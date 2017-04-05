Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Bolivar Farmers Market at 110 Lafayette St. is open on Tuesdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the growing season. Be there early for the best selection of beef, pork, plants, produce, baked goods and crafts. Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee. Go to www.picktnproducts.org.

The BCHS Class of 1977 will have a 40-year class reunion at the Pickwick Inn on August 26. Call the inn at 1-800-250-8516, make a reservation and mention you are staying with the Class of 77. Call 609-3286 or 212-0216 for more information.

The Middleton Civitans are taking orders for Vidalia onions. A 10 lb bag is only $10. Proceeds benefit the Dictionary Project, scholarships, CDC class special needs, kids fishing rodeo and wheel chair ramps. Call 472-2003 to order. Pick up is Friday, May 12.

Hardeman County Relay for Life will be held on May 5 from 4 -10:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Farmers Market. This year’s theme is “Give Cancer the Boot”. For more information and to participate visit their facebook page or call Kathy at 433-9075 or Brandon at 518-6404.

A Yard Sale will be held in the banquet room at the Hardeman County Golf & Country Club on May 5 & 6 beginning at 8:00 a.m.

The Hornsby Antique Tractor Display and Parade will be Saturday, May 6 at the corner of Lafayette and Main St., (Highway 125) at 9:30 a.m. At 10:00, the parade will proceed west on Lafayette St., to Sain Rd., south to Lake Hardeman Rd and on to Lone Oaks Farm. Parade will leave Lone Oaks Farm at approximately 2:30 p.m. east on Lake Hardeman Rd., and will return to the Wheeler building. Call 658-6188

First United Methodist Church will have a car or truck wash and bake sale in their parking lot and in front of the clothing closet on May 6 from 9:00 a.m. – noon. All proceeds will benefit youth trips and activities and for missions.

Ebenezer Cemetery Clean-up Day needs volunteers on May 6 from 9:00 a.m. to Noon. Bring limb trimmers, axes, shovels, rakes, weed eaters, lawn mowers and gloves. The cemetery is located 5 miles south of Middleton off Highway 125 on Wildwood Farms Loop. Call 376-2121 for more information.

The First Annual Whiteville Unity Gathering will be held on May 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Whiteville City Park. Bring lawn chairs for a full day of fellowship, prayers, games, food, singing, vendors, health screenings, arts & crafts and more. This event is sponsored by Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College.

The Hardeman County Recovery Court is hosting the Annual Crawfish and Shrimp Boil on May 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Falcon Ridge Farm. Table sponsorships are available for local businesses, organizations and churches. Advance tickets are $20 they’ll be $25 at the gate. Call 609-3598 for more information.

The Walter R. Bryant Family Reunion will be May 6 at 11:00 a.m. at West Memorial Baptist Church. For more details, all 376-0431.

The Grand Junction Community Yard Sale will be on May 6. Participants are urged to obtain their $1 permit from city hall.

Porters Creek Baptist Church will have Homecoming on Sunday, May 7 with guest speaker Brother Adrian Knipper. There will be a noon potluck and a Barnett Family Singing at 1:30 p.m.

The Bolivar Hardeman County Library presents the free movie Zootopia for Movie on the Square on May 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Bolivar library hosts many other events for the month of May. Stop by pick up their new calendar, contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. Visit their facebook page for details.

Hardeman County Live presents Music on The Square with its first concert of the season on May 12 with Brian Lee Howell as Elvis opening the evening at 7:00 p.m., and 10-O-C will take the stage at 8:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre.

The Decoration of the Rainey Cemetery will be on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14. Contributions to the cemetery fund are welcome and assistance is needed with address lists to help notify members of changes and improvements made. If you cannot attend, please send contributions to Rainey Cemetery Fund, c/o Keith Foote, Treasurer, 2220 Highway 138, Toone, TN 38381.

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event will take place at the Hardeman County Landfill on May 20 from 8:00 a.m. to Noon. You can dispose of all household chemicals, lawn and garden products, automotive materials and more for free. No medical waste, explosives, ammunition or smoke detectors. Call 658-6138 for more information.

The Ebenezer School Building will have an Old-Fashioned Picnic at 3940 Ebenezer Rd., on Saturday, May 20 at 4:30 p.m. Entertainment will be by Charles Jeter. Bring picnic food and a lawn chair and enjoy. Parking is available and an opportunity will be given to contribute to the further restoration of the school building.

Forty Forks Baptist Church on Ed Parham Rd., in Bethel Springs is hosting Living Truth Quartet on Sunday, May 21 at 6:00 p.m. Call 731-439-0552, 610-9652, or 610-17147 for more information.

Smoke Over the Park at the Whiteville City Park will be held on June 2 and 3 with a BBQ contest, corn hole tournament, food and more. BBQ plates and crawfish plates will be available for sale. More info coming soon.

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce presents the Bolivar or Bust Spring Festival June 2 and 3 with Music on the Square Friday night, with food and vendor shops. Some of Saturdays events include live music, Car & Motorcycle Cruise In, vendor shops and food trucks. Call the chamber at 6558-6554 for additional information.

The Roger Springs Church of Christ Gospel Meeting will be June 4-7 with guest speaker Jeff Scott, minister at Middleton church of Christ. Services are Sunday at 10:00 a.m., with lunch at noon and Monday-Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Whiteville’s Second Annual Community Day will be held on July 15 at the Whiteville City Park. Free food, drinks and games. Bring a towel for water activities. All food donations must be in by July 14.

The Bolivar Hardeman County Library has Story Hour with Miss Shana (ages 2-6) every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Stop by and contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. Visit their facebook page.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is available for sale and is full of good ol Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA in 2017 visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Courthouse.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

