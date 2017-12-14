Hardeman County Community Calendar

The City of Bolivar Sanitation Department sanitation pick up schedule for the week of Christmas will have a one-day delay: Tuesday, December 26, Wednesday, December 27 and Thursday, December 28. New Year’s Day sanitation pick up will also have a one-day delay: Tuesday, January 2, Wednesday, January 3 and Thursday, January 4.

The Salvation Army is looking for Christmas Season bell ringers and reminds us that where you donate at a red kettle, those counties and communities are the ones who receive the donations. Call 422-1271 to volunteer as a local Hardeman County bell ringer.

The HC Chamber of Commerce is offering Free Gift Wrapping from December 18-22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for Christmas gifts that were purchased locally at 112 S. Main St., in Bolivar. Please bring your local shopping receipt with you. The HC Chamber of Commerce will have an open house on December 15. All are invited.

Santa’s Village in downtown Bolivar will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1-3 p.m. until Christmas.

Stuff the Fire Truck will be on December 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will also accept coats, toys and nonperishable food items both at 421 W. Market St.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals invited you to Stuff the Shelter Sleigh on December 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Walmart. Items will be highlighted inside the store and include things like: bleach, Dawn detergent, zip ties, blankets and paper towels among others. Check out the HAA facebook page for more information.

Prayers for Pappy a fundraiser for the family of the late Charles Hilliard on Sunday, December 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Middleton Community Center. Prize drawings, bake sale, silent auction and yard sale. For more information contact 613-8422.

FREE Soup & Sandwiches for the Soul will be on December 21 at 4 p.m. at 115 S. Main St. Donations accepted, call 518-0307.

The Lee Ola Roberts Library in Whiteville will have Santa Claus on December 22 at 2:00 p.m.

Silerton Volunteer Fire Department will have their Christmas Bake Sale at Tractor Supply beginning at 9 Saturday, December 23. For special orders call Donna at 658-7889.

The 12th Annual Snowflake Ball will be held on February 3 at 208 Hope St., in Bolivar. Tickets can be purchased by calling Sara at 659-0216. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner beginning at 6. This year’s theme is the 70’s.

The St. James Cookbook: Selections from our Family to Yours is on sale at historic St. James Church, 223 W. Lafayette Street in Bolivar. This 70-page full color, illustrated edition features many new and favorite recipes from the St. James congregation and is only $20. Stop by on Wednesdays at noon and all morning on Sunday. Call or text 212-7822 for delivery or shipment.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is remining citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org

Bolivar Elementary School is looking for volunteers for TeamRead, 8:30-10:00 a.m. on Wednesdays or Thursdays each week until Christmas break. Teach ABC's, sight words and read books. For more info or to volunteer call Jo Butler at 731-212-1409.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is calling on all 5th graders, from across the state, to participate in 2018 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest! Fifth graders in Tennessee can enter the poster contest by submitting them to TBI, where a panel of staff members will select a state winner to enter the national contest. Each entry requires the completion of an application packet and waiver, which can be found on TBI’s website: www.tn.gov/tbi. TBI must receive entries by January 31, 2018 for consideration. The state winner will be notified soon thereafter, and their entry will be submitted to the national contest. The national winner will be selected and notified in April 2018.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (January 15) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center this month. 658-2887.

TCAT Whiteville is offering a new program! As a Patient Care Technician, you can be at the heart of healthcare and in 12 months, can earn certificates as a nurse’s aide, phlebotomist, electrocardiogram technician, patient care technician or medical assistant. Financial aid is available to those who qualify and through TN Reconnect and TN Promise, you could reach your goals with little or no out of pocket cost. Call 254-8521 or visit, www.tcatwhiteville.edu. Revolving classes beginning all the time. Call today!

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is full of good ol’ Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts or order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA, visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

The Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Bobby Martindale Library in Grand Junction is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. All are always welcome and invited to attend.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com