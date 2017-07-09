Hardeman County Community Calendar

The City of Bolivar & Pastor Robert “Champ” Williams are collecting needed items for the victims in Texas. Please bring any of the following: especially canned and dried foods like cereals, ramen noodles, etc., all personal hygiene items for men & women, especially toothbrushes, toothpaste and women’s needs items. Also, toilet paper, first aid items like alcohol, hydrogen peroxide and band-aids. Dry baby formula, diapers, wet wipes, baby clothes, underclothing and dog food are scarce. Take your donations every day this week through Saturday from 10am to 2pm to the Tractor Supply Parking Lot. For more information call Nikki Williams at 616-8942.

Hardeman Leadership Program is a project of the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce desinged to educate citizends about local and state resources that enhance the quality of life. Sessions are one day a month through April, 2018, excluding December. Build friendships, knowledge, social skills and teamwork. Requirements are : Employer permission, attendance and completion of a class project. The fee is $300, and it is suggested that employers sponsor students, howver. Fee includes expenses, meals, and travel. Pick up your applicationat the chambe. Application and fee deadline are due September 22 at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce. Or email to:hardemanchamber@aeneas.net

The Bolivar Senior Center is offering Free How to Care for Diabetes Classes beginning on October 2 and will go through November 6 at 10:00 a.m., on Mondays at the senior center at 211 N. Washington St. Register now by calling 658-2887. If you are a senior 60+, then you’re invited to participate. Call 658-2887 for more information

The Hardeman County Arts Council presents Grease: School Version, on September 8, 9 and 10 with evening performances Friday and Saturday at 7:00 and a Sunday matinee at 2:00. Tickets are $10. Call the box office at 658-2787, 1580 West Market St.,10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. All major credit cards are accepted.

The Hardeman County Music Commission presents another free Music on the Square with Dawg Creek headlining on Friday, September 8 with Hunter Cross opening the stage at 7:00 p.m.at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. Gospel Music on the Square will be Saturday, September 9 featuring the McEwens. Local musicians, 4 His Glory will open the stage at 7:00 p.m. It’s free too!

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open at 7:00 a.m., on Tuesdays and Saturdays for the best selection of beef, catfish, plants, produce, baked goods and hand-crafted skin care items. Call Market Manager Gerald Sykes at 731-609-2345 for more information or to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of Pick TennesseeProducts.

An Always Remember 9/11, 2001 time of remembrance for the community will be held on Sunday, September 10 at 2:00 p.m., at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. Bring your lawn chairs.

The Bolivar Fire Department cordially invites the community to the annual Patriot Day breakfast, parade and wreath laying memorial ceremony on September 11 beginning at Joe’s Restaurant from 6-8 a.m. The parade will follow the breakfast and will conclude at the municipal center for the ceremony.

A Private Applicator Pesticide Recertification can be obtained at 200 E. Market St., in Bolivar. All private applicator cards will expire October 21, 2017 unless you have been recertified this year. Fee for the training is $25. For more information, contact Lee Sammons at 658-2421.

The Tennessee Collectors Club will sponsor their 58 Annual Coin Show on September 9 and 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Madison County Ag Extension Service Auditorium at 309 N. Parkway in Jackson. For more information, call 731-94-3972.

The Hornsby Fall Classic will be on September 9 beginning at 10:00 a.m., with a lawn mower pull, antique tractor show, car show, motorcycle run, live auction, art exhibits, craft and food vendors and plenty of activities for the kids. For more information, call Hornsby Mayor Mack Carter at 433-8098.

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office’s Walk Across Tennessee will have their Kick Off and Team Sign Up on September 11 at 5:15 p.m., at 200 E. Market St., in Bolivar. This is a team challenge with six persons per team. All fitness activities will count like golf, gardening, house cleaning and more. Call Katie Dees at 658-2421 for more information. Don’t miss Hardeman County’s Fabulous Fall Shape Up. It’s free!

Brints Chapel Baptist Church at 3220 Brints Chapel Road in Middleton will have a Ladies Devotion on Tuesday, September 12 at 7:00 p.m., with Ms. Charity as the guest speaker. Ladies, please bring finger foods and desserts. On the same evening, men will meet at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church, for Men’s Prayer time also at 7:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office’s Gifts in a Jar Canning Class will be held at the First United Methodist Church Activities Center in Bolivar on September 14 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Registration is $15 and includes all materials. Call Katie Dees to sign up at 658-2421. Deadline to register is September 11.

The Southern Royalty Pageant will be held on September 16 at 1:00 p.m. with registration beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the back entrance of Family Restaurant in Whiteville. For more information, call 254-8523.

The Southwest Human Resource Agency will hold a public hearing at the Hardeman County Courthouse Courtroom on Thursday, September 21at 10:00 a.m. Any interest citizen is urged to attend this meeting.

The Ames Plantation will host its 20th Annual Heritage Festival on Saturday, October 14. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for ages 4-16 and free for ages 3 and under. More than 150 historical interpreters, artists and crafters will recreate life in the 1800s through music, folk art and special skill demonstrations.

The Bolivar - Hardeman County Library has many activities each month. Movie Night will be on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. Call 658-3436 or stop by and pick up their September calendar, contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. To see a list of their activities and times, visit their facebook page.Come see what all the fuss is about.

The Bolivar Senior Center needs semi-formal or formal dresses and men’s suits, button up shirts and dress slacks of all sizes for their Senior Prom at Pine Meadows. Drop your donations by the Senior Center at the Bolivar Municipal Building.

The Hardeman County Volunteer Rescue Squad needs your help to save lives. Over the next 2 months the Rescue Squad is asking for a $40 contribution from every household to support new extrication tools and to get their next response truck out in working force for the county. In exchange for the $40 contribution, a complimentary 10X13 color family portrait will be offered. You will be notified of the date and time to be photographed. A receipt will be given or you can make your check payable to the HC Rescue Squad. This is our Volunteer Rescue Squad, so let’s help make this life saving service possible. For more information, call 433-9101.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (September 11) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

