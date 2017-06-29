Hardeman County Community Calendar

Ashton Shepherd Live in Concert at Music on The Square this Friday, June 30 at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. Middleton’s Tim Warren will take the stage at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are on sale at The Bank of Hardeman County, the HC Chamber of Commerce and WMOD Radio.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open on Saturdays and Tuesdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Be there early for the best selection of beef, pork, plants, produce, baked goods and crafts. If you would like to participate, Call Gerald Sykes, Market Manager at 731-609-2345. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee. Go to www.picktnproducts.org for more info and where to find markets statewide.

Grand Valley Lakes will hold their 4th of July Celebration on July 1 beginning at 3:00 p.m. with a boat parade and will conclude at 9:00 p.m. with the fireworks display. They’ll have food and lots of fun with all proceeds going towards the renovation of the Grand Valley Lakes entry gate.

A Community Patriotic Celebration will be held at Middleton City Park stage on Sunday evening July 2 at 6:00 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a musical and inspirational celebration of our Independence. Hosted by First Baptist Church of Middleton.

Lifeline Blood Services will have a blood drive at First South Bank in Bolivar on Friday, July 7 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a Polaris promotion for Hardeman County. Visit lifelinebloodserv.org to schedule your appointment and please remember your photo ID. Must be at least 18 years of age.

The Middleton Civitan’s Fishing Rodeo will be held on July 8 at 10:00 a.m. All children 11 and under are invited to participate free of charge at the Peffers Farm on Highway 57.

DayShore Day Camp is coming to Bolivar First United Methodist Church from July 10-July 14 from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Children ages 5-11 are invited to join for what is sure to be an amazing Christ-centered week filled with silly games, fun songs, unique worship, and tons of exciting activities. Don’t miss out on archery, arts and crafts, basketball, Bible lessons, worship, gaga ball, music and more. Registration is just $75 and includes all activities as well as breakfast, lunch, and two snacks. Contact the church office at 731-658-5114 or visit website at bolivarfirstumc.org to register before June 30.

The Toone Fire and Police Departments 4th of July Fireworks will be held in front of the Toone Baptist Church on July 4 and will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Food, Fun and Live Music with the Wolf River Band. Fireworks at dusk.

Hickory Valley’s Annual 4th of July Picnic and Parade will be Tuesday July 4th, 2017. Register and line up for the parade at 10:00 at the Hickory Valley Gin. Be creative, decorate yourself, a tractor, Motorcycle, Bicycle wagon or build a float. Parade starts at 10:30. Picnic immediately follows the parade. Bring a lawn chair and a dish to share with your neighbors. The town of Hickory Valley provides hot dogs with all the fixings, lemonade and iced tea. Come and join us at Hickory Valley City Hall,7115 Rt. 18 South.

The Silerton Community Annual Fireworks Show will be Tuesday, July 4, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Silerton Baptist Church. The 10-O-C band will be playing and a patriotic program is planned and veterans will be recognized. A concession stand will be opened with hotdogs and drinks and the Hardeman County Baptist Association’s party van will be on site for the children.

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office’s “Preserving Foods Safely” will be held at Dixie Hills Baptist Church on July 6 from 5:30 to 830 p.m. This Hands-on class will instruct Pressure Canning and Water Bath Canning. The registration fee is $30 and that includes all materials, canning and freezing books and produce. Call Katie Dees to register at 658-2421.

Pocahontas Church of Christ will hold VBS on July 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Ages Pre K – completed grade 6, lunch will be provided. Calling all Superheros for Bible lessons crafts, obstacle course and more as you learn to be heroes for God who have heart, wisdom, courage, hope and power.

Whiteville’s Second Annual Community Day will be held on July 15 at the Whiteville City Park. Free food, drinks and games. Bring a towel for water activities. All food donations must be in by July 14.

The Crowder 45th Family Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 6 at the City Park in Bolivar from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information call 659-2891 or 609-9443.

The Bolivar Senior Center has activities every week including Bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays, birthday celebrations, day trips and special guests. If you are a senior, you’re invited to participate. Call 658-4320 for more information.

The Bolivar - Hardeman County Library needs volunteers on Mondays and Wednesdays. The library has many activities including a summer reading and food program this summer! Call 658-3436. Stop by and pick up their summer calendar, contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. To see a list of their activities and times, visit their facebook page.

The Lee Ola Roberts Library in Whiteville will run their Summer Reading/Food Program through August 4 from Noon – 1:00 p.m. each day with guest speakers every Tuesday and Thursday.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is full of good ol Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts or order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA, visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (July 10) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com