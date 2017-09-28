Hardeman County Community Calendar

Shining Hope Christian Fellowship Outreach Ministries is asking for donations of colorful crochet cotton to send to Cuba for the Weavers of Hope, non-profit organization designed to empower women all over the world to help them take care of their families. Take your donations to Bolivar City Hall, Centennial Bank, Farm Bureau Insurance, First Financial and WMOD/County Journal, Inc. Help change the lives of these women one stitch at a time.

The Bolivar - Hardeman County Library is having a Library Card Drive! Stop by and sign up, contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. To see a list of their activities and times, visit their facebook page.

The Hardeman County Music Commission presents another free Music on the Square with Three Flights Up headlining on Friday, September 22 with The Strayz opening the stage at 7:00 p.m.at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre where there’s always a great family atmosphere and concessions.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open at 7:00 a.m., on Saturdays and Tuesdays through the end of October for the best selection of beef, catfish, plants, produce, baked goods and hand-crafted skin care items. Call Market Manager Gerald Sykes at 731-609-2345 for more information or to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of Pick TennesseeProducts.

Middleton will have their annual Fur, Fin and Feather Festival on September 30 at the Middleton City Park beginning at 1:00 p.m. with food, music, inflatables, and muchwith more being added daily.

Silerton Baptist Church invites you to their revival services Sunday, October 1 through Wednesday, October 4. Evening services will begin at 6:30 with Bro. Tommy Warner bringing the message.

Southwest Human Resource Agency will be distributing commodities in Hardeman County on Thursday, October 5 at the National Guard Armory Building from 8:00 a.m. to Noon.

The Taking Care of Business Bolivar and Hardeman County Job & Career Day will be on October 5 from 10am to 1pm at the Bolivar Municipal Bldg. at 211 N. Washington St. Open to all employers whether hiring or not, to showcase the type of jobs available in the region and to discuss skills needed. Call the City of Bolivar at 658-2020 for to become an employer vendor.

The Whiteville Mennonite School is sponsoring their Fall Festival on October 7 on Highway 64 just one mile west of Whiteville with all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7-10am, delicious BBQ lunch from 10:30am to 2pm. Also, fresh dough-nuts, homemade ice cream baked goods, coffee, fresh apple cider. There will be an auction at 10am. You can buy homemade quilts, birdhouses, planters, crafts picnic tables and more will be available. Call 609-9253 for more info.

A Rummage Sale to benefit the Hickory Valley Firetruck Shelter Project will be on October 7 from 8am until dark at the Hickory Valley City Hall. Set up a vendor booth or donate items to sell like collectables, furniture, barn finds, farmhouse treasures, quilting supplies and vintage items. All items should be clean and in working condition and priced to sell. Call 764-0031 for vendor booths. Prize awarded for the most attractive booth. 10% of sales for your booth. No rain date.

The Baldwin Carper Family Reunion will be held at First Baptist Church in Pocahontas on October 7 beginning at 10:00 a.m. A potluck fellowship will follow. Call Earlene Armstrong at 212-1160 for more information.

The Ames Plantation will host its 20th Annual Heritage Festival on Saturday, October 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for ages 4-16 and free for ages 3 and under. More than 150 historical interpreters, artists and crafters will recreate life in the 1800s through music, folk art and special skill demonstrations.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)will host its Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Friday, October 20, at 6:00 p.m. at 208 Hope St. The local branch of the NAACP has been established since 1962, (55 years). This year’s theme is “Steadfast-Immovable”. Reverend Keith Norman, pastor of First Baptist Broad Church in Memphis will be the speaker. Tickets are $45.00 for adults and $15.00 for youth. Call 609-1624 for tickets. Chairperson, Shirley Mitchell and Branch President is Mrs. Dixie H. Spencer.

The Hardeman County Health Council will sponsor a FREE Fall 5K Run and Walk on Saturday, October 21 at Pleasant Run Creek Park with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. Race starts at 9:00. Free t-shirts. Bring the whole family and enjoy the run/walk together.

The Hardeman County Volunteer Rescue Squad needs your help to save lives. Over the next 2 months the Rescue Squad is asking for a $40 contribution from every household to support new extrication tools and to get their next response truck out in working force for the county. In exchange for the $40 contribution, a complimentary 10X13 color family portrait will be offered. You will be notified of the date and time to be photographed. A receipt will be given or you can make your check payable to the HC Rescue Squad. This is our Volunteer Rescue Squad, so let’s help make this life saving service possible. For more information, call 433-9101.

The Bolivar Senior Center is offering Free How to Care for Diabetes Classes beginning on October 2 and will go through November 6 at 10:00 a.m., on Mondays at the senior center at 211 N. Washington St. Register now by calling 658-2887. They have activities every week including Bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. Monthly activities include Cheryl from the library with interesting facts, Medicare representative on the third Monday, movie day and birthday celebrations. They also go on day trips and have special guests. If you are a senior 60+, then you’re invited to participate. Call 658-2887 for more information

Hardeman Adoptable Animals is selling “Butts for the Mutts” for $35 smoked by Taylor Farms Smokehouse. Pickup will be in the Walmart parking lot on Saturday, October 7 between 8-10:30 a.m. For tickets, call 658-6491 or purchase online at goo.gl/gKnHqM All proceeds benefit Hardeman Adoptable Animals. For more information, visit their facebook page.

TCAT Whiteville is offering a new program! As a Patient Care Technician, you can be at the heart of healthcare and in 12 months, can earn certificates as a nurse’s aide, phlebotomist, electrocardiogram technician, patient care technician or medical assistant. Financial aid is available to those who qualify and through TN Reconnect and TN Promise, you could reach your goals with little or no out of pocket cost. Call 254-8521 or visit, www.tcatwhiteville.edu. Classes start as soon as September 5 and space is limited, call today!

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is full of good ol’ Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts or order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA, visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

The Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (October 9) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. All are always welcome and invited to attend.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com

Do you have something to tell EVERYONE? Email editor@hardemancountyjournal.com