Hardeman County Community Calendar

The State of Tennessee’s Mobile DMV Unit Highway for Heroes will be at Courthouse Square on August 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Call 658-6138 for more information or visit the State of Tennessee website. These services are provided for all Hardeman Countian residents.

Tickets are on sale now for Grease School Version at the Hardeman County Arts Council that will run September 8,9 and 10. Evening performances Friday and Saturday are at 7:00 and Sunday matinee at 2:00. Tickets are $10. Call the box office at 658-2787 for more information. Tickets will go on sale to the public on August 28.

TCAT Whiteville is offering a new program! As a Patient Care Technician, you can be at the heart of healthcare and in 12 months, can earn certificates as a nurse’s aide, phlebotomist, electrocardiogram technician, patient care technician or medical assistant. Financial aid is available to those who qualify and through TN Reconnect and TN Promise, you could reach your goals with little or no out of pocket cost. Call 254-8521 or visit, www.tcatwhiteville.edu. Classes start as soon as September 5 and space is limited, call today!

The Hardeman County Volunteer Rescue Squad needs your help to save lives. Over the next 2 months the Rescue Squad is asking for a $40 contribution from every household to support new extrication tools and to get their next response truck out in working force for the county. In exchange for the $40 contribution, a complimentary 10X13 color family portrait will be offered. You will be notified of the date and time to be photographed. A receipt will be given or you can make your check payable to the HC Rescue Squad. This is our Volunteer Rescue Squad, so let’s help make this life saving service possible. For more information call 433-9101. See pages 1 and 7.

Beth Harwell for Governor Meet and Greet will be at the Bolivar Municipal Center on August 25. Call 658-2020 for more information.

The Hardeman County Music Commission presents another free Music on the Square with the Martin Family Circus Friday, August 25 with Brian Lee Howell as Elvis will open the stage at 7:00 p.m.at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre where there’s always a great family atmosphere and concessions.

Karaoke on The Square at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre will be on Saturday, August 26 beginning at 7:00 p.m. This free event features 10,000 song tracks to choose from. Come perform or cheer on your favorite local talent.

The Fair Theater in Somerville presents “Mary Poppins”, a Star production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh August 25-27. Show times are at 7 nightly on Friday and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling 901-671-5536.

Team Mica Fund is bringing a Let Love Glow 5K and Fun Run to Jackson, for the very first time. Hosted by The Fund and Pathways Behavioral Health, this dusk-to-nightfall glow race will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, August. 26 on the campus of Union University.

Located near the university’s Bell Tower, this suicide awareness event will feature live music, a silent auction, an official timing company for the 5K, a one-mile walk (not timed), food trucks, vendors and much more. Participants are encouraged to register in advance. For more information or to register, visit TeamMicaFund.org.

The Hardeman County Arts Council will hold auditions for its Christmas production, The Christmas Bus with direction from Ginger Crow on Monday, August 28 and Tuesday August 29 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 448 Nuckolss Rd., across the street from Bolivar Elementary. The cast will include children ages 6-14, one 18-year-old and adults. The Christmas Bus will run Friday through Sunday, December 1-3.

The Gaither Vocal Band will be in concert at the Carl Perkins Center in Jackson on September 9 at 6:00 p.m. Complete information, including ticket pricing, is available by calling 731-425-8587 or visiting www.gaither.com or www.premierproductions.com. To charge tickets by phone or to obtain group ticket information, please call 855-484-1991. Tickets are also available in person at the Civic Center Box Office or online at www.premierproductions.com.

Fayette Cares High Cotton 5K and 1K Cotton Candy Fun Run will start at 8:30 a.m., on September 9 at the Somerville United Methodist Church. 1K begins at 9:30.

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office’s Walk Across Tennessee will have their Kick Off and Team Sign Up on September 11 at 5:15 p.m., at 200 E. Market St., in Bolivar. This is a team challenge with six persons per team. All fitness activities will count like golf, gardening, house cleaning and more. Call Katie Dees at 658-2421 for more information. Don’t miss Hardeman County’s Fabulous Fall Shape Up. It’s free!

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office’s Gifts in a Jar Canning Class will be held at the First United Methodist Church Activities Center in Bolivar on September 14 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Registration is $15 and includes all materials and UT canning and freezing books. Call Katie Dees to sign up at 658-2421. Deadline to register is September 11.

The Bolivar - Hardeman County Library has many activities each month. Call 658-3436 or stop by and pick up their August calendar, contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. To see a list of their activities and times, visit their facebook page.

The Bolivar Senior Center has activities every week including Bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. Monthly activities include Cheryl from the library with interesting facts, Medicare representative on the third Monday, movie day and birthday celebrations. They

also go on day trips and have special guests. If you are a senior 60+, then you’re invited to participate. Call 658-2020 for more information.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is full of good ol’ Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts or order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA, visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (August 14) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. All are always welcome and invited to attend.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com