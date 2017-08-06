Hardeman County Community Calendar

Music on The Square will feature the Wolf River Band headlining at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre this Friday night. Hunter Cross will open the stage at 7:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open on Saturdays and Tuesdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Be there early for the best selection of beef, pork, plants, produce, baked goods and crafts. Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee. Go to www.picktnproducts.org for more information and how to participate.

The Bolivar - Hardeman County Library presents Sing for the Movie on the Square on June 8 at 8:00 p.m. They have many activities for all ages this summer! Call 658-3436. Stop by and pick up their summer calendar, contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. To see a list of their activities and times, visit their facebook page.

The Lee Ola Roberts Library in Whiteville will run their Summer Reading/Food Program through August 4 from Noon – 1:00 p.m. each day.

Middleburg Baptist Church will hold VBS on June 10 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. Children ages 4 and up are welcome, including a class for adults. Lunch will be served and let them know if you need a ride before June 9.

Porters Creek Baptist Church will hold Galactic Starveyors VBS on Sunday, June 11-June 15, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Preschool through adults are welcome to attend. Need a ride call 376-8649.

The TWRA’s Boat Education Class will be held on June 10 at 8:00 a.m. at the Hardeman County Rescue Squad, 204 Hope St., in Bolivar. This class is free to the public, those boaters born after January 1, 1989 are required to take this class. For more information call Darren at 609-5357.

A Home Buyers Seminar will be held on June 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library. For more information call Dorothy Bolden at 901-494-0603.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals has an anonymous donor that will donate a 5,000 gift toward building fund, but has to be matched within two weeks of June 1. Please make checks payable to: HAA Building Fund, PO Box 513, Bolivar 38008. HAA will hold their peel and eat shrimp fundraiser at the Hardeman County Golf and Country Club on June 10. Tickets are $15. Kid’s hot dog plates for $5. Call Charla Cooper at 731-234-4421 or Cindy Hamrick at 901-356-4843. Take out available.

Rocky Springs Baptist Church will have their homecoming June 11 at 11:00 a.m., with a potluck to follow and an evening of praise music.

New Bethel Baptist Church will have their homecoming on June 18 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. James Smith speaking afterwards, and Carl Crane Singers will be featured at 1:30 p.m., and on June 24, the Ross Family Singers will perform at 5:00 p.m. All are invited to attend.

DayShore Day Camp is coming to Bolivar First United Methodist Church from July 10-July 14 from 8:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Children ages 5-11 are invited to join for a Christ-centered week filled with silly games, fun songs, unique worship, and tons of exciting activities. Don’t miss out on archery, arts and crafts, basketball, Bible lessons, worship, gaga ball, music and more. Registration is just $75 and includes all activities as well as breakfast, lunch, and two snacks. Contact the church office at 731-658-5114 or visit website at bolivarfirstumc.org to register before June 30.

The Hardeman County Arts Council will hold auditions for the musical Grease the Musical on June 15 and 20 at 6:30 p.m. Show times are scheduled for September 8,9 and 10.

The Second Annual Cry for Revival at All Nations Church will take place 15-16 at 7:00 p.m. each night. They are located at 1340 N. Parkway in Jackson.

Bowden Hill CME Church in Middleton will host a “Back in the Day” event Saturday, June 24 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Call 731-394-5212 for more information.

The State of Tennessee’s Mobile DMV Highway for Heroes will be at Courthouse Square in Bolivar on Monday, June 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Call 658-6138 for more information or visit the State of Tennessee website.

The Crowder 45th Family Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 6 at the City Park in Bolivar from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information call 659-2891 or 609-9443.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month ( June 12) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com