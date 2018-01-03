Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Bobby Martindale Memorial Library in Grand Junction is now a RSVP Volunteer Station. To learn more about RSVP and to become a volunteer, contact Pamela Carroll, Volunteer Coordinator at 731-632-0304 or pcarroll.rsvp@centruytel.net or Wanza Taylor at the Bobby Martindale Memorial Library in Grand Junction at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com.

The Bolivar-HC Library will have cupcakes and crafts this Friday, March 2 to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday. All are welcome to drop in. Make plans to attend Teen Tech Week March 4-10 at the library. There are activities planned each day with contests! Check out their Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages for the new March calendar. There’s always something going on at the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library.

The Hardeman County Soil Conservation District will sponsor a pine tree give-a-way in conjunction with Arbor Day. Interested landowners and homeowners may pick up seedlings from 8:00 a.m. – noon on Friday, March 2nd at the Natural Resources Conservation Service office, located at 791-B Tennessee Street. For more information, please call the district office at 731/658-3631, ext. 3.

Lifeline Blood Services will be at 809 W Market St., on Friday, March 2 from noon to 5:00 p.m. Lifeline supplies blood and blood products to 15 hospitals and 17 counties in West Tennessee. Save time and register online at lifelinebloodserv.org. All blood donors will receive a free t-shirt.

A fish fry fundraiser for the Gospel Haven Mennonite Church on Saturday, March 3 from 5-9 p.m. at 2130 US Hwy 64 in Whiteville. For more information call 901-231-0452.

The Jackson Area Beekeepers Association will hold their annual beekeeping short course at Hillcrest Baptist Church from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 3. Register at the door. $15/single, $25/family. Registration fee includes one-year membership to association. Call 608-4682 for more information.

Gardening Classes 101 will be taught at the Grand Junction Library March 6-7 and March 20-21 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. each day. Classes are free and taught by Lee Sammons UT Extension Agent. Contact Wanza Taylor 732-1051 at Grand Junction Library to register.

TCAT in Whiteville will have an Open Flea Market on March 10 from 8:00 a.m.-2 p.m. They are looking for vendors of all types. 10 x 16 spaces are $25. Call Summer McClain 254-8521.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (March 12) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

The Bolivar Works Job Fair will be held on Thursday, March 15 at the Bolivar Municipal Building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to all employers whether hiring or not, it will showcase the type of jobs and careers available in the Hardeman County region and to discuss skills needed for these jobs. Call 658-2020 to reserve your space by Monday, March 12.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals will be hosting Saint Pawdy’s dinner at the HC Golf and Country on Saturday, March 17. Take out available. Contact a volunteer or their facebook page.

The Hardeman County Chapter of the APTA will present the Historic Heritage Tour on Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6 and will feature The Pillars which is celebrating its 190th Anniversary, The Columns, The McNeal Place, historic St. James Church, Arts in the Alley and a special Saturday luncheon at Ingram Hall. Tickets can be purchased at On the Square Gallery and Gifts or from any APTA member. For more information call 518-7148.

Swing into Spring with Crafts on the Corner featuring Hardeman County artisans on Saturday, May 5 on Courthouse Square in Bolivar. Booths are available for $30 and vendor forms can be obtained by calling 658-6554. The Swing into Spring Festival will feature live music, food and much more.

The Bolivar Police Dept. is partnering with the TN Highway Safety Office for its fifth annual Seatbelts are for Everyone campaign that begins February 1 through August 1. In TN, a disproportionate percentage of unrestrained fatalities tend to occur between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 5:59 a.m., and fifty percent of Tennessee’s fatalities are unbelted. Buckle up, it saves lives, and it’s the law. For more information, visit tntrafficsafety.com.

Relay For Life 2018 is looking for new sponsorships. If you would like to be a sponsor for Hardeman Co.’s Relay, please contact your ACS representative at Elizabeth.stokes@cancer.org or 731-512-5003.

Quinco Community Mental Health Center will award scholarships to eligible students in their service area. A $1,000 one-time scholarship will be awarded to any high school student that attends high school in Hardeman, Chester, Decatur, Hardin, or McNairy Counties, lives there, and who meets the eligibility criteria. Applications are at the high schools and must be completed and postmarked by March 15, 2018. Call Shelley Mayfield for assistance 203-1006.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is remining citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center this month. 658-2887.

Travel with Selmer Senior Center. Would you like to see all the magnificence and beauty of all the Hawaiian Islands?? Selmer Senior Center and Norwegian Cruise Line presents 8 days, 7 nights September 15-22, 2018 to beautiful Hawaii. For more information and prices, please contact Rowena at the Selmer Senior Center 731-645-7843.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Monday, Tuesday and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Bobby Martindale Memorial Library in Grand Junction is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. All are always welcome and invited to attend.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.