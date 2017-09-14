Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Hardeman County Volunteer Rescue Squad needs your help to save lives. Over the next 2 months the Rescue Squad is asking for a $40 contribution from every household to support new extrication tools and to get their next response truck out in working force for the county. In exchange for the $40 contribution, a complimentary 10X13 color family portrait will be offered. You will be notified of the date and time to be photographed. A receipt will be given or you can make your check payable to the HC Rescue Squad. This is our Volunteer Rescue Squad, so let’s help make this life saving service possible. For more information, call 433-9101.

Hardeman County Hunters for the Hungry Golf Tournament will be Saturday, September 23 at the Hardeman County Golf and Country Club in Bolivar. The event is sponsored by the Bolivar First United Methodist Men. For more information call Larry Ross at 901-481-2731 or call the Hardeman County Golf and Country Club at 658-2731.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals is selling “Butts for the Mutts” for $35 smoked by Taylor Farms Smokehouse. Pickup will be in the Walmart parking lot on Saturday, October 7 between 8-10:30 a.m. For tickets, call 658-6491 or purchase online at goo.gl/gKnHqM All proceeds benefit Hardeman Adoptable Animals. For more information, visit their facebook page.

The Bolivar Senior Center is offering Free How to Care for Diabetes Classes beginning on October 2 and will go through November 6 at 10:00 a.m., on Mondays at the senior center at 211 N. Washington St. Register now by calling 658-2887. They have activities every week including Bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. Monthly activities include Cheryl from the library with interesting facts, Medicare representative on the third Monday, movie day and birthday celebrations. They also go on day trips and have special guests. If you are a senior 60+, then you’re invited to participate. Call 658-2887 for more information

The Hardeman County Music Commission presents another free Music on the Square with the Wolf River Band headlining on Friday, September 15 with singer/songwriter John Spears opening the stage at 7:00 p.m.at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre where there’s always a great family atmosphere and concessions.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open at 7:00 a.m., on Tuesdays and Saturdays for the best selection of beef, catfish, plants, produce, baked goods and hand-crafted skin care items. Call Market Manager Gerald Sykes at 731-609-2345 for more information or to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of Pick TennesseeProducts.

Former Employees of Harmon will have a picnic on Saturday, September 16 at the Bolivar City Park beginning at 10:00 a.m., with a pot luck lunch.

The Southern Royalty Pageant will be held on September 16 at 1:00 p.m. with registration beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the back entrance of Family Restaurant in Whiteville. For more information, call 254-8523.

The Bolivar - Hardeman County Library’s Movie Night on the Square will be Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. Call 658-3436 or stop by and pick up their September calendar, contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. To see a list of their activities and times, visit their facebook page.

The Southwest Human Resource Agency will hold a public hearing at the Hardeman County Courthouse Courtroom on Thursday, September 21at 10:00 a.m. During this public hearing, agency programs will be discussed and a consumer representative will be selected to serve on the SWHRA Policy Council. Any interest citizen is urged to attend this meeting.

The Ames Plantation will host its 20th Annual Heritage Festival on Saturday, October 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for ages 4-16 and free for ages 3 and under. More than 150 historical interpreters, artists and crafters will recreate life in the 1800s through music, folk art and special skill demonstrations.

The Hardeman County Health Council will sponsor a FREE Fall 5K Run and Walk on Saturday, October 21 at Pleasant Run Creek Park with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. Race starts at 9:00. Free t-shirts. Bring the whole family and enjoy the run/walk together.

The APTA Home Tour will take place on Saturday, October 21 with both day and night tours and the addition of tableaux, which is a group of models or motionless figures representing a scene for a story or from history. St. James will again offer lunch in Ingram Hall as their largest fundraiser of the year. Mark your calendars, more details coming soon.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (October 9) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. All are always welcome and invited to attend.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com.

