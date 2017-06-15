Hardeman County Community Calendar

An Urgent Plea for Blood continues for second week as local blood supplies remain at dangerously low levels. If you are healthy, age 17 or older and meet the blood donation requirements, then chances are very good that you could save a life by giving blood Friday, June 16 at the Middleton Community Center, the Selmer Courthouse and First Baptist Church in Somerville from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at each location. Visit Lifelinebloodserve.org to register online and remember your photo ID.

Music on The Square will feature the Martin Family Circus headlining at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre this Friday night. The Strayz will open the stage at 7:00 p.m. On June 30, country music recording artist Ashton Shepherd will be live in concert at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. Tickets are $10 and are on sale at The Bank of Hardeman County, the HC Chamber of Commerce, WMOD Radio and at Music on the Square June events.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open on Saturdays and Tuesdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Be there early for the best selection of beef, pork, plants, produce, baked goods and crafts. Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee. Go to www.picktnproducts.org for more information and how to participate.

The Juneteenth Celebration will be held at Courthouse Square on Saturday, June 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, call Wanda Robinson at 518-5896.

The Bolivar - Hardeman County Library needs volunteers on Mondays and Wednesdays. The library has many activities including a summer reading and food program. Call 658-3436. Stop by and pick up their summer calendar, contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. To see a list of their activities and times, visit their facebook page.

The Lee Ola Roberts Library in Whiteville will run their Summer Reading/Food Program through August 4 from Noon – 1:00 p.m. each day.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals has an anonymous donor that will donate a 5,000 gift toward building fund, but has to be matched by June 15. Please make checks payable to: HAA Building Fund, PO Box 513, Bolivar 38008.

The Second Annual Cry for Revival with Pastor John Kilpatrick will be held June 15 & 16 at 7:00 nightly at All Nations Church at 1340 North Parkway in Jackson. Call 731-424-4390 for more.

New Bethel Baptist Church will have their homecoming on June 18 with Carl Crane Singers at 11:00 a.m. and Bro. James Smith speaking afterwards, and Carl Crane Singers will be featured again at 1:30 p.m. On June 24, the Ross Family Singers will perform at 5:00 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Bowden Hill CME Church and congregation in Middleton will be having their annual “Back in the Day” event on Saturday, June 24 from 1-5 pm. The public is cordially invited to attend this historic event and enjoy soul food, gospel singing, testimony and memory sharing and door prizes every hour. For more information, call 731-394-5212.

DayShore Day Camp is coming to Bolivar First United Methodist Church from July 10-July 14 from 8:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Children ages 5-11 are invited to join for what is sure to be an amazing Christ-centered week filled with silly games, fun songs, unique worship, and tons of exciting activities. Don’t miss out on archery, arts and crafts, basketball, Bible lessons, worship, gaga ball, music and more. Registration is just $75 and includes all activities as well as breakfast, lunch, and two snacks. Contact the church office at 731-658-5114 or visit website at bolivarfirstumc.org to register before June 30.

The Hardeman County Arts Council will hold auditions for the musical Grease the Musical on June 15 and 20 at 6:30 p.m. Show times are scheduled for September 8,9 and 10.

The State of Tennessee’s Mobile DMV Highway for Heroes will be at Courthouse Square in Bolivar on Monday, June 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Call 658-6138 for more information or visit the State of Tennessee website.

Pocahontas Church of Christ will hold VBS on July 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Ages Pre K – completed grade 6, lunch will be provided. Calling all Superheros for Bible lessons crafts, obstacle course and more as you learn to be heroes for God who have heart, wisdom, courage, hope and power.

Whiteville’s Second Annual Community Day will be held on July 15 at the Whiteville City Park. Free food, drinks and games. Bring a towel for water activities. All food donations must be in by July 14.

The Crowder 45th Family Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 6 at the City Park in Bolivar from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information call 659-2891 or 609-9443.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is full of good ol Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts or order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA, visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com