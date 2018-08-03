Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Hardeman County Arts Council will hold auditions for their May variety show on March 10 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon and on Monday, March 12 from 6-8 pm at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church across from Bolivar Elementary School on Nuckolls Rd. The cast will include adults of all ages and children ages nine and older. Singing auditions need to provide their own music. The production dates are May 18-20.

The Hardeman County Rescue Squad will have their Annual Boston Butt Fundraiser. Tickets are on sale now for $35 from any HC Rescue Squad member or call 609-8382. Butts will be picked up on March 31 at Walmart from 8:30-11a.m. Rescue squad members are all volunteer and monies raised go for training and equipment.

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce Coffee Talk will be held at the Grand Junction Community Center Friday, March 9 at 8:00 a.m.

The Bolivar-HC Library will have Teen Tech Week through March 9 and there are special activities planned for Spring Break with Mr. Bond, The Science Guy, Story Time, DIY Slime Recipes, Lego Club and more! Check out their facebook, Instagram or twitter pages for the new March calendar. There’s always something going on at the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library.

Gardening Classes 101 will be taught at the Grand Junction Library March 20-21 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. each day. Classes are free and taught by Lee Sammons UT Extension Agent. Contact Wanza Taylor 732-1051 at Grand Junction Library to register.

TCAT in Whiteville will have an Open Flea Market on March 10 from 8:00 a.m.-2 p.m. They are looking for vendors of all types. 10 x 16 spaces are $25. Call Summer McClain 254-8521.

The Bolivar Works Job Fair will be held on Thursday, March 15 at the Bolivar Municipal Building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to all employers whether hiring or not, it will showcase the type of jobs and careers available in the Hardeman County region and to discuss skills needed for these jobs. Call 658-2020 to reserve your space by Monday, March 12.

New Hope Baptist Church will host the Snyder Family Band on March 10 at 7:00 p.m., with a fellowship meal beginning at 6. Call Brother Boyce Wilson at 901-496-2003.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (March 12) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria just in time for supper. For more details, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

Middleburg Baptist Church will host a County Wide Men’s Prayer Service on March 13 at 7:00 p.m. All denominations are encouraged to attend.

Bolivar Memorial Cemetery will be cleared of all Christmas flowers on March 15. Contact Ann Ross Sebastian at 901-485-8469 for more.

Shandy Baptist Church will have a Revival at their location at 20450 Highway 18 N of Bolivar on March 16 and 17 each evening at 7 and at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 18. Brother Randy Smith, from Forty Forks Baptist Church in Bethel Springs will be leading the services. All are invited and welcome to attend Revival.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals will be hosting Saint Pawdy’s dinner at the HC Golf and Country on Saturday, March 17. Take out available. Contact a volunteer or visit their facebook page.

The Warriors Center, a men’s faith based residential abuse treatment center will be announced at Bolivar City Hall on March 19 at 6:00 p.m. All are invited to support. Call 435-4722 for more information.

The City of Bolivar and the Parks & Recreation Department will have an Easter Egg Hunt for ages 10 and under at Pleasant Run Creek Park on Saturday, March 24 at 11:00 a.m. For more information, call Bolivar City Hall at 658-2020.

Bolivar Elementary will have their Spring Carnival with carnival rides, food trucks, and games on May 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Chapter of the APTA will present the Historic Heritage Tour on Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6 and will feature The Pillars which is celebrating its 190th Anniversary, The Columns, The McNeal Place, historic St. James Church, Arts in the Alley and a special Saturday luncheon at Ingram Hall. Tickets can be purchased at On the Square Gallery and Gifts or from any APTA member. For more information call 518-7148.

Swing into Spring Music Festival with Crafts on the Corner featuring Hardeman County artisans on Saturday, May 5 on Courthouse Square in Bolivar. Booths are available for $30 and vendor forms can be obtained by calling 658-6554. The Swing into Spring Festival will feature live music, food and much more

Hardeman County is gearing up for Relay For Life 2018 are in need of teams and of new sponsorships. If you would like to be a sponsor for Hardeman Co.’s Relay, please contact your ACS representative at Elizabeth.stokes@cancer.org or 731-512-5003.

Quinco Community Mental Health Center will award scholarships to eligible students in their service area. A $1,000 one-time scholarship will be awarded to any high school student that attends high school in Hardeman, Chester, Decatur, Hardin, or McNairy Counties, lives there, and who meets the eligibility criteria. Applications are at the high schools and must be completed and postmarked by March 15, 2018. Call Shelley Mayfield for assistance 203-1006.

The Grand Junction Public Library in Grand Junction is now a RSVP Volunteer Station. To learn more about RSVP and to become a volunteer, contact Pamela Carroll, Volunteer Coordinator at 731-632-0304 or pcarroll.rsvp@centruytel.net or Wanza Taylor at the Bobby Martindale Memorial Library in Grand Junction at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64 Bolivar. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Monday, Tuesday and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Public Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

