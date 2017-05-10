Hardeman County Community Calendar

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering a Hunter Education Classroom Course at Toone City Hall on Friday, October 13 from 6-9 p.m. and on Saturday, October 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students must register online at www.hunter-ed.com or call 609-1517 for more information.

Girls up to age 21 are invited to compete for the title of "Miss Hatchie" during the annual Miss Hatchie Pageant Sunday, October 15, in Brownsville. Competition begins at 2 p.m. Doors will open at 1 p.m. Entries will be taken at the door or contestants can pre-register online at www.hatchiefallfest.com. For more information, contact Crystal Austin at 731-443-6509.

Customers of the Bolivar Utility Department wanting pilot lights turned on should call 658-5894 as soon as possible. This service will be provided for free through October 31. On November 1, it will cost $25.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO each Tuesday & Thursday at 10:00 a.m. On Friday, October 6, Alisa Gray from TN Emergency Management will be at the center at 10 a.m., and Kim from WarkHomeChoice will be at the center at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20. On

October 11, the seniors will host Selmer Seniors with special entertainment with Kydle McMahan and Adam Goudy with hot dogs chips and drinks. On Friday the 13th, the Bolivar Seniors will leave at 10 a.m. and go to Middleton for BINGO and lunch at the Middleton Church. Call Director Peggy Adelman for details. 658-2887.

Shining Hope Christian Fellowship Outreach Ministries is asking for donations of colorful crochet cotton to send to Cuba for the Weavers of Hope, non-profit organization designed to empower women all over the world to help them take care of their families. Take your donations to Bolivar City Hall, Centennial Bank, Farm Bureau Insurance, First Financial and WMOD/County Journal, Inc. Help change the lives of these women one stitch at a time.

The Bolivar - Hardeman County Library is having a Library Card Drive! Stop by and sign up, contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. To see a list of their activities and times, visit their facebook page.

Abundant Life Christian Fellowship and Pastor Duane R. Moore would like to invite everyone to their revival services beginning this Wednesday, October 4 through Friday, October 6 at 7 p.m., and on Saturday, October 7 at 11 a.m., during this season of Feast of Tabernacles. The messages will be brought to us by Rev. Scotty Helton of Alcoa, TN on Wednesday through Friday night and Pastor Moore will be delivering the message on Saturday morning. Praise and worship will proceed each message. Everyone is invited to attend these services at 15770 Hwy 64 E. Bolivar. For more information, please call 609-3510.

The Hardeman County Music Commission presents another free Music on the Square with the Parsons Creek Band headlining on Friday, October 6 with John Spears returning to open the stage at 7:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre where there’s always a great family atmosphere and concessions.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open at 7:00 a.m., on Saturdays and Tuesdays through the end of October for the best selection of beef, catfish, plants, produce, baked goods and hand-crafted skin care items. Call Market Manager Gerald Sykes at 731-609-2345 for more information or to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of Pick TennesseeProducts.

The Whiteville Mennonite School is sponsoring their Fall Festival on October 7 on Highway 64 just one mile west of Whiteville with all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7-10 a.m., delicious BBQ lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also, fresh dough-nuts, homemade ice cream baked goods, coffee, fresh apple cider. There will be an auction at 10 a.m. You can buy homemade quilts, birdhouses, planters, crafts picnic tables and more will be available. Call 609-9253 for more info.

A Rummage Sale to benefit the Hickory Valley Firetruck Shelter Project will be on October 7 from 8 a.m. until dark at the Hickory Valley City Hall. Set up a vendor booth or donate items to sell like collectibles, furniture, barn finds, farmhouse treasures, quilting supplies and vintage items. All items should be clean and in working condition and priced to sell. Call 764-0031 for vendor booths. Prize awarded for the most attractive booth. 10% of sales for your booth. No rain date.

