Hardeman County Community Calendar

Lone Oaks Farm will host the FREE West Tennessee Horse Management Field Day on Thursday, September 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. Topics will include Herbicide Management, Plants Toxic to Horses, Physical Hay Assessment and Nutritive Value of Forages and others including weed identification, and enjoy a complimentary dinner with the experts. Call Lee Sammons with the UT Extension Office if you have any questions. 658-2421

The Bolivar - Hardeman County Library is having a Library Card Drive! Stop by and sign up, pick up their September calendar, contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. To see a list of their activities and times, visit their Facebook page.

The Hardeman County Volunteer Rescue Squad needs your help to save lives. Over the next 2 months the Rescue Squad is asking for a $40 contribution from every household to support new extrication tools and to get their next response truck out in working force for the county. In exchange for the $40 contribution, a complimentary 10X13 color family portrait will be offered. You will be notified of the date and time to be photographed. A receipt will be given or you can make your check payable to the HC Rescue Squad. This is our Volunteer Rescue Squad, so let’s help make this life saving service possible. For more information, call 433-9101.

The Bolivar Senior Center is offering Free How to Care for Diabetes Classes beginning on October 2 and will go through November 6 at 10:00 a.m., on Mondays at the senior center at 211 N. Washington St. Register now by calling 658-2887. They have activities every week including Bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. Monthly activities include Cheryl from the library with interesting facts, Medicare representative on the third Monday, movie day and birthday celebrations. They also go on day trips and have special guests. If you are a senior 60+, then you’re invited to participate. Call 658-2887 for more information

Hardeman Adoptable Animals is selling “Butts for the Mutts” for $35 smoked by Taylor Farms Smokehouse. Pickup will be in the Walmart parking lot on Saturday, October 7 between 8-10:30 a.m. For tickets, call 658-6491 or purchase online at goo.gl/gKnHqM All proceeds benefit Hardeman Adoptable Animals. For more information, visit their facebook page.

The Southwest Human Resource Agency will hold a public hearing in the Hardeman County Courthouse Courtroom on Thursday, September 21at 10:00 a.m. Any interest citizen is urged to attend this meeting.

The Hardeman County Music Commission presents another free Music on the Square with the Small Shack headlining on Friday, September 22 with singer/songwriter Jimmy Anderson from Jackson opening the stage at 7:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre where there’s always a great family atmosphere and concessions.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open at 7:00 a.m., on Tuesdays and Saturdays for the best selection of beef, catfish, plants, produce, baked goods and hand-crafted skin care items. Call Market Manager Gerald Sykes at 731-609-2345 for more information or to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of Pick TennesseeProducts.

Karaoke on the Square will be held this Saturday night September 23 beginning at 7:00 p.m. with over 10,000 song tracks to choose from. Come perform or cheer on your favorite local talent. It’s Free at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre.

The 13th Annual Hardeman County Hunters for the Hungry Golf Tournament will be Saturday, September 23 at the Hardeman County Golf and Country Club in Bolivar. The event is sponsored by the Bolivar First United Methodist Men. For more information call Larry Ross at 901-481-2731 or call the Hardeman County Golf and Country Club at 658-2731.

Truth & Life Baptist Church will sponsor a Unify Our Community event on Saturday, September 23 beginning at 11:00 a.m., with friendship, fun, basketball games and free food at 505 Elm St., in Bolivar. Churches are encouraged to set up tents to participate. Call Jonathan Joy at 609-6810 for more information.

Toone will have their annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, September 23 beginning at 11:00 a.m., with fun, activities, and lots of food. All are welcome.

Middleton will have their annual Fur, Fin and Feather Day on September 30 at the Middleton City Park beginning at 1:00 p.m. with food, music, inflatables, and much more being added daily.

Silerton Baptist Church invites you to their revival services Sunday, October 1 through Wednesday, October 4. Evening services will begin at 6:30 with Bro. Tommy Warner bringing the message.

Southwest Human Resource Agency will be distributing commodities in Hardeman County on Thursday, October 5 at the National Guard Armory Building from 8:00 a.m. to Noon.

The Bolivar and Hardeman County Job & Career Fair will be on October 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Bldg. at 211 N. Washington St. Open to all employers whether hiring or not, to showcase the type of jobs available in the region and to discuss skills needed. Call the City of Bolivar at 658-2020 for more information.

The Whiteville Mennonite School is sponsoring their Fall Festival on Highway 64 just one mile west of Whiteville with All-you-can-eat breakfast from 7-10 a.m., delicious BBQ lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also, fresh Dough-nuts, homemade ice cream, baked goods, coffee, fresh apple cider. There will be an auction at 10am. You can buy homemade quilts, birdhouses, planters, crafts picnic tables and more will be available on October 7. Call 609-9253 for more information.

The Grand Junction Ruritan Club will have a Stew and Bake Sale October 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the John Wilder Community Center in Grand Junction and will also hold a Community Yard Sale from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Ames Plantation will host its 20th Annual Heritage Festival on Saturday, October 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for ages 4-16 and free for ages 3 and under. More than 150 historical interpreters, artists and crafters will recreate life in the 1800s through music, folk art and special skill demonstrations.

The Hardeman County Health Council will sponsor a FREE Fall 5K Run and Walk on Saturday, October 21 at Pleasant Run Creek Park with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. Race starts at 9:00. Free t-shirts. Bring the whole family and enjoy the run/walk together.

TCAT Whiteville is offering a new program! As a Patient Care Technician, you can be at the heart of healthcare and in 12 months, can earn certificates as a nurse’s aide, phlebotomist, electrocardiogram technician, patient care technician or medical assistant. Financial aid is available to those who qualify and through TN Reconnect and TN Promise, you could reach your goals with little or no out of pocket cost. Call 254-8521 or visit, www.tcatwhiteville.edu.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is full of good ol’ Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts or order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA, visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

The Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (October 9) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com

Do you have something to tell EVERYONE? Email editor@hardemancountyjournal.com