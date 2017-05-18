Hardeman County Community Calendar

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 4050 Lake Hardeman Road will host the Dixie Echoes in concert on Friday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m. This is a free concert and everyone is invited.

The Hardeman County Arts Council presents the military tribute Hometown Heroes Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21 at the arts council. The show will include patriotism, local veteran participation, comedy, drama and music. Tickets are $10 and the box office is open Monday-Friday 10am-2pm. All major credit cards are accepted. Call the box office at 658-2787. Bring your family, friends and neighbors.

Music on The Square will feature Three Flights Up headlining Friday at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. Sparky Sparks will open the stage at 7:00 p.m.

The Bolivar Farmers Market at 110 Lafayette St. is open on Saturdays and Tuesdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Be there early for the best selection of beef, pork, plants, produce, baked goods and crafts. Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee. Go to www.picktnproducts.org for more information and how to participate.

The 11th Annual Imagination Library Golf Tournament is Friday, May 19 at Chickasaw Golf Course. Registration begins at 11:00 a.m. and the four-man scramble begins at noon. Lunch and on-course refreshments provided. All proceeds go to fund the books mailed to children under 5 in Hardeman County. For more information contact Monroe Woods at 609-3906.

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event will take place at the Hardeman County Landfill on May 20 from 8:00 a.m. to Noon. You can dispose of all household chemicals, lawn and garden products, automotive materials and more for free. No medical waste, explosives, ammunition or smoke detectors. Call 658-6138 for more information.

Ebenezer School will have an Old-Fashioned Picnic at 3940 Ebenezer Rd., on Saturday May 20 at 4:30 p.m. Entertainment will be by Charles Jeter. Bring picnic food and a lawn chair and enjoy. Parking is available and an opportunity will be given to contribute to the further restoration of the school building.

Toone Cemetery will have a decoration on May 21 at 2:30 p.m. If you cannot attend, send contributions to Merchants and Planters Bank, Toone Cemetery Fund, c/o Donna Mayfield, treasurer, 411 W. Market St., Bolivar, 38008. Call 609-9057 for more information.

Forty Forks Baptist Church on Ed Parham Rd., in Bethel Springs is hosting Living Truth Quartet on Sunday, May 21 at 6:00 p.m. Call 731-439-0552 or 610-9652 for more information.

The State of Tennessee’s Mobile DMV Unit will be at Courthouse Square from 10:00 a.m., until 2:00 p.m., on Monday, May 22. Driver Services, gun permits and more are for all Hardeman County residents, not just veterans. Call 658-3541 for more information.

The Middleton American Legion Post 198 will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on May 29 at the Veterans Wall in Middleton.

The Bolivar - Hardeman County Library will launch their Summer Food Program on May 29 from 11:00 a.m. to Noon. Free meals for ages birth to 18. Call 658-3436. Stop by and pick up their summer calendar, contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. To see a list of their activities and times, visit their facebook page.

Smoke Over the Park at the Whiteville City Park will be held on June 2 and 3 with a BBQ contest, corn hole tournament, food and more. BBQ plates and crawfish plates will be available for sale. All proceeds will go to both the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Juvenille Diabetes Research Foundation.

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce presents the Bolivar or Bust Spring Festival June 2 and 3 with Music on the Square Friday night, with food and vendor shops. Some of Saturdays events include live music, Car & Motorcycle Cruise In, vendor shops and food trucks. Call the chamber at 6558-6554 for additional information.

The Roger Springs church of Christ Gospel Meeting will be June 4-7 with guest speaker Jeff Scott, minister at Middleton church of Christ. Services are Sunday at 10:00 a.m., with lunch at noon and Monday-Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Whiteville’s Second Annual Community Day will be held on July 15 at the Whiteville City Park. Free food, drinks and games. Bring a towel for water activities. All food donations must be in by July 14.

The BCHS Class of 1977 will have a 40-year class reunion at the Pickwick Inn on August 26. Call the inn at 1-800-250-8516, make a reservation and mention you are staying with the Class of 77. Call 609-3286 or 212-0216 for more information.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is available for sale and is full of good ol Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA in 2017 visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Courthouse.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

