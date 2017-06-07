Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office’s “Preserving Foods Safely” will be held at Dixie Hills Baptist Church on July 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This Hands-on class will instruct Pressure Canning and Water Bath Canning. The registration fee is $30 and that includes all materials, canning and freezing books and produce. Call Katie Dees to register at 658-2421.

Lifeline Blood Services will have a blood drive at First South Bank in Bolivar on Friday, July 7 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a Polaris promotion for Hardeman County. Visit lifelinebloodserv.org to schedule your appointment and please remember your photo ID. Must be at least 18 years of age.

Music on the Square will feature 10-O-C on Friday, July 7 with Brian Lee Howell as Elvis opening the stage at 7:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre.

The Best Tomato Contest presented by the Hardeman County UT Extension Service will be held on Saturday, July 8 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bolivar’s Farmers Market. Adult and youth categories are Tastiest Tomato, Largest by Circumference, Largest by Weight, Smallest Tomato and Most Unique Shaped. Entries must be checked in at the UT Extension Table at the market by 10:00 a.m. For more information call 658-2421.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open on Saturdays and Tuesdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Be there early for the best selection of beef, pork, plants, produce, baked goods and crafts. If you would like to participate, Call Gerald Sykes, Market Manager at 731-609-2345. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee. Go to www.picktnproducts.org for more info and where to find markets statewide.

The Middleton Civitan’s Fishing Rodeo will be held on July 8 at 10:00 a.m. All children 11 and under are invited to participate free of charge at the Peffers Farm on Highway 57.

The Fair Theatre in Somerville will host an original stage play of “Endless Love” on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15 at 7:00 p.m. Advance tickets are $15, $20 at the door. Call 609-1023 for more information.

Pocahontas Church of Christ will hold VBS on July 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Ages Pre K – completed grade 6, lunch will be provided. Calling all Superheroes for Bible lessons crafts, obstacle course and more as you learn to be heroes for God who have heart, wisdom, courage, hope and power.

Whiteville’s Second Annual Community Day will be held on July 15 at the Whiteville City Park. Free food, drinks and games. Bring a towel for water activities. All food donations must be in by July 14.

The APTA Car Wash Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, July 22 at First South Bank in Bolivar. All proceeds will benefit the APTA to use for badly needed upkeep and repairs for historic properties in HC. If you would like to contribute, call 658-7912 or visit www.hardemancountyapta.org.

www.hardemancountyapta.org.

The Crowder 45th Family Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 6 at the City Park in Bolivar from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information call 659-2891 or 609-9443.

The Bolivar Senior Center has activities every week including Bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays, birthday celebrations, day trips and special guests. If you are a senior 60+, then you’re invited to participate. Call 658-4320 for more information.

The Bolivar - Hardeman County Library will feature Katina Rankin Saturday, July 8 who will be on hand to autograph her children’s book “Up North, Down South: City Folk Meet Country Folk” at 1:00 p.m. All ages are welcome. The library has many activities for all ages this summer including a Summer Reading and Food Program. Call 658-3436. Stop by and pick up their summer calendar, contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. To see a list of their activities and times, visit their facebook page.

The Lee Ola Roberts Library in Whiteville will run their Summer Reading/Food Program through August 4 from Noon – 1:00 p.m. each day with guest speakers every Tuesday and Thursday.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is full of good ol Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts or order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA, visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (July 10) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

