Hardeman County Community Calendar

Boy Scout Troop 92 from Bolivar is collecting torn, tattered, and faded U.S. Flags, and will retire them properly in June. Call Drew Young, 518-8664 if you have any flags that need to be retired.

The HC Election Commission will have early voting through April 26, M-F 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon at the HC Election Commission 106 S. Porter St. For more information, call 658-4751. Election Day is May 1.

The TN Highway Patrol will be conducting a driver license roadside safety checkpoint on April 23 from 7:30 to 8:30 am on State Route 100 at mile marker 5 in Hardeman County. Recognizing the danger presented to the public by unqualified drivers, Troopers will concentrate their efforts of vehicles being operated by drivers who violate driver license laws of Tennessee and ensuring the protection of all motorists.

Porters Creek Baptist Church at 5120 Peavine Rd. in Middleton is having Revival April 16 – 20 at 7 each evening with evangelist Lane Finley and music director Terry Morris.

Blue Mountain College will have their Annual Scholarship Gala on Friday, April 20 in the Modena Lowrey Berry Auditorium. Anyone interested in attending are welcome.

Friends of the Middleton Library will host the Middleton Community Yard Sale at the Boy Scout Hut on April 20 from 7-2 and April 21 from 7-5. Yard sale booths are $10 outside or $20 inside and will benefit the Middleton Library. Call 376-0680 for more information.

There will be a Benefit for Jason Dixon at the Middleton City Park on April 21 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., cornhole tournament at 1 p.m., drawings for cooler and a ladies watch, silent auction, 50/50 drawing, cake walk, Tucker Train Rides, live auction, BBQ plates & butts, hamburgers & hot dogs, funnel cakes, snow cones. Motorcycle ride 9-11 a.m., registration 8 a.m. at CJC. For more information or if you would like to donate contact, Jane 203-4242, Justin 212-2688 or Matthew 609-7414. All money raised will help the family with medical bills and expenses.

Southwest Tennessee Landowners will meet April 26 at the Hardeman County Extension office 200 East Market Street at 6:00 p.m. Guest speaker will be Attorney Joe Van Dyke on clearing of nonviolent records. General public is invited.

The Middleton Elementary School Drama Club will present Sleeping Beauty April 27 at 6:00 p.m. at the school. Tickets are $5.

The Hardeman County APTA will have a “Fancy Little Party” at the Maxwell-Bertin House at 6375 Old Highway 64. Tickets are $25 and available at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce, at On the Square Gallery and Gift or online at hardemancountyapta.org. Call 901-833-1154.

TCAT in Whiteville will have an Open Flea Market on April 27 & 28. They are looking for vendors of all types. 10 x 16 spaces are $25. Call Summer McClain 254-8521. All proceeds will benefit the Skills USA Team.

The Bolivar Farmers Market will have their first day of business for the season on April 28 at 7:00 a.m., with their regulars, some new vendors, and the Hardeman County Master Gardeners will be there as well with their annual plant sale. The Farmers Market will be open each Saturday and Tuesday from 7am-3pm through October. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 for more information and to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

Bowden Hill C.M.E. Church will sponsor their “Annual Nonie M. Hood Family and Friends Day” Sunday, April 29, at 3:00 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Rev. Glenn Fouse, pastor of Zion Hill C.M.E. Church in Memphis. The public is invited to attend and participate in this worship service.

The 3rd Annual Let Love Glow 5K Run/Walk to benefit suicide prevention will be held on Saturday, April 28 at 5pm in downtown Bolivar. Children under five are free, strollers are welcome. Register at teammicafund.org. Special guest will be Miss Tennessee, Caty Davis. Prices vary. Sponsored by Pathways Behavioral Health and TeamMicaFund.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 4050 Lake Hardeman Rd., Saulsbury will host Aaron & Jade Lotzow in concert, Saturday, April 28 at 6 p.m. For more information please contact Steve Claunch at 610-8302.

Bolivar Elementary will have their Spring Carnival with carnival rides, food trucks, and Games on May 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Chapter of the APTA will present their 44th Historic Heritage Tour on May 5 and 6 and featuring The Pillars which is celebrating its 190th Anniversary, The Columns, The McNeal Place, historic St. James Church, Bolivar Presbyterian Church, Polk

Cemetery with performing docents, also Arts in the Alley and a special fundraising luncheon at Ingram Hall. Tickets can be purchased at On the Square Gallery and Gifts or from any APTA member. For more information call 518-7148.

Swing into Spring Music Festival with Crafts on the Corner featuring Hardeman County artisans on Saturday, May 5 on Courthouse Square in Bolivar. Booths are available for $30 and vendor forms can be obtained by calling 658-6554. The Swing into Spring Festival will feature live music, food and much more

The Middleton Library has Story Time each Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. and has openings for their Basic Computer classes and STEM Classes. Call Director Cindy Scott at 376-0680 for more information and to sign up.

The Grand Junction Library is having a Friends of the Library Meeting on April 19 at 6:00 p.m., a kids lego club on the 21st at 10:00 a.m. with refreshements, a free power point class May 1 at 5:00 p.m., a yard sale at the old library location (103 Washington Avenue). For more information, call Wanza Taylor at 764-2716.

The Grand Junction Public Library offers GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. People can come to the GJ Public Library any time they are open to enroll and take the pretests. For more information call 764-2716.

The Bolivar Police Dept. is partnering with the TN Highway Safety Office for its fifth annual Seatbelts are for Everyone campaign through August 1. In TN, a disproportionate percentage of unrestrained fatalities tend to occur between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 5:59 a.m., and fifty percent of Tennessee’s fatalities are unbelted. Buckle up, it saves lives, and it’s the law. For more information, visit tntrafficsafety.com.

Hardeman County is gearing up for Relay for Life 2018 need relay teams and new sponsorships. If you would like to be a sponsor for Hardeman Co.’s Relay, please contact your ACS representative at Elizabeth.stokes@cancer.org or 512-5003.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is remining citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center this month. 658-2887.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com