at 10:30 am, Teen STEM October 13 at 10:30 am, and Teen Book Club October 27 at 10:30 am - 213 N. Washington Street, Bolivar

The City of Bolivar Community Garden will host a Best Scarecrow Contest,with entries due by October 19 at Pleasant Run Creek Park. $10 entry fee. Call Brittney Willis, Garden Coordinator at 731-609-5765.

2022 Benefit Ride for the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse - October 22nd at Sand Beach Lake Park - Bikers can register at 10:30 am on race day, 11:00 am start.

2022 BOO Run! 5K and fun run for the benefit of the Hardeman County Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse - October 22 - 5k Run/Walk begins at 8:30 am, 1 mile - Fun walk Begins at 8:45 am - Bolivar Farmers Market - 110 Lafayette Street

There will be an outdoor gospel singing November 22 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Farmers Market. Everyone is welcome to attend. In case of rain, the Bolivar church of Christ will be used.

The Bolivar Central High School Class of 1972 will have a reunion brunch November 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Contact Eunice Spencer at 731-254-9608 for more information.

Bolivar Academy of Cycling Breast Cancer Awareness Ride-Run-Walk October 29th at 11 am. Meet at Pleasant Run Creek park - Bring bike or walking shoes and WEAR PINK!

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs all non-perishable food items. Call 609-2397 to drop off your donations. Canned fruit and protein items are most needed.

The Hardeman County Republican Party will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at 100 South Main Street in Bolivar.

Bolivar Masonic Lodge #608 meets the 1st Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m.

Grand Junction Community Walk every second Saturday of the month at the city park, if it rains it will be at the Old Cotton Gin.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes;

Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pinesol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multi-purpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes) notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, Bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292.