Hardeman County Community Calendar

The City of Bolivar wants to remind citizens that if they plan to burn outdoors, a burn permit is required. These permits are free and can be obtained at the Bolivar Municipal Building at 211 N. Washington St. Call 658-2020 for further information. You can also apply anytime at burnsafetn.org

Handgun Carry Permit Class for ladies only will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 8:30 to 3:30 p.m. Call Jerry Siler at 609-1517 to schedule this class, then register at apps.tn.gov/handgun. The cost is $65.

Getting’ Piggy in the Park will be held in Grand Junction on April 21 and 22. Judging will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday with awards at 5:00 p.m. Call Lorie Rice at 901-833-8451.

A Benefit Ride for “Big A” Wilson will be on April 22 at the shop beside the Country Café in Whiteville. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m., kickstands up at 10. The ride is not limited to motorcycles and is $10/driver, $5/rider and Ride for Big A t-shirts are $15. Call Leah Russell at 573-840-4225. All proceeds benefit the Wilson family.

The Hardeman County Master Gardeners will have a plant sale on April 22 from 8:00 a.m.-noon at the Bolivar Farmers Market.

The Middleton Library’s Cooking with Essential Oils on Saturday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m. with Mona Brady and will have Essential Oils 101 on April 29 at 10:00 a.m. with Amanda Baker. These classes are free. Check out their facebook page for more information.

Memorial Service for Adam Wayne Fawcett planned for family and friends at New Life Ministries on Hwy 64, one mile east of Bolivar, will be held April 23, 3-5 p.m. For more info please call Bonnie Holt 901-465-1300.

Porters Creek Baptist Church will have there revival starting Monday, April 24 through April 28 at 7 p.m. with Bro. Howard Goolsby. Everyone is welcome.

The 11th Annual St. Jude Trail Ride at the Chickasaw Riding Stables will take place from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30. Ride, rodeo, auction, live band and so much more are in store for those who participate. Call Mike at 609-6562 for more details, rules and regulations.

Volunteers are needed for the Ebenezer Cemetery Clean-up Days on April 29 and May 6 from 9:00 a.m. to Noon. Bring limb trimmers, axes, shovels, rakes, weed eaters, lawn mowers and gloves. The cemetery is located 5 miles south of Middleton off Highway 125 on

Wildwood Farms Loop. Call 376-2121 for more information.

The Middleton Civitan Club is having a Western Jamboree at the Middleton Community Center on April 29 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $10/adults, $5/children 10 & under. Lots of food, activities, fun and prizes for the whole family. Call 376-0230 for tickets and more information.

The Third Annual Hornsby Car Show & Family Fun Day will be held at Hornsby Elementary on April 29 with registration beginning at 8:00 a.m. $20 registration fee and kids play all day for $10. Music, food and fun. Vendor Booths are still needed! Call Aubrey at 697-9150 or Melanie at 697-9149.

Mt. Gilead Baptist Church at 6185 Rowsey School Rd., will host the Servants Heart Quartet in concert on Sunday, April 30 at 5:00 p.m. Call 645-8868 for more information.

The Southwest Human Resource Agency will be distributing commodities in Hardeman County on Thursday, May 4 at the National Guard Armory. Distribution will be from 8:00 a.m. to Noon.

Hardeman County Relay for Life will be held on May 5 from 4 -10:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Farmers Market. This year’s theme is “Give Cancer the Boot”. For more information and to participate visit their facebook page or call Kathy at 433-9075 or Brandon at 518-6404.

The Hardeman County Recovery Court is hosting the Annual Crawfish and Shrimp Boil on May 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Falcon Ridge Farm. Table sponsorships are available for local businesses, organizations and churches. Advance tickets are $20 they’ll be $25 at the gate. Call 609-3598 for more information.

The Walter R. Bryant Family Reunion will be May 6 at 11:00 a.m. at West Memorial Baptist Church. For more details, all 376-0431.

The Hornsby Antique Tractor Parade will be held on May 6 beginning at the Wheeler Estate at 9:00 a.m. Call 658-6188.

The Grand Junction Community Yard Sale will be on May 6. Participants are urged to obtain their $1 permit from city hall.

Hardeman County Live presents Music on The Square with its first concert of the season on May 12 with Brian Lee Howell as Elvis opening the evening at 7:00 p.m., and 10-O-C will take the stage at 8:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre.

The Middleton Civitans are taking orders for Vidalia onions. A 10 lb bag is only $10. Proceeds benefit the Dictionary Project, scholarships, CDC class special needs, kids fishing rodeo and wheel chair ramps. Call 472-2003 to order. Pick up is Friday, May 12.

The Decoration of the Rainey Cemetery will be on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13. Contributions to the cemetery fund are welcome and assistance is needed with address lists to help notify members of changes and improvements made. If you cannot attend, please send contributions to Rainey Cemetery Fund, c/o Keith Foote, Treasurer, 2220 Highway 138, Toone, TN 38381.

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce presents the Bolivar or Bust Spring Festival June 2 and 3 Music on the Square Friday night, with food and vendor shops. Some of Saturdays events include live music, Car & Motorcycle Cruise In, vendor shops and food trucks. Call the chamber at 6558-6554 for additional information.

Whiteville’s Second Annual Community Day will be held on July 15 at the Whiteville City Park. Free food, drinks and games. Bring a towel for water activities. All food donations must be in by July 14.

The Bolivar Hardeman County Library has Story Hour with Miss Shana (ages 2-6) every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Stop by and contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. Visit their facebook page.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is available for sale and is full of good ol Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA in 2017 visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Courthouse.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Boyce Wilson preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

