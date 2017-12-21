Hardeman County Community Calendar

FREE Soup & Sandwiches for the Soul will be on December 21 at 4 p.m. at 115 S. Main St. Donations accepted, call 518-0307.

Walk with the Mayor will resume on Friday, December 29 at noon at the Bolivar Municipal Building Gymnasium.

The HC Chamber of Commerce is offering Free Gift Wrapping through December 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for Christmas gifts that were purchased locally at 112 S. Main St., in Bolivar. Please bring your local shopping receipt with you.

A Ribbon Cutting and grand opening for One Stop Tax Service will be held on Friday, December 22 at 1:30 p.m. at 118 W. Market St., in Bolivar courtesy of the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce.

Santa’s Village in downtown Bolivar will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1-3 p.m. until Christmas.

The Lee Ola Roberts Library in Whiteville will have Santa Claus on December 22 at 2:00 p.m.

Silerton Volunteer Fire Department will have their Christmas Bake Sale at Tractor Supply beginning at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, December 23. For special orders call Donna at 658-7889.

The City of Bolivar Sanitation Department sanitation pick up schedule for the week of Christmas will have a one-day delay: Tuesday, December 26, Wednesday, December 27 and Thursday, December 28. New Year’s Day sanitation pick up will have a one-day delay: Tuesday, January 2, Wednesday, January 3 and Thursday, January 4.

The 12th Annual Snowflake Ball will be held on February 3 at 208 Hope St., in Bolivar. Tickets can be purchased by calling Sara at 659-0216. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner beginning at 6. This year’s theme is the 70’s.

The City of Middleton will hold a public meeting on January 4 at 2:00 p.m. at Middleton City Hall regarding the FY 2018 Community Development Block Grant Program. All Middleton citizens are encouraged to attend.

The Whiteville City Council will meet on January 8 and 6:30 p.m. Whiteville residents are invited and encouraged to attend.

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office will sponsor a Farmland Legacy Workshop at the Bolivar Municipal Building on January 8-9 from 6-9 p.m. $25 single, $35 couple with the registration deadline is January 4 and includes workbook and meal. Call 658-2421 to sign up or contact Lee Sammons at lsammons@utk.edu

The St. James Cookbook: Selections from our Family to Yours is on sale at historic St. James Church, 223 W. Lafayette Street in Bolivar. This 70-page full color, illustrated edition features many new and favorite recipes from the St. James congregation and is only $20. Stop by on Wednesdays at noon and all morning on Sunday. Call or text 212-7822 for delivery or shipment.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is calling on all 5th graders, from across the state, to participate in 2018 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest! Fifth graders in Tennessee can enter the poster contest by submitting them to TBI, where a panel of staff members will select a state winner to enter the national contest. Each entry requires the completion of an application packet and waiver, which can be found on TBI’s website: www.tn.gov/tbi. TBI must receive entries by January 31, 2018 for consideration. The state winner will be notified soon thereafter, and their entry will be submitted to the national contest. The national winner will be selected and notified in April 2018.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (January 15) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center this month. 658-2887.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is full of good ol’ Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts or order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA, visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

The Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Bobby Martindale Library in Grand Junction is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com