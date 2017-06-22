Hardeman County Community Calendar

Music on The Square will feature Showtime headlining at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre on Friday, June 23. Maykayla Collins will open the stage at 7:00 p.m. weather permitting. On June 30, country music recording artist Ashton Shepherd will be live in concert at the

Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. Tickets are $10 and are on sale at The Bank of Hardeman County, the HC Chamber of Commerce, WMOD Radio and at Music on the Square events in June.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open on Saturdays and Tuesdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Be there early for the best selection of beef, pork, plants, produce, baked goods and crafts. Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee. Go to www.picktnproducts.org for more information and how to participate.

Bowden Hill CME Church and congregation in Middleton will be having their annual “Back in the Day” event on Saturday, June 24 from 1-5 pm. The public is cordially invited to attend this historic event and enjoy soul food, gospel singing, testimony and memory sharing and door prizes every hour. For more information, call 731-394-5212.

A Free Homebuyer Workshop will be held on June 24 from 10:11 a.m. to noon at 208 Hope St., in Bolivar to assist in gaining a better understanding of homebuying basics. Call to reserve your spot today, 901-624-4038 and talk with Home Mortgage Consultant Sheila McElwain.

Dixie Hills Baptist will host Y.E.P. 2017 (Youth Evangelism Project) partnered with First Baptist Bolivar, First Baptist Middleton, Hornsby Baptist, and Parrans Chapel Baptist. Y.E.P.! is a hands-on mission experience for students grades 6th-12th. Students participate in mission TRAC's which are various three-hour projects twice a day for four days that serve the community of Hardeman County. A TRAC might be anything from prayer booths, to free car washes or construction projects. On Sunday June 25, there will be a worship service at the Courthouse Square at 7:00 p.m., to kick off Y.E.P. The week of projects will be June 26th-29th. For further information, you can contact Dixie Hills Baptist Church 658-6529.

The State of Tennessee’s Mobile DMV Highway for Heroes will be at Courthouse Square in Bolivar on Monday, June 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Call 658-6138 for more information or visit the State of Tennessee website.

Believers Church in Selmer is hosting their 14th annual Faith For Families conference with author and speaker Rev. Joe McGee. Rev. McGee’s insights into home life will open up scriptural secrets and commonsense applications that will powerfully change your family and your life. The meetings begin Tuesday, June 27th, and continues through Thursday, June 29th, 7:00 nightly. The church is located at 1431 Peach St, Selmer, TN. For more information call Pastor Bill Linam 731-645-8741. Nursery will be provided for children ages 5 and under.

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office’s Kids in the Kitchen will be held on June 28, 29 and 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Bolivar. Registration is $30. Call Katie Dees at 658-2421.

Grand Valley Lakes will hold their 4th of July Celebration on July 1 beginning at 3:00 p.m. with the boat parade and will conclude at 9:00 p.m. with the fireworks display. They’ll have food and lots of fun with all proceeds going towards the renovation of the Grand Valley Lakes entry gate.

A Community Patriotic Celebration will be held at Middleton City Park stage on Sunday evening July 2 at 6 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a Musical and Inspirational celebration of our Independence. Hosted by First Baptist Church of Middleton.

Lifeline Blood Services will have a blood drive in July at First South Bank in Bolivar on Friday, July 7 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a Polaris promotion for Hardeman County. Visit lifelinebloodserv.org to schedule your appointment and please remember your photo ID.

Hickory Valley’s Annual 4th of July Picnic and Parade will be Tuesday July 4th, 2017. Register and line up for the parade at 10:00 at the Hickory Valley Gin. Be creative, decorate yourself, a tractor, Motorcycle, Bicycle wagon or build a float. Parade starts at 10:30. Picnic immediately follows the parade. Bring a lawn chair and a dish to share with your neighbors. The town of Hickory Valley provides hot dogs with all the fixings, lemonade and iced tea. Come and join us at Hickory Valley City Hall,7115 Rt. 18 South.

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office’s “Preserving Foods Safely” will be held at Dixie Hills Baptist Church on July 6 from 5:30 to 830 p.m. This Hands-on class will instruct Pressure Canning and Water Bath Canning. The registration fee is $30 and that includes all materials, canning and freezing books and produce. Call Katie Dees to register at 658-2421.

DayShore Day Camp is coming to Bolivar First United Methodist Church from July 10-July 14 from 8:00 a.m.-5:00p.m. Children ages 5-11 are invited to join for what is sure to be an amazing Christ-centered week filled with silly games, fun songs, unique worship, and tons of exciting activities. Don’t miss out on archery, arts and crafts, basketball, Bible lessons, worship, gaga ball, music and more. Registration is just $75 and includes all activities as well as breakfast, lunch, and two snacks. Contact the church office at 731-658-5114 or visit website at bolivarfirstumc.org to register before June 30.

Pocahontas Church of Christ will hold VBS on July 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Ages Pre K – completed grade 6, lunch will be provided. Calling all Superheros for Bible lessons crafts, obstacle course and more as you learn to be heroes for God who have heart, wisdom, courage, hope and power.

Whiteville’s Second Annual Community Day will be held on July 15 at the Whiteville City Park. Free food, drinks and games. Bring a towel for water activities. All food donations must be in by July 14.

The Crowder 45th Family Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 6 at the City Park in Bolivar from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information call 659-2891 or 609-9443.

The Bolivar - Hardeman County Library needs volunteers on Mondays and Wednesdays. The library has many activities including a summer reading and food program this summer! Call 658-3436. Stop by and pick up their summer calendar, contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. To see a list of their activities and times, visit their facebook page.

The Lee Ola Roberts Library in Whiteville will run their Summer Reading/Food Program through August 4 from Noon – 1:00 p.m. each day.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month ( June 12) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com. Do you have something to tell almost everyone? Send it to editor@hardemancountyjournal.com