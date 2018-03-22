Hardeman County Community Calendar

Southwest TN Landowners will meet Thursday night March 22 at the Hardeman county extension office in Bolivar at 6:00. James Brown guest speaker topic Developing Landowners Conservation Plans. Public is invited.

The Middleton Library has Story Time each Wednesday at 3:30 pm, Family Movie Night on March 23 at 6:00 p.m. featuring Ferdinand, with concessions available and you can wear your pjs; a Library Easter Egg Hunt on March 24 at 10 a.m., rain or shine and are in need donations of candy and plastic eggs. The library has openings for their Basic Computer classes and STEM Classes. Call Director Cindy Scott at 376-0680 for more information and to sign up.

The Bolivar-HC Library will feature a variety of events during Spring Break.Check out their Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages for their activities calendar. There’s always something going on at the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library.

The City of Grand Junction will host a “Meet and Greet” on March 26 at the Grand Junction Community Center at 7:00 p.m.

The City of Bolivar and the Parks & Recreation Dept. will have an Easter Egg Hunt for ages 10 and under at Pleasant Run Creek Park on Saturday, March 24 at 11:00 a.m. For more, call Bolivar City Hall at 658-2020.

Chickasaw State Park will host a FREE Ranger Led Spring Hike on March 24 from 1-2 p.m. Meet at Brewer’s Cabin near the park restaurant for this beginner trail that features a diversity of plant life and birding opportunities. For more information, call Ranger Settle at 989-5141 or visit Chickasaw State Park.

Silerton Baptist Church is sponsoring a free faith-based estate planning seminar Sunday, March 25 at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The speaker for the potluck will be Bill Gruenewald, president of the Tennessee Baptist Foundation. Bring a dish and a friend for useful information.

Hebron Baptist Church will have revival with Bro. David Shepard starting Sunday, March 25 at 6:00 p.m., and March 26-28 at 7:00 p.m.

The Grand Junction Library will have a Beginning Genealogy Classes Part 1 with Janette Tigner on March 26 at 1:00 p.m. Call 764-2716 to get signed up.

There will be an Appreciation Luncheon for All Vietnam Era Veterans on Thursday, March 29 at Noon at Dixie Hill Baptist Church in Bolivar. Call Betty Thompson at 518-6511 for more information and to RSVP. It is sponsored by Parrans Chapel Baptist Church

Are you prepared for an emergency or disaster? Be ready! An Emergency Preparedness Class for ages 16+ is offered at the Grand Junction Public Library on April 3 and 5 at 6:00 p.m. Call Wanza Taylor at the library at 764-2716 for additional information. The presenter will be David Vinyard.

The Middleton School Reunion will be at the Middleton Community Center on April 7 at 10:00 a.m. The reunion is open to all who have attended Middleton High School. A BBQ or chicken meal from Richard’s BBQ with all the fixins is offered for $10 and will be served at noon. Make checks payable to Middleton School Reunion, PO Box 797, Middleton, TN 38052. Call 376-8430 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (April 9) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria just in time for supper. For more details, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 pm

The HC Election Commission will have early voting April 11-26, M-F 9am-4pm and Saturday from 9am-noon at the HC Election Commission 106 S. Porter St. For more information, call 658-4751.

The TN Highway Patrol will be conducting sobriety roadside safety checkpoints during the week of April 13 from 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on State Route 57 at 22.2 mm in Hardeman County. Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States. Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired. These sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving.

Outdoor Gospel Singing will be held at the Bolivar Farmers Market on April 14 at 7pm and is sponsored by the churches of Christ in Hardeman County. Bring a lawn chair.

Blue Mountain College will have their Annual Scholarship Gala on Friday, April 20 in the Modena Lowrey Berry Auditorium. Anyone interested in attending are welcome.

TCAT in Whiteville will have an Open Flea Market on April 27 & 28. They are looking for vendors of all types. 10 x 16 spaces are $25. Call Summer McClain 254-8521. All proceeds will benefit the Skills USA Team.

Bolivar Elementary will have their Spring Carnival with carnival rides, food trucks, and games on May 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Chapter of the APTA will present the Historic Heritage Tour on Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6 and will feature The Pillars which is celebrating its 190th Anniversary, The Columns, The McNeal Place, historic St. James Church, The Luez Theatre, Arts in the Alley and a special Saturday luncheon at Ingram Hall. Tickets can be purchased at On the Square Gallery and Gifts or from any APTA member. For more information call 518-7148.

Swing into Spring Music Festival with Crafts on the Corner featuring Hardeman County artisans on Saturday, May 5 on Courthouse Square in Bolivar. Booths are available for $30 and vendor forms can be obtained by calling 658-6554. The Swing into Spring Festival will feature live music, food and much more

The Hardeman County Rescue Squad is having their Annual Boston Butt Fundraiser. Tickets are on sale now for $35 from any HC Rescue Squad member or call 609-8382. Butts will be picked up on March 31 at Walmart from 8:30-11a.m. Rescue squad members are all volunteer and monies raised go for training and equipment.

The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station where volunteers will receive free volunteer placement; recognition at an annual banquet and are given opportunities to use experience and skills to help others while learning new skills, while benefiting neighbors in numerous ways. Volunteers will also receive supplemental accident and liability insurance. The county gets credit for the volunteer hours to be used in case of disaster where FEMA must be called in. The volunteer credit offsets the amount that Hardeman County would be responsible for paying. To learn more about RSVP and to become a volunteer, contact Pamela Carroll, Volunteer Coordinator at 731-632-0304 or pcarroll.rsvp@centruytel.net or Wanza Taylor at the Bobby Martindale Memorial Library in Grand Junction at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com.

The Grand Junction Public Library offers GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. People can come to the GJ Public Library any time they are open to enroll and take the pretests. For more information call 764-2716.

The Bolivar Police Dept. is partnering with the TN Highway Safety Office for its fifth annual Seatbelts are for Everyone campaign that begins February 1 through August 1. In TN, a disproportionate percentage of unrestrained fatalities tend to occur between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 5:59 a.m., and fifty percent of Tennessee’s fatalities are unbelted. Buckle up, it saves lives, and it’s the law. For more information, visit tntrafficsafety.com.

Hardeman County is gearing up for Relay for Life 2018 need relay teams and new sponsorships. If you would like to be a sponsor for Hardeman Co.’s Relay, please contact your ACS representative at Elizabeth.stokes@cancer.org or 731-512-5003.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is remining citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center this month. 658-2887.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com