Hardeman County Community Calendar

Music on the Square in Bolivar on June 22 will feature The Smalley Family and Tumbleweed.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open each Saturday and Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 for more information and to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

The Annual Juneteenth Celebration will be held on June 23 at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre at 3:00 p.m. with local church male choruses, choirs and other special guests and speakers.

The Hardeman County APTA will have their annual membership drive with BBQ and Silent Auction on Saturday, June 23 at 5:00 p.m. at The Pillars, 322 S. Washington St., Bolivar. If you are interested in saving the historical properties, please attend. For more information contact president Ken Savage at 518-7148.

Lifeline Blood Services will be at the Middleton Community Center on June 29 from 1-5pm. Register online at lifelinebloodserv.org. Please remember your photo ID.

Hickory Valley’s Annual 4th of July Picnic and Parade will be held Wednesday July 4. Register and line up for the parade at 10:30 at the Hickory Valley Gin. Be creative, decorate yourself, a tractor, motorcycle, bicycle, wagon or build a float. Parade starts at 11:00. Picnic at City Hall will follow the parade. Bring a lawn chair and a dish to share with your neighbors. The town of Hickory Valley provides hot dogs with all the fixings, lemonade and iced tea. Come and join us at Hickory Valley City Hall,7115 Rt. 18 South.

Toone Fire and Police Departments 4th of July Fireworks will be July 4 with live music at 6:00 p.m. and fireworks at dark. Concessions will be available.

The Hardeman County Mayoral and Sheriff Debate will be on July 10 at 6:00 p.m. in the BCHS auditorium. All other candidates are invited to address the audience before the debate. It will be broadcast live on WMOD and on County Journal Television and is brought to you by WMOD, the Bolivar Bulletin Times and the HC Branch of the NAACP.

DayShore camp at Bolivar First United Methodist Church will be held July 16-20 from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. for ages 5-11 years old. The cost is $75 which includes breakfast, lunch and snacks. Activities such as archery, art & crafts, Gagaball & Basketball, Christ-centered lessons, daily group worship and so much more. Registration form available online at www.bolivarfirstumc.org.

Shipwrecked VBS will be hosted by Dixie Hills Baptist Church at 75 Dixie Hills Road July 16-20 from 9:00 a.m. to Noon for 4-year-olds through 12th grade. It is sponsored by Parrans Chapel and Dixe Hills. Call 658-6529 for more information.

The Grand Junction Public Library is asking for Veteran Photos to scan and use for their history memorabilia section and any other items of historical interest for their display. June 22 is Family Game/Movie Night will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. On June 23 they will offer a Emergency/Disaster Preparedness class from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and lunch will be provided. They offer GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Hardeman County will receive credit for the volunteer hours to be used in case of disaster where FEMA must be called in and will offset the dollar amount the county would be responsible for paying. To learn more about RSVP and to become a volunteer, contact Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com.

The Middleton Library will have Awards Day on Friday, June 29 at the library at 11:00 a.m. They have openings for their free Basic Computer classes and STEM Classes. Call Director Cindy Scott at 376-0680 for more information and to sign up.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center. 658-2887.

The Selmer Senior Center invites you to Ride the Rails West Virginia, a “wild and wonderful excursion!” October 15-19, 2018. $679.00 per person double occupancy. $100 deposit is due by July 5. For more information and reservations, please call Rowena at Selmer Senior Center, 731-645-7843.

Selmer Senior Center invites you to Canada & New England with Princess Cruises, September 28-October 5, 2019. Required deposit will be $330 per person. For more information, please contact Rowena at 731-645-7843.

Students who are currently using the TN Promise Scholarship are hereby reminded of the deadlines to submit community service hours for each term. Deadlines are as follows: Fall semester- July 1st, Spring semester- December 1st, Summer session- April 1st, this includes TCAT students. Eight community service hours must be submitted each term to stay eligible. If you have any questions, contact Dixie Spencer at dspencer@swtdd.org.

The Bolivar Police Dept. is partnering with the TN Highway Safety Office for its fifth annual Seatbelts are for Everyone campaign through August 1. In TN, a disproportionate percentage of unrestrained fatalities tend to occur between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 5:59 a.m., and fifty percent of Tennessee’s fatalities are unbelted. Buckle up, it saves lives, and it’s the law. For more information, visit tntrafficsafety.com.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S. at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

