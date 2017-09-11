Hardeman County Community Calendar

Marketplace Open Enrollment for 2018 will run for only 45 days. November 1-December 15, 2017 at the Hardeman County Community Health Center Call Davina Crum or Robert Davis Jr., at 658-3388. They are certified application counselors to guide you in navigating the Health Insurance Marketplace and Tenncare. It’s worth talking with trained professionals and it’s a free service.

The Hardeman County Rescue Squad will have a Turkey & Ham Fundraiser. Turkeys and hams will be smoked and ready to pick up Thanksgiving morning at Walmart from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. They are $35 each. Contact any rescue member to order yours today or call 609-8382.

November is Fine Forgiveness Month at the Middleton Library. Activities include: Bag Sale at the library. Fill a bag with books or movies for only $2.00; Tell us the title of a book you've enjoyed recently, and we'll forgive $1.00 off your account; Free Rock Painting Class for adults on Thursday, November 9 at 10:00 a.m. Come paint rocks to hide for the kids of Middleton; Toddler Story Time is on Thursday, November 16 at 10:30 a.m. We'll read stories, play games, snacks and crafts; Pictures with Santa is on Saturday, December 9 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. right before the Middleton Christmas Parade. Santa and his elf will be at the Middleton Boy Scout Hut (hosted by the Friends of the Middleton Library). We'll write and mail letters to Santa, decorate cookies, paint Christmas rocks, read stories and more. Pets are welcome! Donations are appreciated. Call 376-0680 for more information or visit Middleton Community Library on Facebook. Happy Reading!

Toys for Tots will be receiving applications for assistance from November 1 through November 15. For more information or online assistance, call Nikki Williams at 731-616-8942. Sponsored by The U.S. Marine Corps Reserves.

Operation Christmas Child will have their national collection week November 13-20 at local drop off centers. Visit Samaritanspurse.org or participating churches (First Baptist Bolivar or Hornsby Baptist) for more information.

The St. James Cookbook: Selections from our Family to Yours is on sale at historic St. James Church, 223 W. Lafayette Street in Bolivar. This 70-page full color, illustrated edition features many new and favorite recipes from the St. James congregation and is only $20. Stop by on Wednesdays at noon and all morning on Sunday. Call or text 212-7822 for delivery or shipment.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is remining citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org

Coffee Talk at the Chamber of Commerce on South Main Street in Bolivar has been moved to November at 17 at 8:00 a.m. They will be closed in observance of Veterans Day on November 10.

The 5th Annual Country Craft Fair at the Middleton United Methodist Church will be on November 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The VFW in Bolivar will sponsor a Veterans Day Program at the National Guard Armory at 11:00 a.m., on November 11, with guest speaker, Commissioner of Veterans Affairs for the State of Tennessee, Many Bears Grinder.

A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at the Veteran Wall in Middleton on November 11 at 11:00 a.m. Col. Warner Ross with be the featured speaker. All veterans, their families and the public are invited to participate in this ceremony.

The Hornsby 5K for Christ will take place on November 11 with a special ceremony for veterans. This year’s proceeds will go to the Love Thy Neighbor ministry and Wounded Warriors. For more information and/or to register, call 659-1883 or visit hornsbybc.org/5kforChrist.

The Wiggins Family Potluck Reunion will be at Forrest Hill Church on Highway 64 on November 11 at Noon.

A Sunday Best Singers Competition fundraiser to help the Whiteville Food Pantry, will be on November 11 at 5:00 p.m. Admission is $5. There will be prizes for the winners. For more information, you can contact Charles Morrow at 731-225-3114 or Temeshia Boyle at 731-212-0288. They are still accepting contestants and there is no entry fee. It’s sponsored by Therapeutic Interventions. Call Whiteville City Hall at 731-254-8523 for more information.

Movie on the Square will feature How the Grinch Stole Christmas on the revised date of November 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. Sponsored by the Hardeman County Library.

New Hope Baptist Church in Slayden, MS will have a gospel singing on November 11 beginning at 7:00 p.m. They will provide chili, hotdogs, and other potluck sides will start at 6:00 p.m. Call Bro Boyce Wilson at 901-496-2003.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (November 13) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

The Hope Holiday Mart will be held much earlier than usual this year and will be on November 17-18 at the Bolivar Municipal Building featuring a ribeye steak plate Friday night and breakfast (Saturday only) and food items all day Friday and Saturday. Silent auction and bake sales. Get vendor forms from Hope Holiday Mart Bolivar facebook page.

The MSHN Enterprises Savannah House Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be on November 17 at 2:00 p.m. at 631 Nuckolls Road in Bolivar. Meet and greet with local leaders, a personal tour with Mr. Angell and Mrs Chandler and enjoy hors d’oeuvres.

The Hardeman County Arts Council presents The Christmas Bus, a play by Robert Inman on Friday through Sunday, December 1-3. Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m., and a matinee at 2 on Sunday. Member Tickets on sale November 13 and will be available to the public on November 18. Call 658-2787 for more.

The Bolivar Christmas Parade will take place on Monday, December 4 beginning at 6:00 p.m. This year’s theme is “Santa’s Workshop”. Get your revised applications from the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce on their facebook page or stop by the chamber on South Main St., next to Home Run Pizzeria. Most entries are free! Call the chamber at 658-6554 for more.

The Whiteville Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 2 and entry forms are at Whiteville City Hall.

The Annual Combined Advent Service will begin at 5:30 p.m. at historic St. James Church, 223 W. Lafayette St., and will process to the First United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 3.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center in November. 658-2887.

Travel with Selmer Senior Center to beautiful Branson, MO on December 4-8, 2017 to see 7 amazing Branson shows including the “Miracle of Christmas” at the Sight & Sound Theatre. Spend 5 days, 4 nights for $569 per person double occupancy. For more information, please contact Rowena Pope at 731-645-7843.

TCAT Whiteville is offering a new program! As a Patient Care Technician, you can be at the heart of healthcare and in 12 months, can earn certificates as a nurse’s aide, phlebotomist, electrocardiogram technician, patient care technician or medical assistant. Financial aid is available to those who qualify and through TN Reconnect and TN Promise, you could reach your goals with little or no out of pocket cost. Call 254-8521 or visit, www.tcatwhiteville.edu. Revolving classes beginning all the time. Call today!

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is full of good ol’ Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts or order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA, visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

The Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. All are always welcome and invited to attend.

Shining Hope Christian Fellowship Outreach Ministries is asking for donations of colorful crochet cotton to send to Cuba for the Weavers of Hope, non-profit organization designed to empower women all over the world to help them take care of their families. Take your donations to Bolivar City Hall, Centennial Bank, Farm Bureau Insurance, First Financial and WMOD/County Journal, Inc. Help change the lives of these women one stitch at a time.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com