Hardeman County Community Calendar

Deborah Turner Brasfield is an artist and owner of On the Square Gallery and a Gifts in Bolivar. Brasfield’s original art is on exhibit at the Ned McWherter Performing Arts Center, 2nd floor gallery. Two other artists’ works are on display. The show is free and open to the public. The Ned is located at 314 East Main, Jackson. 731-425-8396 for open hours.

The Fall Master Gardener Course will be held at the Hardeman County Extension office 200 East Market Street in Bolivar on Thursday evenings 6:00 – 9:00 p. m. beginning August 9 and ending November 8. Applications are available at the Hardeman County Extension office. Call Lee Sammons at 731-658-2421.

Rev. Darron Fouse and the Bowden Hill C.M.E. Church in Middleton will sponsor its Annual Summer Revival on Thursday night, August 9 at 7:00 p.m. The guest evangelist will be Rev. Frederick Perry, associate minister at Bethlehem #1, in Medon, TN. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Lifeline Blood Services will be at the Grand Junction Public Library on August 9. Please remember to bring your photo ID. Every donor receives a free t-shirt.

The Middleton Library has Code Club Friday, August 10 and Friday, August 24 at 4:00 p.m., free for ages 8-13 Come and have fun playing computer games and learning basic coding skills. No experience with a computer is necessary. Story Time Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Come read a story with us. Activities and treats!

The Grand Junction Farmers Market will be held every Friday from 3-6 p.m. at the Old Cotton Gin on Hwy 57. If you are interested in selling at the market, call 764-2871.

Music on the Square and Hardeman County Relay For Life will be combined featuring Small Shack on August 10 at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre at 6:00 p.m. Taylor’s Escape out of Corinth, MS will be catering food for the evening. Tickets are on sale for $15. There will be a traditional survivor lap for the survivors that come on the night of event and register at the table. There will also be a luminaria ceremony and the option to buy luminarias at the event or get them today for $15 at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce and CB&S Bank.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open each Saturday and Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 for more information and to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

The Grand Junction Public Library is looking for a Puppet Team! Youth 7th grade and up. Also looking for adults with puppet experience to volunteer. Call 764-2716. They are offering Beginner Computer Classes. Keyboarding and Basic Computing. Limited Enrollment call to reserve your seat. Lego Club on Saturday, August 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. School-aged children and up. 764-2716. Canning with Katie Dees on August 21 & 22 at 1:00 p.m. Limited enrollment, call to reserve your seat. 764-2716. GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com.

New Hope Baptist Church in Slayden, MS will have a gospel singing featuring Overjoyed on August 11. Meal will begin at 6:00 p.m., concert at 7.

New Bethel Baptist Church will celebrate their 150th Anniversary on Saturday, August 18 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be provided at 1:00 p.m. Featured music by Servant’s Heart and speakers include Brothers James Smith, Bob Gibson, Skippy Rowland, Mike Jernigan, and Matthew Watkins.

The Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) will present The Hallelujah Girls. Performances will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. and September 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and will go on sale at the Arts Council to HCAC members on Monday, August 27, and to the public on Saturday, September 1. The box office opens August 27 with weekday and Saturday (9/1) hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit the Arts Council at 1580 West Market Street, Bolivar 38008 or call 731-658-2787 to purchase tickets and for more information. Become an HCAC member today to purchase your tickets early! Season tickets are also available, which secures your seat for each production during the 2018/2019 season.

The Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) will hold auditions for Elf Jr. The Musical. The cast includes males and females, ages eight to adult. All people auditioning must be prepared to also sing. Auditions will be held at the Arts Center, 1580 West Market St. in Bolivar on Tuesday and Thursday, September 11 and 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, September 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The production dates are Friday, November 30, through Sunday, December 2, 2018. Call 731-658-2787 for more information.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library will have STEM Mondays at 3:30 p.m. throughout August, Adult Rock Painting August 14 at 10:00 a.m., TEL Class on August 19 at 5:00 p.m., Toddler Story Time each Thursday at 10:30 a.m., and Lego Club each Thursday at 3:30 p.m., Their fundraising Color Run will be on September 29 at 9:00 a.m. for all ages at Pleasant Run Creek Park. No time limit, you can run, jog, or walk at your own pace. See their full activities list on their Facebook, Instagram, or twitter pages.

Help the Hardeman County Rescue Squad! They are having a fundraising drive to pay for new extrication tools and to get the next response truck out in the county. The Rescue Squad asks for every household to donate $40. In return, a complimentary 10X13 color family portrait will be given by helping make this life saving service possible. Call Captain Jerry Avent or Rhonda Avent at 433-9201.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center. 658-2887.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com