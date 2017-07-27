Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office is offering a Master Gardening Class that begins on August 17 and will run through November 9 from 6-9 each Thursday evening at the extension office. Applications are available online at the Extensions website, at all Hardeman County libraries or stop by 200 E. Market St., in Bolivar. The application and fee of $125/person, $150/couple is due no later than August 11. Call Lee Sammons at 658-2421.

Friends of the Middleton Library will host “Boss Baby” for Movie Night on Friday July 28 at 6:30 p.m., with free admission. Concessions will be available and donations will be accepted with all proceeds benefiting programs at the Middleton Library.

The Hardeman County Music Commission presents Music on the Square featuring Small Shack on Friday, July 28 with Makayla Collins opening the stage at 7:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre where there’s always a great family atmosphere and concessions.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open at 7:00 a.m., on Tuesdays and Saturdays for the best selection of beef, pork, plants, produce, baked goods and hand-made items. Call Market Manager Gerald Sykes at 731-609-2345 for more information or to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of Pick TennesseeProducts.

St. Mary Catholic Church is having an Indoor/Air-Conditioned Rummage Sale on Saturday, July 29 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at 223 Mecklenburg Dr. in Bolivar. All proceeds will benefit the Hope House Shelter for Women and Children.

The Bolivar Hardeman County NAACP Branch will hold its annual Back-to-School/Stay-in-School Carnivals all over Hardeman County on Saturday, July 29. The carnival will consist of food and games for kids in grades K - 12 along with booths providing information on subjects of special importance to students and their parents. School supplies will be given to students accompanied by their parents or guardians. Back-to-School events will be held at three (3) locations as follows: Grand Junction- Grand Junction Elementary School, beginning at 1 p.m.; Bolivar- The Hope Street Building, beginning at 1pm; 208 Hope Street and Whiteville- Whiteville Elementary School, beginning at 1pm. For more information, contact NAACP Branch President Dixie Spencer, 731-609-2409.

A United We Stand Community Day will be held on Saturday, July 29 at 5:00 p.m., at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre with live music with Caleb Minter, food, motivational messages and more. This free event is sponsored by MAGNUM Men/Mothers Against Gun Violence Unity Movement. For more information, call Ruby Harvey at 212-1823.

A Bunco Fundraiser for Hardeman Adoptable Animals will be held on Saturday, July 29 at MidSouth Piccs at 117 S Main St., in Bolivar from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Contact Cindy Hamrick at 901-356-4843 to register and for more information.

Rocky Springs Baptist Church will have revival services July 30 – August 2 with Brother Tommy Warner. Sunday revival service will be at 6:00 p.m. and Monday-Wednesday services are at 7:00 p.m. Brother Skippy Rowland and congregation invites everyone for worship.

The Community Wide Prenatal and Breastfeeding Workshop for pregnant or breastfeeding mothers will be held at Dixie Hills Baptist Church on August 1 with registration beginning at Noon sponsored by the HCCHC, Bolivar Health Department and the UT Extension Service. Call Katie Dees at 658-2421 or Diane Gibson at 658-5291 for more information. Door prizes!

Bolivar Middle School will host its first 6th Grade orientation on Thursday, August 3 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Please report to the gym to for a general overview of expectations as well as an open forum of questions and answers. Parents and students will have an opportunity to tour the building as well. Principal Mary Ann Polk and Team BMS look forward to seeing you there as we prepare for a productive school year.

The Bolivar - Hardeman County Library’s 1st Color Run will be on August 5 at Pleasant Run Creek Park on Stevens Road in Bolivar at 9:00 a.m. There is no time limit and participants can walk, jog or run at your own pace. Bring the whole family. Registration fee is $15, sign up at BHCLColorRun.eventbrite.com. To see a list of activities and times, visit their facebook page.

The Annual Wild Game Dinner at the Ames Plantation in Byan Hall will take place on August 5 at 6:00 p.m., with Doug Barcroft as the featured speaker. For those who are not as adventurous, there will be a variety of entrees that do not include wild game. No live snakes or raw skunks allowed. This community event is open to everyone and is sponsored this year by First Baptist Church of Grand Junction.

Pastor Edrick Garrison and Jones Chapel MB Church in Grand Junction announces the “Jones Chapel Choir CD Release” on August 6 at 5:00 p.m., at 3190 Highway 18 S. This event is free and all are welcome.

Coffee Talk at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce will be on Friday, August 11 at 8:00 a.m. Community leaders, employers and interested citizens are always invited and welcome.

The Pillars will host Ghost Hunting 101 with Stones River Paranormal on August 12. Tickets are $60.00 per person and are available at www.stonesriverparanormal.com/events. You must be 18 years or older to attend. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., starts at 7:00 p.m., and ends at 3:00 a.m. Questions about the event or The Pillars or Little Courthouse Museum? Call Renee Houston of the Hardeman County APTA at 731-518-8058.

The Bolivar Senior Center has activities every week including Bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., Medicare representative on the third Monday of each month, birthday celebrations, day trips and special guests. If you are a senior 60+, then you’re invited to participate. Call 658-4320 for more information.

The Lee Ola Roberts Library in Whiteville will run their Summer Reading/Food Program through August 4 from Noon – 1:00 p.m. each day with guest speakers on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is full of good ol’ Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts or order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA, visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (August 14) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. All are always welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com