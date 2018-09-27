Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Friends of the Library will meet at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 27, in the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library for electing officers in their newly formed organization. Persons interested in supporting the library are encouraged to participate.

The Grand Junction Farmers Market will be held every Friday from 3-6 p.m. at the Old Cotton Gin on Hwy 57. If you are interested in selling at the market, call 764-2871.

The Hardeman County Music Commission presents Music on the Square this Friday, September 28 at 7 with The Smalleys. Busted Screen Door will headline the evening around 8. Concessions available.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open each Saturday and Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 for more information and to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals will have a fundraising Yard Sale Saturday, September 29 at 549 Ridgeway Dr. in Bolivar, with all proceeds benefiting the shelter. To donate or for more information, call Lisa Shanks at 205-601-4657.

The UT Extension Office will have Kid’s in the Kitchen during Fall Break October 10-11 at the Activities Center at the FUMC from 10 am to 2 p.m. for grades 3-6. The cost is $26. Call Katie Dees at 658-2421 to get signed up. Limited space is available.

A Bolivar Works Job Fair will be held at the Bolivar Municipal Center on Thursday, October 4 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Employers, agencies, or schools interested in participating should contact LaToya Murphy at 658-2020. The Mobile American Job Center will be on location to assist individuals with job searches, resume writing, and interview skills, and registration for Jobs4TN.

A Second Chance Job Training will be held at the Bolivar Municipal Center on October 11 at 6:00 p.m. This training is designed to advance the skills of those who have a poor work history or felony record.

The Fire & Emergency Services Festival will be held on Saturday, October 13 from 10- 2 p.m. at Walmart in Bolivar with demonstrations, free concessions, and more.

The BCHS Class of 1968 is planning a 50 Year Class Reunion on October 6 at the Bolivar Country Club from 5-10 p.m. If anyone knows the whereabouts of any classmates, please inform them. For more info call Bonnie Brown Leathers at 609-2608. Bootsy Price at 609-0189, Judy Simmons Bishop 772-2154, or Annette Conlee Lowrance at 212-1911.

Roger Spring church of Christ will have Homecoming on October 7, 2018 starting at 10 a.m. Located at 335 Old Roger Springs Rd., Middleton. Guest speaker will be Trent Childers. Fellowship meal after service.

Hebron Baptist Church will have Senior Citizen luncheon October 11 at 12:00 noon.

West Memorial Baptist Church will have Tribute Quartet in concert Thursday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m. A love offering will be received.

The Hardeman County churches of Christ will have an Outdoor Gospel Singing at the Bolivar Farmers Market Pavilion on Saturday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. Bring a chair.

The Fire & Emergency Services Festival will be held on Saturday, October 13 from 10-2 p.m. at Walmart in Bolivar with demonstrations, free concessions, and more.

Crafts on the Corner, October 20, set-up starts at 7:30 and event starts at 9 a.m. Booth fee is $30 without electric and $35 with electric. You can contact the chamber at 731-658-6554 for more information or e-mail at denise@hardemancountychamber.com Applications available at the chamber or by e-mail.

Grand Junction’s 7th Annual Holiday Bazaar, November 3 at the John Wilder Community Center from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Booth fee is $20. For more information, call City Hall at 731-764-2871 or Donna Lane at 901-827-7745

Hope Holiday Mart, November 30-December 1 at the Bolivar Municipal Center. Booth fees vary, and you will need to contact Andrea Young at 731-609-9250 after 5 p.m. for more information. Applications are available at the chamber or by e-mail.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library will have a fundraising Color Run on September 29 at 9:00 a.m. for all ages at Pleasant Run Creek Park. No time limit, you can run, jog, or walk at your own pace. See their full activities list on their Facebook, Instagram, or twitter pages.

The Grand Junction Public Library’s Disaster Preparedness/Survival Skills Class presented by David Vinyard. September 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Crafty Recyling with Katie Dees on September 28 at 1 p.m. GJ Library is looking for a Puppet Team! Youth 7th grade and up.

Also looking for adults with puppet experience to volunteer. They are offering Beginner Computer Classes. Keyboarding and Basic Computing. Limited Enrollment. GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue.

The Middleton Library will host Code Club Friday, September 28 at 4:00 p.m. free for ages 8-13. Story Time Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. with and treats. Also, Library Bag Sale is still going on: Fit all you can in a grocery bag for $2.00!

Annual Siler Family Reunion will be held at Piney Grove United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Sunday, October 14 at 1 p.m. in Siler City, NC. Pleas Sawyer extends an invitation to all descendants in this area. For more information please call LeAnn Nease Brown 919-967-9580.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many different ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

The Bolivar Senior Center will have Medicare Open Enrollment begins soon. Call Peggy for more information. 658-2887. The center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

Help the Hardeman County Rescue Squad! They are having a fundraising drive to pay for new extrication tools and to get the next response truck out in the county. The Rescue Squad asks for every household to donate $40. In return, a complimentary 10X13 color family portrait will be given by helping make this life saving service possible. Call Captain Jerry Avent or Rhonda Avent at 433-9201.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com