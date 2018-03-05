Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Hardeman County Music Commission presents this season’s Music on the Square beginning Friday, May 4 at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. Brian Lee Howell as Elvis will open the stage at 7 p.m., and Early Roman King featuring local entertainer Chase Antwine will headline at 8. As always, these concerts are free of charge. Come out for family friendly entertainment. Concessions will be available.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open for the season each Tuesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with their regulars, some new vendors for the best selection of beef, plants, produce, baked goods, catfish and more. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 for more information and to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

The Hardeman County Chapter of the APTA will present their 44th Heritage Home Tour on May 5 and 6 and featuring The Pillars which is celebrating its 190th Anniversary, The Columns, The McNeal Place, historic St. James Church with a special luncheon at Ingram Hall on Saturday from 11 to 1, Bolivar Presbyterian Church, Polk Cemetery with performing docents, and a scavenger hunt, and Arts in the Alley behind the north 100 block of Main St. Tickets can be purchased at On the Square Gallery and Gifts or from any APTA member. For more information call 518-7148.

Swing into Spring Music Festival with Crafts on the Corner featuring Hardeman County artisans on Saturday, May 5 on Courthouse Square in Bolivar. Booths are still available for $30 and vendor forms can be obtained by calling the chamber of commerce at 658-6554.

There will be an Anti-Violence Rally & March beginning at Bolivar Central High School on May 5. Meet at 10:30 in the parking lot. The march will begin at 11:00 and will conclude with a celebration of the life of Michael Ruiz. To help show your support, please wear a black t-shirt and BCHS students, wear your Michael shirts.

Bolivar Elementary will have their Spring Carnival with carnival rides, food trucks, and games on May 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Visit the BES Spring Carnival Facebook page for complete details, you won’t want to miss it.

Whiteville will have a Health Fair and Community Day on May 5 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the city park. There will be health screenings, entertainment, and food. Please bring your families, friends, and lawn chairs.

The Grand Junction Public Library is having a yard sale on May 5 from 8am – 2 pm at the old library location 103 Washington Ave., offers GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. People can come to the GJ Public Library any time they are open to enroll and take the pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Hardeman County will receive credit for the volunteer hours to be used in case of disaster where FEMA must be called in and will offset the dollar amount the county would be responsible for paying. To learn more about RSVP and to become a volunteer, contact Pamela Carroll, Volunteer Coordinator at 731-632-0304 or pcarroll.rsvp@centruytel.net or Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has their Lego Club each Thursday at 3:30 p.m.; Teen Anime Club on May 9 at 3:30 p.m.; and Movie on the Square featuring Ferdinand on May 12 at 7:45 p.m. at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. Join them for Mommy & Me

Paint Night on May 15 at 5:30 p.m. See their full activities list on their Facebook page. There’s always something going on at the library for everyone!

The Middleton Library has Story Time is each Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. with treats and crafts. The library has openings for their free Basic Computer classes and STEM Classes. Call Director Cindy Scott at 376-0680 for more information and to sign up.

Porters Creek Baptist Church will have Homecoming on May 6 with guest speaker Bro. Adrian Knipper. Potluck lunch will follow and at 1:30 Marvin & Vernell Morrow will be the guest singers.

There is a Whiteville City Hall Meeting on May 7 at 6:30 p.m.

The Hardeman Wall Builders Coalition will have a meeting at Bolivar City Hall in the community room on May 8 at 6:30 p.m. to raise awareness and problem solving for the increase of violence in our community.

Rainey Cemetery will have Decoration Day on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13. There will be a tent set up on Saturday, May 12 and anyone who would like to contribute to the cemetery fund or update the address list, please come by. If you cannot attend, please send contributions to: Rainey Cemetery Fund, c/o Keith Foote, Treasurer, 2220 Highway 138, Toone, TN, 38381

TCAT Whiteville will have a McCarthy Job Fair on May 14 from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Online applications

The Lee Ola Roberts Library in Whiteville will sponsor an adult computer class on May 17 at 9:00 a.m. at the Whiteville Senior Center. The Library will kick off their summer reading and food program on May 29.

The Hardeman County Recovery Court will hold at Shrimp & Crawfish Boil benefit dinner on June 2 from 4-8 p.m. at Falcon Ridge Farm. Advance tickets are $20, they will be $25 at the gate. Contact Matt Boatwright at 267-5004 or Scot Brewer at 694-8873 for more information.

Students who are currently using the TN Promise Scholarship are hereby reminded of the deadlines to submit community service hours for each term. Deadlines are as follows: Fall semester- July 1st, Spring semester- December 1st, Summer session- April 1st, this includes TCAT students. Eight community service hours must be submitted each term to stay eligible. If you have any questions, contact Dixie Spencer at dspencer@swtdd.org.

Selmer Senior Center invites you to Canada & New England with Princess Cruises, September 28-October 5, 2019. Reserve your cabin with only $100 per person deposit if you sign up by May 15. After May 15, required deposit will be $330 per person. For more information, please contact Rowena at 731-645-7843.

The Bolivar Police Dept. is partnering with the TN Highway Safety Office for its fifth annual Seatbelts are for Everyone campaign through August 1. In TN, a disproportionate percentage of unrestrained fatalities tend to occur between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 5:59 a.m., and fifty percent of Tennessee’s fatalities are unbelted. Buckle up, it saves lives, and it’s the law. For more information, visit tntrafficsafety.com.

Relay for Life 2018 is still in need of relay teams and new sponsorships. If you would like to be a sponsor for Hardeman Co.’s Relay, please contact your ACS representative at Elizabeth.stokes@cancer.org or 512-5003.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is remining citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center this month. 658-2887.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com