Hardeman County Community Calendar

Music on the Square for Friday, May 11 at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre features Brian Hayes and the Retrievers taking the stage at 7pm. On Saturday, May 12, Earmark will start off this season’s Gospel Music on the Square. These concerts are free of charge. Come out for family friendly entertainment. Concessions will be available.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open each Tuesday and Saturday, rain or shine from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with the best selection of beef, plants, produce, baked goods, catfish and more. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 for more information and to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

Bolivar Elementary will have their Spring Carnival with carnival rides, food trucks, and games on May 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Visit the BES Spring Carnival Facebook page for complete details, you won’t want to miss it.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library will have Movie on the Square featuring Ferdinand on May 12 at 7:45 p.m. at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. Join them for Mommy & Me Paint Night on May 15 at 5:30 p.m., Lego Club each Thursday at 3:30 p.m. See their full activities list on their Facebook page. There’s always something going on at the library for everyone!

New Hope Baptist Church in Slayden, MS will host the Downs Family on Saturday, May 12 starting at 7 p.m. Meal begins at 6 p.m. For more information please call Bro. Boyce Wilson at 901-496-2003.

Rainey Cemetery will have Decoration Day on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13. There will be a tent set up on Saturday, May 12 and anyone who would like to contribute to the cemetery fund or update the address list, please come by. If you cannot attend, please send contributions to: Rainey Cemetery Fund, c/o Keith Foote, Treasurer, 2220 Highway 138, Toone, TN, 38381

TCAT Whiteville will have a McCarthy Job Fair on May 14 from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Online applications

The Lee Ola Roberts Library in Whiteville will sponsor an adult computer class on May 17 at 9:00 a.m. at the Whiteville Senior Center. The Library will kick off their summer reading and food program on May 29.

Tickets are on sale for Hardeman County Arts Council Members for their variety production May 18-20 for $10 each show. For more information call the Arts Center Box Office at 658-2787. Tickets will go on sale to the public on May 12 from 10-2.

West Memorial Baptist Church will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, May 20, with Sunday school at 9:30, worship service at 10:30 featuring singing by Bro. Randy and Lawanta Latch, Stephen Wood and members at West Memorial. A potluck lunch will follow. Call Stephen Wood for more information at 731 609-6693.

Swing into Spring with Crafts on the Corner, Arts in the Alley, and Tractor Parade will be on Saturday, June 2 at Courthouse Square beginning at 10 a.m. If you would like to become a vendor, booths are available for $30 and forms can be obtained by calling Denise at the chamber 658-6554.

The Hardeman County Recovery Court will hold at Shrimp & Crawfish Boil benefit dinner on June 2 from 4-8 p.m. at Falcon Ridge Farm. Advance tickets are $20, they will be $25 at the gate. Contact Matt Boatwright at 267-5004 or Scot Brewer at 694-8873 for more information.

The Grand Junction Public Library offers GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Hardeman County will receive credit for the volunteer hours to be used in case of disaster where FEMA must be called in and will offset the dollar amount the county would be responsible for paying. To learn more about RSVP and to become a volunteer, contact Pamela Carroll, Volunteer Coordinator at 731-632-0304 or pcarroll.rsvp@centruytel.net or Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com.

The Middleton Library has Story Time is each Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. with treats and crafts. The library has openings for their free Basic Computer classes and STEM Classes. Call Director Cindy Scott at 376-0680 for more information and to sign up.

Students who are currently using the TN Promise Scholarship are hereby reminded of the deadlines to submit community service hours for each term. Deadlines are as follows: Fall semester- July 1st, Spring semester- December 1st, Summer session- April 1st, this includes TCAT students. Eight community service hours must be submitted each term to stay eligible. If you have any questions, contact Dixie Spencer at dspencer@swtdd.org.

Selmer Senior Center invites you toCanada & New England with Princess Cruises, September 28-October 5, 2019. Reserve your cabin with only $100 per person deposit if you sign up by May 15. After May 15, required deposit will be $330 per person. For more information, please contact Rowena at 731-645-7843.

The Bolivar Police Dept. is partnering with the TN Highway Safety Office for its fifth annual Seatbelts are for Everyone campaign through August 1. In TN, a disproportionate percentage of unrestrained fatalities tend to occur between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 5:59 a.m., and fifty percent of Tennessee’s fatalities are unbelted. Buckle up, it saves lives, and it’s the law. For more information, visit tntrafficsafety.com.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center this month. 658-2887.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com