Hardeman County Community Calendar

Music on the Square will feature Affirmation Friday, July 6 at 7:00 p.m. with Wolf River Band taking the stage at 8 at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. Concessions will be available.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open each Saturday and Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 for more information and to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

Lifeline Blood Services will be at 809 West Market St. on Friday, July 6 from noon -5p.m. Register online at lifelinebloodserv.org. Please remember your photo ID.

Marsha Blackburn will be at Homerun Pizza Saturday, July 7 at 4:30. Public is invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Mayoral and Sheriff Debate will be on July 10 at 6:00 p.m. in the BCHS auditorium. All other candidates are invited to address the audience before the debate. It will be broadcast live on WMOD and on County Journal Television and is brought to you by WMOD, the Bolivar Bulletin Times and the HC Branch of the NAACP.

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce will have Coffee Talk on July 13 at 8:00 a.m. at the Bolivar-HC Regional Library.

DayShore camp at Bolivar First United Methodist Church will be held July 16-20 from 8:00 a.m.-5: 00 p.m. for ages 5-11 years old. The cost is $75 or you can apply for the “pay as you can” scholarships that are available. Breakfast, lunch, snacks and activities such as archery and art & crafts are included. Also, Gagaball & Basketball, Christ-centered lessons, Daily group worship and so much more. Registration form available online at www.bolivarfirstumc.org.

Shipwrecked VBS will be hosted by Dixie Hills Baptist Church at 75 Dixie Hills Road July 16-20 from 9:00 a.m. to Noon for 4-year-olds through 12th grade. It is sponsored by Parrans Chapel and Dixie Hills. Call 658-6529 for more information.

The Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) will present The Hallelujah Girls Friday, September 7, through Sunday, September 9. Performances will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. and September 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and will go on sale at the Arts Center Box Office to HCAC members on Monday, August 27, and to the public on Saturday, September 1. The box office opens August 27 with weekday and Saturday hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and adding evening hours on September 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit the Arts Center at 1580 W. Market St., in Bolivar or call 731-658-2787 to purchase tickets and for more information. Become an HCAC member today to purchase your tickets early! Season tickets are also available, which secures your seat for each production during the 2018/2019 season.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Pre-school Story Time & Activity each Monday at 3:30 p.m., Adult Rock Painting each Tuesday at 10:00 a.m., Crafternoon on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m., Toddler Story Time each Thursday at 10:30 a.m., and Lego Club each Thursday at 3:30 p.m., See their full activities list on their Facebook, Instagram, or twitter pages.

The Grand Junction Public Library is asking for Veteran Photos to scan and use for their history memorabilia section and any other items of historical interest for their display. They offer GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Hardeman County will receive credit for the volunteer hours to be used in case of disaster where FEMA must be called in and will offset the dollar amount the county would be responsible for paying. To learn more about RSVP and to become a volunteer, contact Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com.

The Middleton Library has openings for their free Basic Computer classes and STEM Classes. Call Director Cindy Scott at 376-0680 for more information and to sign up.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center. 658-2887.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Bolivar Police Dept. is partnering with the TN Highway Safety Office for its fifth annual Seatbelts are for Everyone campaign through August 1. In TN, a disproportionate percentage of unrestrained fatalities tend to occur between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 5:59 a.m., and fifty percent of Tennessee’s fatalities are unbelted. Buckle up, it saves lives, and it’s the law. For more information, visit tntrafficsafety.com.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is remining citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center this month. 658-2887.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com