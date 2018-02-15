Hardeman County Community Calendar

Take Charge of your Diabetes Classes Thursdays beginning February 22 - March 29, 3 p.m. at Grand Junction Library. Call Katie Dees at 658-2421.

Whiteville Elementary School will be having a post-Valentines hip-hop and blues show/formal on February 16. Tickets for the bleachers are $10 and tickets for the floor are $15.

Brints Chapel Baptist Church at 3220 Brints Chapel Lane in Middleton will host a benefit singing at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 17 for brother Craig White. Please bring finger foods, drinks, and desserts. Craig is planning on being there.

The Annual Black History Musical will be Sunday, February 18 at 6:00 p.m. at Mt. Salem Baptist Church in Hickory Valley. Reverend Melvin Bufford is the pastor and chairperson is Vicki Hill. The Hardeman County Commission for Black History Workshop Choir and special guest George Dean will be singing with the choir. For rehearsal schedule and other details, please contact Vicki Hill at 518-6658.

The Perrys, America’s Favorite Mixed Group will be appearing at West Memorial Baptist Church, 6230 Saulsbury Rd. in Saulsbury on Thursday, February 22 starting at 7 p.m. For more contact Stephen Wood, 731-609-6693. Love offering will be received.

Advance Master Beef class will be offered at Lone Oak Farm 10000 lake Hardeman Rd., Middleton February 22 from 4:00 – 9:00, 23 from 1:00-9:00 and 24 from 8:00 – 2:00. The Advanced Master Beef Producer Program is an extensive educational program that was developed to provide information to assist you and other Tennessee cow-calf producers to improve the profitability of cow-calf operations. This is a multi-county extension program and will be attended by your fellow cattle producers in neighboring counties. Producers enrolling in the Advanced Master Beef Producer program will have the opportunity to attend multiple sessions of topics that focus on cow-calf production, marketing and issues facing the beef industry. Producers that took the master beef class in 2014 or earlier are required to take the advance class to still be able to qualify for the 50% TAEP reimbursement. Beef Quality Assurance class will be taught as part of the program. Cost of the program is $125.00. Registration fee, contact information, and BQA number should be mailed by February 14, to UT Extension Lauderdale County, PO Box 27, Ripley TN 38063. For more information contact Lee Sammons 658-2421.

The Annual Fourth Sunday County-Wide Worship Service will be held Sunday, February 25 at 3:00 p.m. at Zion Temple Worship Center in Bolivar, Pastor Wendell Sain. The speaker will be Reverend Robert Parham, pastor of Greater Springfield Baptist Church, Bolivar. The program committee consists of Sally Robinson, Carolyn Vaughan, and Bishop Jesse E. Williams. All proceeds from these services will benefit the Elizabeth W. Lake Memorial Scholarship Fund that has been awarding scholarships to Hardeman County high school students since 1982.

TCAT in Whiteville will have an Open Flea Market on March 10 from 8:00 a.m.-2 p.m. They are looking for vendors of all types. 10 x 16 spaces are $25. Call Summer McClain 254-8521.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (March 12) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

Swing into Spring with Crafts on the Corner featuring Hardeman County artisans on Saturday, May 5 on Courthouse Square in Bolivar. Vendor forms are available at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce.

The Bolivar Police Dept. is partnering with the TN Highway Safety Office for its fifth annual Seatbelts are for Everyone campaign that begins February 1 through August 1. In TN, a disproportionate percentage of unrestrained fatalities tend to occur between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 5:59 a.m., and fifty percent of Tennessee’s fatalities are unbelted. Buckle up, it saves lives, and it’s the law. For more information, visit tntrafficsafety.com.

Hardeman County is gearing up for Relay For Life 2018 and are asking that people gather groups of friends, church groups, office staff, etc., to be a team and support the mission of the American Cancer Society. Having a campsite on Relay night is not a requirement to be a team, but we would love for you to come and set up if you are available. We ask that all groups host individual fundraisers leading up to Relay night to help us reach our goal of $65,000. We are also in need of new sponsorships. If you would like to be a sponsor for Hardeman Co.’s Relay, please contact your ACS representative at Elizabeth.stokes@cancer.org or 731-512-5003. The next Relay For Life meeting will be on February 15, 2018 at 12:00 p.m., at Joe’s Restaurant. We would love to see you there. If you have been diagnosed with cancer, contact 1-800-227-2345 to learn more about the patient services that the American Cancer Society has to offer.

Quinco Community Mental Health Center will award scholarships to eligible students in their service area. A $1,000 one-time scholarship will be awarded to any high school student that attends high school in Hardeman, Chester, Decatur, Hardin, or McNairy Counties, lives there, and who meets the eligibility criteria. Applications are at the high schools and must be completed and postmarked by March 15, 2018. Call Shelley Mayfield for assistance 203-1006.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is remining citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center this month. 658-2887.

Travel with Selmer Senior Center Would you like to see all the magnificence and beauty of all the Hawaiian Islands?? Selmer Senior Center and Norwegian Cruise Line presents 8 days, 7 nights September 15-22, 2018 to beautiful Hawaii. Prices include round trip airfare from Memphis International Airport to Honolulu, Hawaii. Cruise to Maui, Hilo, Kona and Nawiliwili before returning to Honolulu and then home. For more information and prices, please contact Rowena at the Selmer Senior Center 731-645-7843.

TCAT Whiteville is offering a new program! As a Patient Care Technician, you can be at the heart of healthcare and in 12 months, can earn certificates as a nurse’s aide, phlebotomist, electrocardiogram technician, patient care technician or medical assistant. Financial aid is available to those who qualify and through TN Reconnect and TN Promise, you could reach your goals with little or no out of pocket cost. Call 254-8521 or visit, www.tcatwhiteville.edu. Revolving classes beginning all the time. Call today!

AA Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.The

Bolivar AA Meetings Monday, Tuesday and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Bobby Martindale Memorial Library in Grand Junction is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. All are always welcome and invited to attend.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com