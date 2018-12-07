Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Fall Master Gardener Course will be held at the Hardeman County Extension office 200 East Market Street in Bolivar on Thursday evenings 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. beginning August 9 and ending November 8. Applications are available at the Hardeman County Extension office or you can download from the Hardeman County Extension web page https://extension.tennessee.edu/hardeman. Completed applications and payment must be received by August 1 at the extension office. The fee for the class is $125.00 or $150 for a couple.

Checks are payable to Hardeman County Extension. Please remit payment with your signed application to Lee Sammons Extension Agent Hardeman County Extension 200 E Market Street, P. O. Box 186 Bolivar, Tennessee 38008. If you have any questions about the program contact Lee Sammons at 731-658-2421 or email at lsammons@utk.edu. The Cooperative Extension Program offers its programs to all persons regardless to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce will have Coffee Talk on July 13 at 8:00 a.m. at the Bolivar-HC Regional Library. The Grand Junction Farmers Market will begin this Friday and will be held every Friday from 3-6 pm at the Old Cotton Gin on Hwy 57. If you are interested in selling at the market, call 764-2871.

Music on the Square will feature Bryan Hayes and the Retrievers on Friday, July 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. Concessions will be available.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open each Saturday and Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 for more information and to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

Law Enforcement officials in Bolivar will be out and targeting impaired drivers. The Bolivar Police Departments and the TN Highway Safety Office will hold a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, July 14 from 8:00 p.m. to Midnight on West Market St., in Bolivar

DayShore camp at Bolivar First United Methodist Church will be held July 16-20 from 8:00 a.m.-5: 00 p.m. for ages 5-11 years old. The cost is $75 or you apply for the “pay as you can” scholarships are available. Breakfast, lunch, snacks and activities such as archery and art & crafts are included. Also, Gagaball & Basketball, Christ-centered lessons, Daily group worship and so much more. Registration form available online at www.bolivarfirstumc.org.

Shipwrecked VBS will be hosted by Dixie Hills Baptist Church at 75 Dixie Hills Road July 16-20 from 9:00 a.m. to Noon for 4-year-olds through 12th grade. It is sponsored by Parrans Chapel and Dixie Hills. Call 658-6529 for more information.

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office will hold a Best Tomato Contest at the Bolivar Farmers Market on Saturday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. Adult and Youth categories. For more information call 658-2421. See page A2.

Homecoming at First Baptist Church of Whiteville will be on July 29 to celebrate the 125th anniversary of its founding. Beginning with Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m., it will be followed by a pot-luck luncheon. There will be a “singspiration” service at 2 p.m. Rev. Tommy Warner, Director of Missions for Hardeman County Baptist Association, will preach the homecoming sermon with Steve Wood, Minister of Music at West Memorial Baptist Church, leading the music and afternoon singing service. Both grew up at First Baptist Church. The church was founded on July 28, 1893. Current members invite former members and all those with ties to the church to attend. The church is situated at 203 E. Main Street, Whiteville, 38075. For more information please contact fbcwhitevilletn@gmail.com.

The Grove Primary Care Clinic & Hardeman County Health Department at 702 S. Main St., in Middleton will have a Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 28 from 9:00 a.m. to Noon with water slide fun, free backpacks, snow cones, free school supplies, free blood pressure checks. While you’re there, schedule your back to school physicals.

The Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) will present The Hallelujah Girls Friday, September 7, through Sunday, September 9. Performances will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. and September 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and will go on sale at the Arts Center Box Office to HCAC members on Monday, August 27, and to the public on Saturday, September 1. The box office opens August 27 with weekday and Saturday hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and adding evening hours on September 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit the Arts Center at 1580 W. Market St., in Bolivar or call 731-658-2787 to purchase tickets and for more information. Become an HCAC member today to purchase your tickets early! Season tickets are also available, which secures your seat for each production during the 2018/2019 season.

The Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) will hold auditions for Elf Jr. The Musical. The cast includes males and females, ages eight to adult. All people auditioning must be prepared to also sing. Auditions will be held at the Arts Center, 1580 West Market St. in Bolivar on Tuesday and Thursday, September 11 and 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, September 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The production dates are Friday, November 30, through Sunday, December 2, 2018. Call 731-658-2787 for more information.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Pre-school Story Time & Activity each Monday at 3:30 p.m., Adult Rock Painting each Tuesday at 10:00 a.m., Crafternoon on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m., Toddler Story Time each Thursday at 10:30 a.m., and Lego Club each Thursday at 3:30 p.m., See their full activities list on their Facebook, Instagram, or twitter pages.

The Grand Junction Public Library is asking for Veteran Photos to scan and use for their history memorabilia section and any other items of historical interest for their display. They offer GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Hardeman County will receive credit for the volunteer hours to be used in case of disaster where FEMA must be called in and will offset the dollar amount the county would be responsible for paying. To learn more about RSVP and to become a volunteer, contact Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com.

The Middleton Library has openings for their free Basic Computer classes and STEM Classes. Call Director Cindy Scott at 376-0680 for more information and to sign up.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center. 658-2887.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Bolivar Police Dept. is partnering with the TN Highway Safety Office for its fifth annual Seatbelts are for Everyone campaign through August 1. In TN, a disproportionate percentage of unrestrained fatalities tend to occur between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 5:59 a.m., and fifty percent of Tennessee’s fatalities are unbelted. Buckle up, it saves lives, and it’s the law. For more information, visit tntrafficsafety.com.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com