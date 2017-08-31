Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Hardeman County Arts Council presents Grease: School Version, presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., with book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, at the Arts Center on September 8, 9 and 10 with evening performances Friday and Saturday at 7:00 and a Sunday matinee at 2:00. Tickets are $10. Call the box office at 658-2787 or stop by 1580 West Market St., from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. All major credit cards are accepted. The box office will be closed on Labor Day.

Private Applicator Pesticide Recertification Classes will be held at the Hardeman County Extension Office 200 East Market Street in Bolivar Friday, September 1 at 9:00 to 10:00 and Thursday, September 7 at 1:00 to 2:00. All private applicator cards will expire October 21, 2017 unless you have been recertified this year. Fee for the training is $25. You can also come by the extension office any time prior to October 21 and receive the training if you cannot come in at these times. For more information, contact Lee Sammons at 658-2421.

TCAT Whiteville is offering a new program! As a Patient Care Technician, you can be at the heart of healthcare and in 12 months, can earn certificates as a nurse’s aide, phlebotomist, electrocardiogram technician, patient care technician or medical assistant. Financial aid is available to those who qualify and through TN Reconnect and TN Promise, you could reach your goals with little or no out of pocket cost. Call 254-8521 or visit, www.tcatwhiteville.edu. Classes start as soon as September 5 and space is limited, call today!

The Hardeman County Volunteer Rescue Squad needs your help to save lives. Over the next 2 months the Rescue Squad is asking for a $40 contribution from every household to support new extrication tools and to get their next response truck out in working force for the county. In exchange for the $40 contribution, a complimentary 10X13 color family portrait will be offered. You will be notified of the date and time to be photographed. A receipt will be given or you can make your check payable to the HC Rescue Squad. This is our Volunteer Rescue Squad, so let’s help make this life saving service possible. For more information, call 433-9101.

The Hardeman County Music Commission presents another free Music on the Square with Bryan Hayes and the Retrievers Friday, September 1 with Chase Antwine opening the stage at 7:00 p.m.at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre where there’s always a great family atmosphere and concessions.

The Tennessee Collectors Club will sponsor their 58 Annual Coin Show on September 9 and 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Madison County Ag Extension Service Auditorium at 309 N. Parkway in Jackson. For more information, call 731-94-3972.

The Hornsby Fall Classic will be on September 9 beginning at 10:00 a.m., with a lawn mower pull, antique tractor show, car show, motorcycle run, live auction, art exhibits, craft and food vendors and plenty of activities for the kids. For more information, call Hornsby Mayor Mack Carter at 433-8098.

The Gaither Vocal Band will be in concert at the Carl Perkins Center in Jackson on September 9 at 6:00 p.m. Complete information, including ticket pricing, is available by calling 731-425-8587 or visiting www.gaither.com or www.premierproductions.com. To charge tickets by phone or to obtain group ticket information, please call 855-484-1991. Tickets are also available in person at the Civic Center Box Office or online at www.premierproductions.com.

Fayette Cares High Cotton 5K and 1K Cotton Candy Fun Run will start at 8:30 a.m., on September 9 at the Somerville United Methodist Church. 1K begins at 9:30.

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office’s Walk Across Tennessee will have their Kick Off and Team Sign Up on September 11 at 5:15 p.m., at 200 E. Market St., in Bolivar. This is a team challenge with six persons per team. All fitness activities will count like golf, gardening, house cleaning and more. Call Katie Dees at 658-2421 for more information. Don’t miss Hardeman County’s Fabulous Fall Shape Up. It’s free!

Brints Chapel Baptist Church at 3220 Brints Chapel Road in Middleton will have a Ladies Devotion on Tuesday, September 12 at 7:00 p.m., with Ms. Charity as the guest speaker. Ladies, please bring finger foods and desserts. On the same evening, men will meet at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church, for Men’s Prayer time also at 7:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office’s Gifts in a Jar Canning Class will be held at the First United Methodist Church Activities Center in Bolivar on September 14 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Registration is $15 and includes all materials and UT canning and freezing books. Call Katie Dees to sign up at 658-2421. Deadline to register is September 11.

The Southern Royalty Pageant will be held on September 16 at 1:00 p.m. with registration beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the back entrance of Family Restaurant in Whiteville. For more information, call 254-8523.

The Southwest Human Resource Agency will hold a public hearing at the Hardeman County Courthouse Courtroom on Thursday, September 21at 10:00 a.m. During this public hearing, agency programs will be discussed and a consumer representative will be selected to serve on the SWHRA Policy Council. Any interest citizen is urged to attend this meeting.

The Bolivar - Hardeman County Library has many activities each month. Call 658-3436 or stop by and pick up their August calendar, contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. To see a list of their activities and times, visit their facebook page.

The Bolivar Senior Center has activities every week including Bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. Monthly activities include Cheryl from the library with interesting facts, Medicare representative on the third Monday, movie day and birthday celebrations. They also go on day trips and have special guests. If you are a senior 60+, then you’re invited to participate. Call 658-2020 for more information.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is full of good ol’ Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts or order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA, visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (September 11) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. All are always welcome and invited to attend.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

