Hardeman County Community Calendar

Music on the Square for Friday, June 1 features Makayla Collins at 7:00 p.m. and the Martin Family Circus at 8. Come out for free, family-friendly entertainment. Concessions will be available. If raining, go to Farmers Market Pavilion.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open each Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 for more information and to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

Lifeline Blood Services will be at Pine Meadows in Bolivar on June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register online at lifelinebloodserv.org. Please remember you photo ID

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Toddler Story Time each Thursday at 10:30 a.m., and Lego Club each Thursday at 3:30 p.m., Summer Reading kick-off party on Saturday, June 2 at 9:00 a.m. till Noon with live music, selfie photo booth, bounce house, face painting, New Orleans style sno-balls, and free bag with summer reading program registration. See their full activities list on their Facebook, Instagram, or twitter pages.

The Hardeman County Recovery Court will hold at Shrimp & Crawfish Boil benefit dinner on June 2 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Falcon Ridge Farm. Advance tickets are $20, they will be $25 at the gate. Contact Matt Boatwright at 267-5004 or Scot Brewer at 694-8873 for more information.

The Rogers Springs church of Christ will have Gospel Meetings with guest speaker Jeff Scott. June 3 at 10:00 a.m. with lunch served and June 4-6 at 7:00 nightly.

First Baptist Church at 203 E. Main Street, in Whiteville will have Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 4-8 for those who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade. “Game On” is the theme. There will be Bible lessons, music, missions, snacks, recreation, crafts. For more information, email fbcwhitevilletn@gmail.com

Hebron Baptist Church in Middleton will have their Vacation Bible School June 4-8 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Brints Chapel Baptist Church will have a Ladies Devotion and Men’s Prayer Meeting on June 12 at 7:00 p.m., please bring finger foods and desserts. Vacation Bible School will be held June 18-22.

A Graduate Celebration for all Hardeman County Graduates will be at Loan Oaks Farm on June 14 at 6:00 p.m. Busses will leave Bolivar Central and Middleton High Schools at 5:30

The Middleton Library has Story Time each Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. with treats and crafts. On Friday, June 1, Bob Tarter will be at the Middleton Community Center at 11:30 for a Library Summer Reading event; and on Friday, June 29 Awards Day will be at the library at 11:00 a.m. They have openings for their free Basic Computer classes and STEM Classes. Call Director Cindy Scott at 376-0680 for more information and to sign up.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting sobriety roadside safety checkpoints on June 6 from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on State Route 57 at mile marker 22.2 in Hardeman County. Troopers will evaluate and target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed ensuring the protection of all motorists.

The Grand Junction Public Library offers GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Hardeman County will receive credit for the volunteer hours to be used in case of disaster where FEMA must be called in and will offset the dollar amount the county would be responsible for paying. To learn more about RSVP and to become a volunteer, contact Pamela Carroll, Volunteer Coordinator at 731-632-0304 or pcarroll.rsvp@centruytel.net or Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com.

Students who are currently using the TN Promise Scholarship are hereby reminded of the deadlines to submit community service hours for each term. Deadlines are as follows: Fall semester- July 1st, Spring semester- December 1st, Summer session- April 1st, this includes TCAT students. Eight community service hours must be submitted each term to stay eligible. If you have any questions, contact Dixie Spencer at dspencer@swtdd.org.

The Bolivar Police Department is partnering with the TN Highway Safety Office for its fifth annual Seatbelts are for Everyone campaign through August 1. In TN, a disproportionate percentage of unrestrained fatalities tend to occur between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 5:59 a.m., and fifty percent of Tennessee’s fatalities are unbelted. Buckle up, it saves lives, and it’s the law. For more information, visit tntrafficsafety.com.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is remining citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center this month. 658-2887.

There is an AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com