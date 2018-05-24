Hardeman County Community Calendar

Music on the Square for Friday, May 25 at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre features Second ChantZ at 7 and Small Shack at 8. Come out for free, family friendly entertainment. Concessions will be available.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open each Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 for more information and to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library will have their Summer Reading kick-off party on Saturday, June 2 9:00 a.m. until Noon, with live music, selfie photo booth, bounce house, face painting, free bag with summer reading program registration, and New Orleans style sno-balls. They have Toddler Story Time each Thursday at 10:30 a.m., and Lego Club each Thursday at 3:30 p.m., and social media for beginners on Friday, May 25. The Library will be closed on Memorial Day. See their full activities list on their Facebook, Instagram, or twitter pages.

The Middleton Library has Story Time is each Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. with treats and crafts. Movie Night will be on May 25 at 6 p.m. featuring Peter Rabbit. On Friday, June 1, Bob Tarter will be at the Middleton Community Center at 11:30 for a Library Summer Reading event; and on Friday, June 29 Awards Day will be at the library at 11:00 a.m. They have openings for their free Basic Computer classes and STEM Classes. Call Director Cindy Scott at 376-0680 for more information and to sign up.

There will be a benefit for LaWanda Vickers at Lone Oaks Farm on May 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with BBQ, hamburgers, hot dogs, a motorcycle ride, horse and buggy rides, train rides, bounce houses, hay rides, face painting, drawings, live music each hour, a corn hole tournament, silent & live auction and much more. For more information call 343-5303.

Brints Chapel Baptist Church will have Bro. Tyler Gibbs as a guest preacher on May 27. On June 12, a Ladies Devotion and Men’s Prayer Meeting at 7:00 p.m., please bring finger foods and desserts. Vacation Bible School will be held June 18-22.

The New Hope church of Christ in Middleton will have an open house on May 27 from 2-5 p.m.

American Legion Post 198 will present a Memorial Day program at the Veterans Wall in Middleton at 11:00 a.m. on May 28.

The Lee Ola Roberts Library in Whiteville kick off their summer reading and food program on May 29.

Swing into Spring with Crafts on the Corner, Arts in the Alley, and an Antique Tractor Parade will be on Saturday, June 2. If you would like to become a Crafts on the Corner vendor, booths are available for $30 and forms can be obtained by calling Denise at the chamber 658-6554. If you want to be an Arts in the Alley vendor, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts in Downtown Bolivar. If it is raining, it will be at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

The Hardeman County Recovery Court will hold at Shrimp & Crawfish Boil benefit dinner on June 2 from 4-8 p.m. at Falcon Ridge Farm. Advance tickets are $20, they will be $25 at the gate. Contact Matt Boatwright at 267-5004 or Scot Brewer at 694-8873 for more information.

The Rogers Springs church of Christ will have Gospel Meetings with guest speaker Jeff Scott. June 3 at 10 a.m. with lunch served and June 4-6 at 7 nightly.

The Selmer Senior Center invites you to Ride the Rails West Virginia, a “wild and wonderful excursion!” October 15-19, 2018. $679.00 per person double occupancy. $100 deposit is due by July 5. For more information and reservations, please call Rowena at Selmer Senior Center, 731-645-7843.

Selmer Senior Center invites you to Canada & New England with Princess Cruises, September 28 - October 5, 2019. Required deposit will be $330 per person. For more information, please contact Rowena at 731-645-7843.

The Grand Junction Public Library offers GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Hardeman County will receive credit for the volunteer hours to be used in case of disaster where FEMA must be called in and will offset the dollar amount the county would be responsible for paying. To learn more about RSVP and to become a volunteer, contact Pamela Carroll, Volunteer Coordinator at 731-632-0304 or pcarroll.rsvp@centruytel.net or Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com.

Students who are currently using the TN Promise Scholarship are hereby reminded of the deadlines to submit community service hours for each term. Deadlines are as follows: Fall semester- July 1st, Spring semester- December 1st, Summer session- April 1st, this includes TCAT students. Eight community service hours must be submitted each term to stay eligible. If you have any questions, contact Dixie Spencer at dspencer@swtdd.org.

The Bolivar Police Dept. is partnering with the TN Highway Safety Office for its fifth annual Seatbelts are for Everyone campaign through August 1. In TN, a disproportionate percentage of unrestrained fatalities tend to occur between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 5:59 a.m., and fifty percent of Tennessee’s fatalities are unbelted. Buckle up, it saves lives, and it’s the law. For more information, visit tntrafficsafety.com.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center this month. 658-2887.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com