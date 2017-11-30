Hardeman County Community Calendar

Tickets are on Sale for The Christmas Bus, with shows on Friday through Sunday, December 1-3. Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m., and a matinée at 2 on Sunday. Call the Hardeman County Arts Center Box Office at 658-2787. All major credit cards accepted. The box office will be open through December 1 from 4 to 8 p.m.

The Share the Joy, Share the Toy Bolivar Fire Department Toy Drive will be held on December 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Walmart.

Breakfast with Santa at the Middleton High School Cafeteria will be on December 2 from 8-10 a.m. Tickets are $6 and will be available at the door.

Christmas at the Crossroads Holiday Shoppe will be open December 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Middleton Community Center. For more info call 609-4429.

The Bobby Martindale Memorial Library will have ribbon cutting on Saturday, December 2 at 3:00 p.m. in Grand Junction.

The Whiteville Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 2 at 7:00 p.m.

On the Square Gallery and Gifts will have an Open House and 6 Year Anniversary and West Tennessee Artisan Trail Celebration on December 2 from 1-5 p.m. There will be live music, refreshments, door prizes and special sales.

The Annual Combined Advent Service will be on Sunday, December 3 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at historic St. James Church, 223 W. Lafayette St., and will move to the First United Methodist Church in a candle light procession.

The Bolivar Christmas Parade will take place on Monday, December 4 beginning at 6:00 p.m. This year’s theme is “Santa’s Workshop”. At the end of the parade there will be live entertainment and Santa’s Arrival in Santa’s Village.

Santa’s Village in Bolivar will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1-3 p.m. until Christmas. Check the back page for a complete schedule for the Falcon Ridge Christmas Tree lot, Vendor Marts, and Santa’s Cottage.

The Middleton Senior Apartments Plus will have a ribbon cutting on December 6 at 11:30 a.m., at 321 N. Main St. in Middleton.

The Third Annual Hardeman County TSU Alumni Chapter Holiday Gala and Silent Auction will be on December 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the Hope Street Building at 208 Hope St., in Bolivar. $40 per person All proceeds benefit Hardeman County TSU Scholarship Fund. For ticket information contact E Robertson at 254-8505 or R Shelton at 609-8980

The Middleton Christmas Parade will be on December 9 at 6:00 p.m.

Fill a Police Cruiser will be on December 1 from 9:30 to 5:30 p.m. They will accept coats, toys and nonperishable food items. Stuff the Fire Truck will be on December 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will also accept coats, toys and nonperishable food items both at 421 W. Market St.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library will have Cookies & Cocoa with Santa on December 9 at 10:30 a.m. Don’t forget, the library has over 2,000 DVDs, 15 magazines and shelves of great books to enjoy. Visit their facebook page for a complete calendar.

November is Fine Forgiveness Month at the Middleton Library. Activities include: Bag Sale at the library. Fill a bag with books or movies for only $2.00; Tell us the title of a book you've enjoyed recently, and we'll forgive $1.00 off your account; Pictures with Santa is on Saturday, December 9 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. right before the Middleton Christmas Parade. Santa and his elf will be at the Middleton Boy Scout Hut (hosted by the Friends of the Middleton Library). We'll write and mail letters to Santa, decorate cookies, paint Christmas rocks, read stories and more. Pets are welcome! Donations are appreciated. Call 376-0680 for more information or visit Middleton Community Library on Facebook. Happy Reading!

The HC Chamber of Commerce will have an open house on December 15. All are invited.

The Dixie Funeral Home will present their Third Annual Shining Stars 2017 Memorial Service on December 11 at 6:00 p.m. at 750 Bills Street in Bolivar. 658-3941.

Marketplace Health Open Enrollment for 2018 will run for only 45 days. November 1-December 15, 2017 at the Hardeman County Community Health Center Call Davina Crum or Robert Davis Jr., at 658-3388. They are certified application counselors to guide you in navigating the Health Insurance Marketplace and Tenncare. It’s worth talking with trained professionals and it’s a free service.

The St. James Cookbook: Selections from our Family to Yours is on sale at historic St. James Church, 223 W. Lafayette Street in Bolivar. This 70-page full color, illustrated edition features many new and favorite recipes from the St. James congregation and is only $20. Stop by on Wednesdays at noon and all morning on Sunday. Call or text 212-7822 for delivery or shipment.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is remining citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org

Bolivar Elementary School is looking for volunteers for TeamRead, 8:30-10:00 a.m. on Wednesdays or Thursdays each week until Christmas break. Teach ABC's, sight words and read books. For more info or to volunteer call Jo Butler at 731-212-1409.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (December 11) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center in December. Call 658-2887.

TCAT Whiteville is offering a new program! As a Patient Care Technician, you can be at the heart of healthcare and in 12 months, can earn certificates as a nurse’s aide, phlebotomist, electrocardiogram technician, patient care technician or medical assistant. Financial aid is available to those who qualify and through TN Reconnect and TN Promise, you could reach your goals with little or no out of pocket cost. Call 254-8521 or visit, www.tcatwhiteville.edu. Revolving classes beginning all the time. Call today!

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is full of good ol’ Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts or order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA, visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

The Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. All are always welcome and invited to attend.

Shining Hope Christian Fellowship Outreach Ministries is asking for donations of colorful crochet cotton to send to Cuba for the Weavers of Hope, non-profit organization designed to empower women all over the world to help them take care of their families. Take your donations to Bolivar City Hall, Centennial Bank, Farm Bureau Insurance, First Financial and WMOD/County Journal, Inc. Help change the lives of these women one stitch at a time.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can also keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com