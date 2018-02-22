Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Perrys will be in concert at West Memorial Baptist Church on February 22, at 7:00 p.m. The concert is free and a love offering will be received. Call Stephen Wood at 609-6693.

USDA Small Business Presentations will be given February 22 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Building at 211 N. Washington Street in Bolivar. Eric Terrell will give a presentation on loans that are available to small businesses and individuals through the Small Business Administration and the public is invited.

The Bobby Martindale Memorial Library in Grand Junction is now a RSVP Volunteer Station where volunteers will receive free volunteer placement; recognition at an annual banquet and are given opportunities to use experience and skills to help others while learning new skills, while benefiting neighbors in numerous ways. Volunteers will also receive supplemental accident and liability insurance. To learn more about RSVP and to become a volunteer, contact Pamela Carroll, Volunteer Coordinator at 731-632-0304 or pcarroll.rsvp@centruytel.net or Wanza Taylor at the Bobby Martindale Memorial Library in Grand Junction at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com.

The Annual Fourth Sunday County-Wide Worship Service will be held Sunday, February 25 at 3:00 p.m. at Zion Temple Worship Center in Bolivar, Pastor Wendell Sain. The speaker will be Reverend Robert Parham, pastor of Greater Springfield Baptist Church, Bolivar. The program committee consists of Sally Robinson, Carolyn Vaughan, and Bishop Jesse E. Williams. All proceeds from these services will benefit the Elizabeth W. Lake Memorial Scholarship Fund that has been awarding scholarships to Hardeman County high school students since 1982.

Tickets for the American Cancer Society’s Hee Haw and Howdy, the longest running Hee Haw production in Tennessee will go on sale February 26 at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce. In its 39th year, the show has raised almost half million dollars its history. Typically, with long lines and sell out shows, it was instituted by Bertha Vaughan and the late Bunny Orr and Don Shackelford.

Lifeline Blood Services will be at 809 W Market St., on Friday, March 2 from noon to 5:00 p.m. Lifeline supplies blood and blood products to 15 hospitals and 17 counties in West Tennessee. Save time and register online at lifelinebloodserv.org. All blood donors will receive a free t-shirt.

The Jackson Area Beekeepers Association will hold their annual beekeeping short course at Hillcrest Baptist Church from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 3. Register at the door. $15/single, $25/family. Registration fee includes one-year membership to association. Call 608-4682 for more information.

Gardening Classes 101 will be taught at the Grand Junction Library March 6-7 and March 20-21 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. each day. Classes are free and taught by Lee Sammons UT Extension Agent. Contact Wanza Taylor 732-1051 at Grand Junction Library to register.

TCAT in Whiteville will have an Open Flea Market on March 10 from 8:00 a.m.-2 p.m. They are looking for vendors of all types. 10 x 16 spaces are $25. Call Summer McClain 254-8521.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (March 12) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

The Bolivar Works Job Fair will be held on Thursday, March 15 at the Bolivar Municipal Building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to all employers whether hiring or not, it will showcase the type of jobs and careers available in the Hardeman County region and to discuss skills needed for these jobs. Call 658-2020 to reserve your space by Monday, March 12.

Blue Mountain College will have their Annual Scholarship Gala on Friday, April 20 at the Modena Lowery Berry Auditorium.

The Hardeman County Chapter of the APTA will present the Historic Heritage Tour on Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6 and will feature The Pillars which is celebrating its 190th Anniversary, The Columns, The McNeal Place, historic St. James Church, Arts in the Alley and a special Saturday luncheon at Ingram Hall. Tickets can be purchased at On the Square Gallery and Gifts or from any APTA member. For more information call 518-7148.

Swing into Spring with Crafts on the Corner featuring Hardeman County artisans on Saturday, May 5 on Courthouse Square in Bolivar. Booths are available for $30 and vendor forms can be obtained by calling 658-6554. The Swing into Spring Festival will feature live music, food and much more

The Bolivar Police Dept. is partnering with the TN Highway Safety Office for its fifth annual Seatbelts are for Everyone campaign that goes through August 1. In TN, a disproportionate percentage of unrestrained fatalities tend to occur between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 5:59 a.m., and fifty percent of Tennessee’s fatalities are unbelted. Buckle up, it saves lives, and it’s the law. For more information, visit tntrafficsafety.com.

Hardeman County Relay For Life 2018 is in need of teams and of new sponsorships. If you would like to be a sponsor for Hardeman Co.’s Relay, please contact your ACS representative at Elizabeth.stokes@cancer.org or 731-512-5003.

Quinco Community Mental Health Center will award scholarships to eligible students in their service area. A $1,000 one-time scholarship will be awarded to any high school student that attends high school in Hardeman, Chester, Decatur, Hardin, or McNairy Counties, lives there, and who meets the eligibility criteria. Applications are at the high schools and must be completed and postmarked by March 15, 2018. Call Shelley Mayfield for assistance 203-1006.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center this month. 658-2887.

Travel with Selmer Senior Center Would you like to see all the magnificence and beauty of all the Hawaiian Islands?? Selmer Senior Center and Norwegian Cruise Line presents 8 days, 7 nights September 15-22, 2018 to beautiful Hawaii. Prices include roundtrip airfare from Memphis International Airport to Honolulu, Hawaii. Cruise to Maui, Hilo, Kona and Nawiliwili before returning to Honolulu and then home. For more information and prices, please contact Rowena at the Selmer Senior Center 731-645-7843.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Monday, Tuesday and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie

Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

