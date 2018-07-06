Hardeman County Community Calendar

Coffee Talk at Hardeman County Chamber Friday, June 8 at 8:00 a.m.

Music on the Square for Friday, June 8 will feature Showtime beginning at 7 p.m. Come out for free, family-friendly entertainment. Concessions will be available.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open each Saturday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 for more information and to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

The Rogers Springs church of Christ will have Gospel Meetings with guest speaker Jeff Scott. June 3 at 10:00 a.m. with lunch served and June 4-6 at 7:00 nightly.

First Baptist Church at 203 E. Main Street, in Whiteville will have Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 4-8 for those who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade. “Game On” is the theme. There will be Bible lessons, music, missions, snacks, recreation, crafts. For more information, email fbcwhitevilletn@gmail.com

Hebron Baptist Church in Middleton will have their Vacation Bible School June 4-8 from 9 a.m. to noon.

New Hope Baptist Church in Slayden, MS will have a Gospel Singing with the Barnetts on Saturday, June 9 with a meal at 6 followed by singing at 7.

Bolivar General Hospital will have an Alzheimer Caregiver Support Group on June 11 at 5:30 p.m. in their cafeteria. For more information, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216.

The Wall Builders Coalition’s “Calling All Men” will be held on June 12 at the Hope Street Building at 6:30 p.m. Both men and women are encouraged to take part.

Brints Chapel Baptist Church in Middleton will have a Ladies Devotion and Men’s Prayer Meeting on June 12 at 7:00 p.m., please bring finger foods and desserts. Vacation Bible School will be held June 18-22.

The Hardeman County Community Health Center will have an Open House to showcase the center and services along with a farewell reception for Dr.Rahaman Suara. On Thursday, June 14 from Noon to 1 p.m. Drop in for refreshments and free health screenings from 1 to 4 p.m. All are welcome.

A Graduate Celebration for all Hardeman County Graduates will be at Lone Oaks Farm on June 14 at 6:00 p.m. If you need a ride, busses will leave Bolivar Central and Middleton High Schools at 5:30 p.m.

HCAC Audition Notice the Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) will hold auditions for The Hallelujah Girls, its first production of the 2018/2019 season. The cast includes six women and two men. Auditions will be held at the HCAC (1580 West Market Street, Bolivar 38008) on Monday, June 18 and 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The production dates are Friday, September 7, through Sunday, September 9.

Lifeline Blood Services will be at the Middleton Community Center on June 29 from 1-5 p.m. Register online at lifelinebloodserv.org. Please remember you photo ID.

The Grand Junction Public Library will have Kids on Computer/Kids Playing Games on June 7 from 12:30-2:00 p.m., and their Summer Reading Kick-off on June 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. On June 14, a Math Tournament and Kids Play Games will be from 12:30-2:00 p.m. On Saturday, June 16, they will host a Father-Kids Crafts from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., and June 22 is Family Game/Movie Night will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. They offer GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP

Volunteer Station. Hardeman County will receive credit for the volunteer hours to be used in case of disaster where FEMA must be called in and will offset the dollar amount the county would be responsible for paying. To learn more about RSVP and to become a volunteer, contact Pamela Carroll, Volunteer Coordinator at 731-632-0304 or pcarroll.rsvp@centruytel.net or Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com.

The Middleton Library will have Awards Day on Friday, June 29 at the library at 11:00 a.m. They have openings for their free Basic Computer classes and STEM Classes. Call Director Cindy Scott at 376-0680 for more information and to sign up.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Toddler Story Time each Thursday at 10:30 a.m., and Lego Club each Thursday at 3:30 p.m. See their full activities list on their Facebook, Instagram, or twitter pages

The Annual Juneteenth Celebration will be held on June 23 at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre at 3:00 p.m.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center. 658-2887.

The Selmer Senior Center invites you to Ride the Rails West Virginia, a “wild and wonderful excursion!” October 15-19, 2018. $679.00 per person double occupancy. $100 deposit is due by July 5. For more information and reservations, please call Rowena at Selmer Senior Center, 731-645-7843.

Selmer Senior Center invites you to Canada & New England with Princess Cruises, September 28-October 5, 2019. Required deposit will be $330 per person. For more information, please contact Rowena at 731-645-7843.

Students who are currently using the TN Promise Scholarship are hereby reminded of the deadlines to submit community service hours for each term. Deadlines are as follows: Fall semester- July 1st, Spring semester- December 1st, Summer session- April 1st, this includes TCAT students. Eight community service hours must be submitted each term to stay eligible. If you have any questions, contact Dixie Spencer at dspencer@swtdd.org.

The Bolivar Police Dept. is partnering with the TN Highway Safety Office for its fifth annual Seatbelts are for Everyone campaign through August 1. In TN, a disproportionate percentage of unrestrained fatalities tend to occur between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 5:59 a.m., and fifty percent of Tennessee’s fatalities are unbelted. Buckle up, it saves lives, and it’s the law. For more information, visit tntrafficsafety.com.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

Celebrate Recovery Meetings, a Christian based recovery program for any addiction, hurts, habits, and hang-ups are every Thursday at Dixie Hills Baptist Church at 6:00 p.m. Call Steve at 609-4004 or Shirley at 609-4182.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com