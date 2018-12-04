Hardeman County Community Calendar

Boy Scout troop 92 from Bolivar is collecting torn, tattered, and faded U.S. Flags, and will retire them properly in June. Call Drew Young, 518-8664 if you have any flags that need to be retired.

The HC Election Commission will have early voting through April 26, M-F 9am-4pm and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon at the HC Election Commission 106 S. Porter St. For more information, call 658-4751.

The TN Highway Patrol will be conducting sobriety roadside safety checkpoints during the week of April 13 from 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on State Route 57 at 22.2 mm in Hardeman County. Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired.

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce will have Coffee Talk on Friday, April 13 at the chamber. TNReconnect Workforce Development will follow at the Municipal Center.

Whiteville Food Bank will have a Best Singers Fundraiser on Saturday, April 14 at Whiteville Elementary School. A $5 admission charge will benefit the food bank. A prize will be given to the winner.

Union Springs MB Church will host Bible Bowl VII on April 14 at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is Pressing Towards the Mark. All are invited to participate.

Outdoor Gospel Singing will be held at the Bolivar Farmers Market on April 14 at 7pm and is sponsored by the churches of Christ in Hardeman County. Bring a lawn chair.

Would you like to see all the magnificence and beauty of all the Hawaiian Islands? Selmer Senior Center and Norwegian Cruise Line presents 8 days, 7 nights September 15-22, 2018 to beautiful Hawaii. Prices include roundtrip airfare from Memphis International Airport to Honolulu, Hawaii. Cruise to Maui, Hilo, Kona and Nawiliwili before returning to Honolulu and then home. Cabins must be reserved by April 15, 2018. Don’t miss out on this opportunity for a fantastic cruise. For more information and prices, please contact Rowena at Selmer Senior Center 645-7843.

Porters Creek Baptist Church at 5120 Peavine Rd. in Middleton will have a Youth Revival April 13 at 6:30 p.m. and on April 14 at both 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. with a meal following. They will also have Revival on April 16 – 20 at 7 each evening with evangelist Lane Finley and music director Terry Morris.

The Olive Branch Genealogy Club will meet Wednesday, April 18, from 12 to 2 p.m., at the Olive Branch, MS Library, 6619 Hwy 305 N. (Cockrum Rd.). Kathryn Graehl will speak on “What to do with DNA Results”. The club collects no dues and all in the Memphis metro area are welcome. Meetings are on 3rd Wednesdays of each month except December. Call 662-895-4365 or find them on Facebook.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library will have their 2nd Annual BBQ Fundraiser and Live Auction with auctioneer, Jody Jackson on April 19 at 6pm at Falcon Ridge Farm north of Bolivar on Highway 18

Blue Mountain College will have their Annual Scholarship Gala on Friday, April 20 in the Modena Lowrey Berry Auditorium. Anyone interested in attending are welcome.

Friends of the Middleton Library will host the Middleton Community Yard Sale at the Boy Scout Hut on April 20 from 7-2 and April 21 from 7-5. Yard sale booths are $10 outside or $20 inside, and will benefit the Middleton Library. Call 376-0680 for more information.

There will be a Benefit for Jason Dixon at the Middleton City Park on April 21 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., cornhole tournament at 1 p.m., drawings for cooler and a ladies watch, silent auction, 50/50 drawing, cake walk, Tucker Train Rides, live auction, BBQ plates & butts, hamburgers & hot dogs, funnel cakes, snow cones. Motorcycle ride 9-11 a.m., registration 8 a.m. at CJC. For more information or if you would like to donate contact, Jane 203-4242, Justin 212-2688 or Matthew 609-7414. All money raised will help the family with medical bills and expenses.

TCAT in Whiteville will have an Open Flea Market on April 27 & 28. They are looking for vendors of all types. 10 x 16 spaces are $25. Call Summer McClain 254-8521. All proceeds will benefit the Skills USA Team.

The Bolivar Farmers Market will have their first day of business for the season on April 28 at 7:00 a.m., with their regulars, some new vendors, and the Hardeman County Master Gardeners will be there as well with their annual plant sale. The Farmers Market will be open each Saturday and Tuesday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. through October. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 for more information and to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

The 3rd Annual Let Love Glow 5K Run/Walk to benefit suicide prevention will be held on Saturday, April 28 at 5pm in downtown Bolivar. Children under five are free, strollers are welcome. Register at teammicafund.org. Special guest will be Miss Tennessee, Caty Davis. Prices vary. Sponsored by Pathways Behavioral Health and TeamMicaFund.

Bolivar Elementary will have their Spring Carnival with carnival rides, food trucks, and Games on May 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Chapter of the APTA will present their 44th Historic Heritage Tour on May 5 and 6 and featuring The Pillars which is celebrating its 190th Anniversary, The Columns, The McNeal Place, historic St. James Church, Bolivar Presbyterian Church, Polk Cemetery with performing docents, also Arts in the Alley and a special fundraising luncheon at Ingram Hall. Tickets can be purchased at On the Square Gallery and Gifts or from any APTA member. For more information call 518-7148.

Swing into Spring Music Festival with Crafts on the Corner featuring Hardeman County artisans on Saturday, May 5 on Courthouse Square in Bolivar. Booths are available for $30 and vendor forms can be obtained by calling 658-6554.

The Middleton Library has Story Time each Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. and has openings for their Basic Computer classes and STEM Classes. Call Director Cindy Scott at 376-0680 for more information and to sign up.

The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station.Hardeman County will receive credit for the volunteer hours to be used in case of disaster where FEMA must be called in and will offset the dollar amount the county would be responsible for paying. To learn more about RSVP and to become a volunteer, contact Pamela Carroll, Volunteer Coordinator at 731-632-0304 or pcarroll.rsvp@centruytel.net or Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com.

The Grand Junction Public Library offers GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. People can come to the GJ Public Library any time they are open to enroll and take the pretests. For more information call 764-2716.

The Bolivar Police Dept. is partnering with the TN Highway Safety Office for its fifth annual Seatbelts are for Everyone campaign through August 1. In TN, a disproportionate percentage of unrestrained fatalities tend to occur between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 5:59 a.m., and fifty percent of Tennessee’s fatalities are unbelted. Buckle up, it saves lives, and it’s the law. For more information, visit tntrafficsafety.com.

Hardeman County is gearing up for Relay for Life 2018 need relay teams and new sponsorships. If you would like to be a sponsor for Hardeman Co.’s Relay, please contact your ACS representative at Elizabeth.stokes@cancer.org or 512-5003.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center this month. 658-2887.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com