The Ebenezer Cemetery 2nd Annual Homecoming Day will be held from 10 a.m. – Noon on October 7 south of Middleton. Bring a dish to share for pot luck dinner and lawn chairs. For directions, call 376-2121. This is the 161st Anniversary of the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church and Cemetery.

The Grand Junction Ruritan will have their annual Stew and Bake Sale on October 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the John Wilder Community Center in Grand Junction with proceeds benefiting the GJ Fire Department. At the same time, there will be a community yard sale going on 8am -2pm. Get your permits for $1 at City Hall.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals is selling “Butts for the Mutts” for $35 smoked by Taylor Farms Smokehouse. Pickup will be in the Walmart parking lot on Saturday, October 7 between 8-10:30 a.m. For tickets, call 658-6491 or purchase online at goo.gl/gKnHqM All proceeds benefit Hardeman Adoptable Animals. For more information, visit their facebook page.

The Middleton Lion’s Club is sponsoring a spaghetti supper on Friday, October 13 at the Middleton Community Center from 5-7 p.m. Proceeds will be used to help provide vision services to needy citizens in the Middleton community. Carry out orders will also be available.

The Baldwin Carper Family Reunion will be held at First Baptist Church in Pocahontas on October 7 beginning at 10:00 a.m. A potluck fellowship will follow. Call Earlene Armstrong at 212-1160 for more information.

The Ames Plantation will host its 20th Annual Heritage Festival on Saturday, October 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for ages 4-16 and free for ages 3 and under. More than 150 historical interpreters, artists and crafters will recreate life in the 1800s through music, folk art and special skill demonstrations.

Porters Creek Baptist Church revival will be held October 16-20, starting at 7 p.m. with Bro. Israel Price. Bro. Jeremy Burnette and the congregation invite everyone to attend.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)will host its Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Friday, October 20, at 6:30 p.m. at 208 Hope St. The local branch of the NAACP has been established since 1962, (55 years). This year’s theme is “Steadfast-Immovable”. Reverend Keith Norman, pastor of First Baptist Broad Church in Memphis will be the speaker. Tickets are $45.00 for adults and $15.00 for youth. Call 609-1857 for tickets. Chairperson, Shirley Mitchell and Branch President is Mrs. Dixie H. Spencer.

Hebron Baptist Church will have a senior luncheon on October 19 at Noon. All seniors are invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Health Council will sponsor a FREE Fall 5K Run and Walk on Saturday, October 21 at Pleasant Run Creek Park with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. Race starts at 9:00. Free t-shirts. Bring the whole family and enjoy the run/walk together.

Crafts on the Corner and the March of Dogs Parade & Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, October 21 beginning with the parade at 10 a.m. followed by the Pet Costume Contest at 11. Craft and food vendors and local businesses will offer the best of Bolivar for this year’s event. Call the chamber for more details at 658-6554.

The Hardeman County Volunteer Rescue Squad needs your help to save lives. Over the next 2 months the Rescue Squad is asking for a $40 contribution from every household to support new extrication tools and to get their next response truck out in working force for the county. In exchange for the $40 contribution, a complimentary 10X13 color family portrait will be offered. You will be notified of the date and time to be photographed. A receipt will be given or you can make your check payable to the HC Rescue Squad. This is our Volunteer Rescue Squad, so let’s help make this life saving service possible. For more information, call 433-9101.

TCAT Whiteville is offering a new program! As a Patient Care Technician, you can be at the heart of healthcare and in 12 months, can earn certificates as a nurse’s aide, phlebotomist, electrocardiogram technician, patient care technician or medical assistant. Financial aid is available to those who qualify and through TN Reconnect and TN Promise, you could reach your goals with little or no out of pocket cost. Call 254-8521 or visit, www.tcatwhiteville.edu. Classes start as soon as September 5 and space is limited, call today!

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is full of good ol’ Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts or order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA, visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

The Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (October 9) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. All are always welcome and invited to attend.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com

Do you have something to tell EVERYONE? Email editor@hardemancountyjournal.com