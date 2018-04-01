Hardeman County Community Calendar

The City of Middleton will hold a public meeting on January 4 at 2:00 p.m. at Middleton City Hall regarding the FY 2018 Community Development Block Grant Program. All Middleton citizens are encouraged to attend.

Walk with the Mayor on Friday, January 5 beginning at Noon at the Bolivar Municipal Gymnasium. All are welcome and invited to let 30 minutes change your life each Friday at Noon

Lifeline Blood Services will be at 809 W. Market St. from noon until 5:00 p.m., on Friday, January 5. Give blood and register to win three nights in Gatlinburg. Please remember to bring your photo ID. Blood stores are critically low, please donate. All donors will receive a free long sleeved t-shirt.

The Bolivar City Council will meet on January 8 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Center. A public hearing on zoning ordinance adoption will also be discussed. Bolivar residents are encouraged to attend.

The Whiteville City Council will meet on January 8 at 6:30 p.m. Whiteville residents are invited and encouraged to attend.

A New AA Meeting will be held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64 beginning January 9. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office will sponsor a Farmland Legacy Workshop at the Bolivar Municipal Building on January 8-9 from 6-9 p.m. $25 single, $35 couple with the registration deadline is January 4 and includes workbook and meal. Call 658-2421 to sign up or contact Lee Sammons at lsammons@utk.edu

A Blanket Drive for those who are less fortunate will be held through January 10. Please donate a new/or freshly laundered blankets, quilts or comforters at the following Bolivar locations: M&P Bank next to Sonic, Michelle’s Daycare, or Demi’s Sunrise Restaurant. For more information, call Nikki Williams at 616-8942

The Hardeman County Board of Education will meet on Thursday, January 11 at the district office at 5:30 p.m. A copy of the agenda is posted at Hardemancoutyschools.org. The public is welcome to attend.

The Annual Hardeman County parade honoring the Life and Legacy of Dr. King will be held on Saturday, January 13. Parade line up will begin at 12:00pm, at Bolivar Elementary School and will begin at 2:00 p.m., traveling along Market Street and ending at the Luez Theatre. Emphasis will be on high quality elementary and secondary education. Hardeman County & Bolivar elected officials; cities and towns, businesses, parent and youth groups, religious and community organizations are invited to show their support by entering the parade. For more information, contact Oscar Cheshier, at 731-609-5949 or Monroe Woods, at 731-609-3906.

Southwest Human Resource Agency will distribute commodities on January 25 from 8 a.m.-Noon at the Bolivar National Guard Armory.

The 12th Annual Snowflake Ball will be held on February 3 at 208 Hope St., in Bolivar. Tickets can be purchased by calling Sara at 659-0216. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner beginning at 6. This year’s theme is the 70s.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is calling on all 5th graders, from across the state, to participate in 2018 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest! Fifth graders in Tennessee can enter the poster contest by submitting them to TBI, where a panel of staff members will select a state winner to enter the national contest. Each entry requires the completion of an application packet and waiver, which can be found on TBI’s website: www.tn.gov/tbi. TBI must receive entries by January 31, 2018 for consideration. The state winner will be notified soon thereafter, and their entry will be submitted to the national contest. The national winner will be selected and notified in April 2018.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (January 15) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center this month. 658-2887.

Travel with Selmer Senior Center to beautiful Washington, D.C. Travel to our nation’s capital, April 19-25, 2018. Two guided tours of the city include the WWII Memorial, Capitol Hill, Embassy Row, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Smithsonian, the Lincoln Memorial and much more. Also experience the New Museum of the Bible. Double occupancy rates are $699 per person, $75 deposit is due upon signing. Final payment is due February 12, 2018. Sign up today to reserve your seat on the bus. For more information, please contact Rowena at 731-645-7843.

TCAT Whiteville is offering a new program! As a Patient Care Technician, you can be at the heart of healthcare and in 12 months, can earn certificates as a nurse’s aide, phlebotomist, electrocardiogram technician, patient care technician or medical assistant. Financial aid is available to those who qualify and through TN Reconnect and TN Promise, you could reach your goals with little or no out of pocket cost. Call 254-8521 or visit, www.tcatwhiteville.edu. Revolving classes beginning all the time. Call today!

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is full of good ol’ Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts or order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA, visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

The Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Bobby Martindale Memorial Library in Grand Junction is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. All are always welcome and invited to attend.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com