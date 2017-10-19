Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Falcon Ridge Fall Festival with weekend Pig Races will continue through November 3 on Highway 18 N of Bolivar. School and church groups are welcome 7 days a week. Call 658-5200 or visit faconridgefarm.net to schedule.

Operation Christmas Child boxes will be due in a month at local drop off centers in Hardeman County. Visit Samaritanspurse.org or participating churches for more information.

Customers of the Bolivar Utility Department wanting pilot lights turned on should call 658-5894 as soon as possible. This service will be provided for free through October 31. On November 1, it will cost $25 for this service.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is remining citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org

Friends of Middleton Library will host Family Movie Night on Friday, October 20th at 6:30 PM. Free fun for the whole family. Kids can come in costume. Concessions available. Donations welcome.

The Hardeman County Music Commission presents another free Music on the Square with SmallShack headlining on Friday, October 20 and Brian Lee Howell as Elvis will open the stage at 7:00 p.m.at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre where there’s always a great family atmosphere and concessions,

Porters Creek Baptist Church revival will be held through October 20, starting at 7 p.m. with Bro. Israel Price. Bro. Jeremy Burnette and the congregation invite everyone.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)will host its Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Friday, October 20, at 6:30 p.m. at 208 Hope St. The local branch of the NAACP has been established since 1962, (55 years). This year’s theme is “Steadfast-Immovable”. Reverend Keith Norman, pastor of First Baptist Broad Church in Memphis will be the speaker. Tickets are $45.00 for adults and $15.00 for youth. Call 609-1857 for tickets. Chairperson, Shirley Mitchell and Branch President is Mrs. Dixie H. Spencer.

The Smokin’ Downtown BBQ Cook Off will be held on Friday, October 20 offering a competition the pork, ribs and chicken categories. There will also be a separate championship reserved solely for Hardeman County teams. Call Chris Bell to enter at 609-2234.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open at 7:00 a.m., on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October 28 for the best selection of beef, catfish, plants, produce, baked goods and hand-crafted skin care items. Call Market Manager Gerald Sykes at 731-609-2345 for more information or to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of Pick TennesseeProducts.

The Hardeman County Health Council will sponsor a FREE Fall 5K Run and Walk on Saturday, October 21 at Pleasant Run Creek Park with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. Race starts at 9:00. Free t-shirts. Bring the whole family and enjoy the run/walk together.

Crafts on the Corner and the March of Dogs Parade & Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, October 21 beginning with the parade in Fred’s Parking lot at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Pet Costume Contest at 11. Canine experts, craft and food vendors and local businesses will offer the best of Bolivar for this year’s event. Call the chamber for more details at 658-6554.

The Hardeman County Chapter of the APTA will have their Fall Haunted Tour Event this Saturday, October 21 and Saturday, October 28 at The Pillars and Polk Cemetery in the historic district beginning at 6:00 p.m. Call 518-7148 or 518-8058 for tickets or visit their facebook page at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

The Bolivar - Hardeman County Library will have Movie Night on the Square featuring Hotel Transylvania 2 beginning at 7:30. Concessions will be available. To see a list of their activities and times, visit their facebook page.

A Love Thy Neighbor Community Picnic, Sunday, October 22 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bolivar City Park off Sain Rd. Bring chairs, tables, grills, coolers and enough for your family plus food for one more.

Middleton Elementary School will host their annual Harvest Festival on October 28. Come join the MES family for a day of fun and good food.

The Bolivar-Hardeman Coiunty Library will host a Fall Family Festival on October 28 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with a costume contest at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivar Elementary PTO will host their first annual Trunk or Treat on Halloween beginning at 6:00 p.m. The Hospital Wing Helicopter will land for a special treat and there are over 25 organizations confirmed to participate. Don’t miss out on this year’s best trick or treating venue!

Lucy Black Haunted House Tours will be every weekend in October and on October 30 and 31 beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 with all proceeds to benefit HC Relay for Life.

The Sixth Annual Holiday Bazar at the John Wilder Community Center in Grand Junction will be November 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Town of Toone’s Fire and Police Department Fourth Annual Fall Fest Celebration will be held on November 4, beginning at 9:00 a.m., in downtown Toone with an emergency vehicle show, fun activities, face painting and a silent auction will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Bolivar Senior Center hosts a Free Diabetes Workshop each Monday through November 6 and has BINGO each Tuesday & Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Flu shots will be given at the senior center on Friday, October 20 and on Monday, October 24, Barbara from Legacy will visit the center. Call Director Peggy Adelman for details. 658-2887.

The Hardeman County Volunteer Rescue Squad needs your help to save lives. Over the next two months the Rescue Squad is asking for a $40 contribution from every household to support new extrication tools and to get their next response truck out in working force for the county. In exchange for the $40 contribution, a complimentary 10X13 color family portrait will be offered. You will be notified of the date and time to be photographed. A receipt will be given or you can make your check payable to the HC Rescue Squad. This is our Volunteer Rescue Squad, so let’s help make this life saving service possible. For more information, call 433-9101.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is full of good ol’ Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts or order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA, visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

The Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (November 13) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. All are always welcome and invited to attend.

Shining Hope Christian Fellowship Outreach Ministries is asking for donations of colorful crochet cotton to send to Cuba for the Weavers of Hope, non-profit organization designed to empower women all over the world to help them take care of their families. Take your donations to Bolivar City Hall, Centennial Bank, Farm Bureau Insurance, First Financial and WMOD/County Journal, Inc. Help change the lives of these women one stitch at a time.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com

Do you have sometime to tell everyone? Email editor@hardemancountyjournal.com