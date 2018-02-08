Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Hardeman County Rescue Squad are having a drive to pay for new extrication tools and to get the next response truck out in the county. The Rescue Squad asks for every household to donate $40. In return, a complimentary 10x13 color family portrait will be given by helping make this life saving service possible. Call Captain Jerry Avent or Rhonda Avent at 433-9201.

The Fall Master Gardener Course will be held at the Hardeman County Extension office 200 East Market Street in Bolivar on Thursday evenings 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. beginning August 9 and ending November 8. Applications are available at the Hardeman County Extension office or you can download from the Hardeman County Extension web page https://extension.tennessee.edu/hardeman. Completed applications and payment must be received by August 1 at the extension office. The fee for the class is $125.00 or $150 for a couple. Checks are payable to Hardeman County Extension. Please remit payment with your signed application to Lee Sammons Extension Agent Hardeman County Extension 200 E Market Street, P. O. Box 186 Bolivar, Tennessee 38008. If you have any questions about the program contact Lee Sammons at 731-658-2421 or email at lsammons@utk.edu. The Cooperative Extension Program offers its programs to all persons regardless to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Lifeline Blood Services will be at Pine Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation on Friday, August 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Please remember to use your photo ID. Every donor received a free t-shirt.

The Grand Junction Farmers Market will be held every Friday from 3-6 p.m. at the Old Cotton Gin on Hwy 57. If you are interested in selling at the market, call 764-2871.

Music on the Square at the Bolivar Downtown will feature Amber McCain at 8:00 p.m. Johnny Weems and George Ervin will open the stage at 7. Concessions available.

Open Air on the Square will be Saturday, August 4, with an Old School Block Party from 7-11 p.m. Bring your coolers with food and drinks and lawn chairs. Featured will be a bike roundup and music by Michael Jackson.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open each Saturday and Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 for more information and to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

Rev. Darron Fouse and the Bowden Hill C.M.E. Church in Middleton will sponsor its Annual Homecoming Services on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Robert Parham and the Greater Springfield Baptist Church from Bolivar. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Rev. Darron Fouse and the Bowden Hill C.M.E. Church in Middleton will sponsor its Annual Summer Revival on Wednesday and Thursday night, August 8th and 9th, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. nightly. The guest evangelist will be Rev. Frederick Perry, associate minister at Bethlehem #1, in Medon, TN. The public is cordially invited to attend.

The American Cancer Society HC Relay For Life will be combined with Music on the Square featuring Small Shack on August 10 at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre at 6:00 p.m. Taylor’s Escape out of Corinth, MS will be catering food for the evening. Tickets are on sale for $15. Luminarias are on sale and for the luminaria ceremony for $15 at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce and CB&S Bank. We are excited about this year’s event, but we need your attendance, support, sponsorships, and luminaria sales.

The Selmer Senior Center has only four seats left on the bus! Sign up today for RIDE THE RAILS West Virginia. A “wild and wonderful excursion!” October 15-19. $679.00 per person double occupancy. Payment in full is due by August 17. For more information and reservations, please call Rowena at Selmer Senior Center, 731-645-7843.

New Bethel Baptist Church will celebrate their 150th Anniversary on Saturday, August 18 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be provided at 1:00 p.m. Featured music by Servant’s Heart and speakers include Brothers James Smith, Bob Gibson, Skippy Rowland, Mike Jernigan, and Matthew Watkins.

The Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) will present The Hallelujah Girls. Performances will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. and September 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and will go on sale at the Arts Council to HCAC members on Monday, August 27, and to the public on Saturday, September 1. The box office opens August 27 with weekday and Saturday (9/1) hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit the Arts Council at 1580 West Market Street, Bolivar 38008 or call 731-658-2787 to purchase tickets and for more information. Become an HCAC member today to purchase your tickets early! Season tickets are also available, which secures your seat for each production during the 2018/2019 season.

The Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) will hold auditions for Elf Jr. The Musical. The cast includes males and females, ages eight to adult. All people auditioning must be prepared to also sing. Auditions will be held at the Arts Center, 1580 West Market St. in Bolivar on Tuesday and Thursday, September 11 and 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, September 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The production dates are Friday, November 30, through Sunday, December 2, 2018. Call 731-658-2787 for more information.

The Middleton Library has Family Rock Painting Friday, August 3 at 10:30 a.m. Free fun for everyone. Free Resume Writing Class Tuesday, August 7 at 5:00 p.m. Ages 18 and Up. Savvy Minerals Makeup Class Thursday, August 9 at 11:00 a.m. Free class! Come learn how to look beautiful naturally! Free samples! Code Club Friday, August 10th -and- Friday, August 24 at 4:00 p.m. Free for Ages 8-13 Come and have fun playing computer games and learning basic coding skills. No experience with a computer is necessary. Story Time Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Come read a story with us. Activities and treats!

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library will have a Color Run on September 29 at 9:00 a.m. for all ages at Pleasant Run Creek Park. No time limit, you can run, jog, or walk at your own pace. The library has Pre-school Story Time & Activity each Monday at 3:30 p.m., Adult Rock Painting each Tuesday at 10:00 a.m., Crafternoon on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m., Toddler Story Time each Thursday at 10:30 a.m., and Lego Club each Thursday at 3:30 p.m., See their full activities list on their Facebook, Instagram, or twitter pages.

The Grand Junction Public Library is asking for Veteran Photos to scan and use for their history memorabilia section and any other items of historical interest for their display. They offer GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Hardeman County will receive credit for the volunteer hours to be used in case of disaster where FEMA must be called in and will offset the dollar amount the county would be responsible for paying. To learn more about RSVP and to become a volunteer, contact Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center this month. 658-2887.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center at 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com