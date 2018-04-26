Hardeman County Community Calendar

Boy Scout troop 92 from Bolivar is collecting torn, tattered, and faded U.S. Flags, and will retire them properly in June. Call Drew Young, 518-8664 if you have any flags that need to be retired.

Southwest Tennessee Landowners will meet April 26 at the Hardeman County Extension office 200 East Market Street at 6:00 p.m. Guest speaker will be Attorney Joe Van Dyke on clearing of nonviolent records. The public is invited to attend.

The Middleton Elementary School Drama Club will present their first play Sleeping Beauty at the school on April 27 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5.

The HC Chapter of the APTA will have a Fancy Little Party on April 27 from 7-9 p.m. at the Maxwell-Bertin House at 6375 Old Hwy 64. Tickets are $25 and available at the chamber, On the Square Gallery & Gifts, and at online at hardemancountyapta.org. For more information, call 901-833-1154

The Middleton Library will have Family Movie Night will be on April 27 at 6:00 p.m. featuring Wonder. Wear your pjs, and pillow and blanket. Concessions will be available and donations of individually wrapped candy are needed. Story Time is each Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. with treats and crafts. The library has openings for their free Basic Computer classes and STEM Classes. Call Director Cindy Scott at 376-0680 for more information and to sign up.

TCAT in Whiteville will have an Open Flea Market on April 27 & 28. They are looking for vendors of all types. 10 x 16 spaces are $25. Call Summer McClain 254-8521. All proceeds will benefit the Skills USA Team.

The Bolivar Farmers Market will have their first day of business for the season on April 28 at 7:00 a.m., with their regulars, some new vendors, and the Hardeman County Master Gardeners will be there as well with their annual plant sale at 8:00 a.m. The Farmers Market will be open each Saturday and Tuesday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. through October. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 for more information and to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

The Antioch church of Christ in Ramer will host a workshop about Facing Life’s Issues of Grief April 28 and 29 with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Call 645-9100 for more information.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library will have Drop-In Super Hero Crafts on April 28 from 9-12; Lego Club each Thursday at 3:30 p.m.; Teen Anime Club on May 9 at 3:30 p.m.; and Movie on the Square featuring Ferdinand on May 12 at 7:45 p.m. at the Bolivar

Downtown Amphitheatre. Join them for Mommy & Me Paint Night on May 15 at 5:30 p.m. See their full activities list on their Facebook page. There’s always something going on at the library for everyone!

Bowden Hill C.M.E. Church will sponsor their “Annual Nonie M. Hood Family and Friends Day” Sunday, April 29, at 3:00 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Rev. Glenn Fouse, pastor of Zion Hill C.M.E. Church in Memphis. The public is invited to attend and participate in this worship service.

The 3rd Annual Let Love Glow 5K Run/Walk to benefit suicide prevention will be held on Saturday, April 28 at 5 p.m. in downtown Bolivar. Children under five are free, strollers are welcome. Register at teammicafund.org. Special guest will be Miss Tennessee, Caty Davis. Prices vary. Sponsored by Pathways Behavioral Health and TeamMicaFund.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 4050 Lake Hardeman Rd., Saulsbury will host Aaron & Jade Lotzow in concert, Saturday, April 28 at 6 p.m. For more information please contact Steve Claunch at 610-8302.

The Grand Junction Public Library is having a free power point class on Tuesday, May 1 at 5 p.m., a yard sale on May 5 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the old library location 103 Washington Ave. They also offer GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests any time they are open to enroll and take the pretests. For more information call 764-2716.

The Hardeman County Music Commission presents this season’s Music on the Square beginning Friday, May 4 at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. Brian Lee Howell as Elvis will open the state at 7 p.m., and Early Roman King will headline at 8. As always, these concerts are free of charge. Come out for family friendly entertainment. Concessions will be available.

Bolivar Elementary will have their Spring Carnival with carnival rides, food trucks, and games on May 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Visit the BES Spring Carnival Facebook page for complete details, you won’t want to miss it.

The Hardeman County Chapter of the APTA will present their 44th Heritage Home Tour on May 5 and 6 and featuring The Pillars which is celebrating its 190th Anniversary, The Columns, The McNeal Place, historic St. James Church with a special fundraising luncheon at Ingram Hall on Saturday, Bolivar Presbyterian Church, Polk Cemetery with performing docents, also Arts in the Alley and a scavenger hunt. Tickets can be purchased at On the Square Gallery and Gifts or from any APTA member. For more information call 518-7148.

Swing into Spring Music Festival with Crafts on the Corner featuring Hardeman County artisans on Saturday, May 5 on Courthouse Square in Bolivar. Booths are still available for $30 and vendor forms can be obtained by calling the chamber of commerce at 658-6554.

Whiteville will have a Health Fair and Community Day on May 5 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the city park. There will be health screenings, entertainment, and food. Please bring your families, friends, and lawn chairs.

There is a Whiteville City Hall Meeting on May 7 at 6:30 p.m.

The Lee Ola Roberts Library in Whiteville will sponsor an adult computer class on May 17 at 9:00 a.m. at the Whiteville Senior Center. The Library will kick off their summer reading and food program on May 29.

The Hardeman County Recovery Court will hold at Shrimp & Crawfish Boil benefit dinner on June 2 from 4-8 p.m. at Falcon Ridge Farm. Advance tickets are $20, they will be $25 at the gate. Contact Matt Boatwright at 267-5004 or Scot Brewer at 694-8873 for more information.

Selmer Senior Center invites you to Canada & New England with Princess Cruises, September 28-October 5, 2019. Reserve your cabin with only $100 per person deposit if you sign up by May 15. After May 15, required deposit will be $330 per person. For more information, please contact Rowena at 731-645-7843.

The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Hardeman County will receive credit for the volunteer hours to be used in case of disaster where FEMA must be called in and will offset the dollar amount the county would be responsible for paying. To learn more about RSVP and to become a volunteer, contact Pamela Carroll, Volunteer Coordinator at 731-632-0304 or pcarroll.rsvp@centruytel.net or Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com.

The Grand Junction Public Library offers GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. People can come to the GJ Public Library any time they are open to enroll and take the pretests. For more information call 764-2716.

The Bolivar Police Dept. is partnering with the TN Highway Safety Office for its fifth annual Seatbelts are for Everyone campaign through August 1. In TN, a disproportionate percentage of unrestrained fatalities tend to occur between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 5:59 a.m., and fifty percent of Tennessee’s fatalities are unbelted. Buckle up, it saves lives, and it’s the law. For more information, visit tntrafficsafety.com.

Hardeman County’s Relay for Life 2018 needs relay teams and new sponsorships. If you would like to be a sponsor for Hardeman Co.’s Relay, please contact your ACS representative at Elizabeth.stokes@cancer.org or 512-5003.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center this month. 658-2887.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

