Hardeman County Community Calendar

Music on The Square will feature Small Shack headlining Friday at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. Emma Webb will open the stage at 7:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open on Saturdays and Tuesdays at 7:00 a.m. Be there early for the best selection of beef, pork, plants, produce, baked goods and crafts. Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee. Go to www.picktnproducts.org for more information and how to participate.

The Bolivar - Hardeman County Library has many activities for all ages this summer! Call 658-3436. Stop by and pick up their summer calendar, contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. To see a list of their activities and times, visit their facebook page.

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce presents the Bolivar or Bust Spring Festival June 2 and 3 with Music on the Square Friday night, with food and vendor shops. Some of Saturdays events include live music, Car & Motorcycle Cruise In, vendor shops and food trucks. Call the chamber at 6558-6554 for additional information.

Smoke Over the Park at the Whiteville City Park will be held on June 2 and 3 with a BBQ contest, craft vendors, carnival games, kids zone, bouncy house and water slide, corn hole tournament, live music Friday & Saturday, lots of food, including BBQ plates and

Shellcracker will be onsite with crawfish plates and more. Proceeds benefit the Mid-South Make a Wish Foundation and JDRF.

The Roger Springs Church of Christ Gospel Meeting will be June 4-7 with guest speaker Jeff Scott, minister at Middleton church of Christ. Services are Sunday at 10:00 a.m., with lunch at noon and Monday-Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

First Baptist Church Whiteville will hold Galactic Starveyors VBS June 5-9 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for K-6th grade and will feature music, missions, recreation, snacks, bible lessons and worship rally.

Hebron Baptist Church will also hold Galactic Starveyors Vacation Bible School June 5-9 from 9:00 a.m. till noon. Call 212-9313. All ages are welcome.

The TWRA’s Boat Education Class will be held on June 10 at 8:00 a.m. at the Hardeman County Rescue Squad 204 Hope St., in Bolivar. This class is free to the public, those boaters born after January 1, 1989 are required to take this class. For more information call Darren at 609-5357.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals will hold their peel and eat shrimp fundraiser at the Hardeman County Golf and Country Club on June 10. Tickets are $15. Call Charla Cooper at 731-234-4421 or Cindy Hamrick at 901-356-4843. Take out available.

The Hardeman County Arts Council will hold auditions for the musical Grease, The Musical on June 13 and 15 at 6:30 p.m. The show is scheduled for September 8-10.

The State of Tennessee’s Mobile DMV Highway for Heroes will be at Courthouse Square in Bolivar on Monday, June 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Call 658-6138 for more information or visit the State of Tennessee website.

Whiteville’s Second Annual Community Day will be held on July 15 at the Whiteville City Park. Free food, drinks and games. Bring a towel for water activities. All food donations must be in by July 14.

The Crowder 45th Family Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 6 at the City Park in Bolivar from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information call 659-2891 or 609-9443.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is full of good ol Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts or order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA, visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com