Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Big Hill Trail Run 5K will be held Saturday, April 15 beginning at 7:00 a.m. at Big Hill Pond State Park. The 5K is $35 and the Fun Walk is $15.For more information call 645-7967.

Whiteville United Methodist Church will host a Community Sunrise Easter Service on Easter at 7:00 a.m., with breakfast following.

Memorial Service for Adam Wayne Fawcett planned for family and friends at New Life Ministries on Hwy 64 will be held April 23, 3-5 p.m. For more info please call Bonnie Holt 901-465-1300.

First Baptist Church in Whiteville will present the Easter cantata “Worthy is The Lamb” on April 16 at 11:00 a.m. at 203 E. Main St.

Historic St. James Episcopal Church extends an invitation to the community to join in their Resurrection Sunday Service Celebration at 11:00 a.m. at 223 Lafayette St. in Bolivar.

Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church will have their 29th Annual There’s Hope Camp Meeting April 17-20 at 9:30 a.m., and 7:00 p.m. Call 686-7359 for more details.

Hebron Baptist Church will hold a Senior Luncheon beginning at noon on April 20.

Handgun Carry Permit Class for ladies only will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 8:30 to 3:30 p.m. Call Jerry Siler at 609-1517 to schedule this class, then register at apps.tn.gov/handgun. The cost is $65.

The Bolivar Hardeman County Library will feature Beauty and the Beast on Movie Night at Courthouse Square, Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. On Thursday, April 20 at 6:00 p.m. a library fundraiser will be held at Falcon Ridge Farm. This outside event will feature Small

Shack and a BBQ dinner for $25.For tickets and information call 658-3436. Stop by and pick up their calendar. Don’t forget Story Hour with Miss Shana (ages 2-6) every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. Visit their facebook page for details.

Getting’ Piggy in the Park will be held in Grand Junction on April 21 and 22. Judging will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday with awards at 5:00 p.m. Call Lorie Rice at 901-833-8451.

A Benefit Ride for “Big A” Wilson will be on April 22 at the shop beside the Country Café in Whiteville. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m., kickstands up at 10. The ride is not limited to motorcycles and is $10/driver, $5/rider and Ride for Big A t-shirts are $15. Call Leah Russell at 573-840-4225. All proceeds benefit the Wilson family.

The Hardeman County Master Gardeners will have a plant sale on April 22 from 7 a.m.-noon at the Bolivar Farmers Market.

The Middleton Library’s Cooking with Essential Oils on Saturday, April 23 at 10:00 a.m. with Mona Brady and will have Essential Oils 101 on April 30 at 10:00 a.m. with Amanda Baker. These classes are free. Check out their facebook page for more information.

The Middleton Civitan Club is having a Western Jamboree at the Middleton Community Center on April 29 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $10/adults, $5/children 10 & under. Lots of food, activities, fun and prizes for the whole family. Call 376-0230 for tickets and more information.

The Third Annual Hornsby Car Show & Family Fun Day will be held at Hornsby Elementary on April 29 with registration beginning at 8:00 a.m. $20 registration fee and kids play all day for $10. Music, food and fun. Vendor Booths are still needed! Call Aubrey at 697-9150 or Melanie at 697-9149.

Mt. Gilead Baptist Church at 6185 Rowsey School Rd., will host the Servants Heart Quartet in concert on Sunday, April 30 at 5:00 p.m. Call 645-8868 for more information.

Hardeman County Relay for Life will be held on May 5 from 4 -10:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Farmers Market. This year’s theme is “Give Cancer the Boot”. For more information and to participate visit their facebook page or call Kathy at 433-9075 or Brandon at 518-6404.

The Hardeman County Recovery Court is hosting the Annual Crawfish and Shrimp Boil on May 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Falcon Ridge Farm. Table sponsorships are available for local businesses, organizations and churches. Advance tickets are $20 they’ll be $25 at the gate. Call 609-3598 for more information.

The Walter R. Brown Family Reunion will be May 6 at 11:00 a.m. at West Memorial Baptist Church. For more details, all 376-0431.

The Hornsby Antique Tractor Parade will be held on May 6 beginning at the Wheeler Estate at 9:00 a.m. Call 658-6188.

The Grand Junction Community Yard Sale will be on May 6. Participants are urged to obtain their $1 permit from city hall.

Whiteville’s Second Annual Community Day will be held on July 15 at the Whiteville City Park. Free food, drinks and games. Bring a towel for water activities. All food donations must be in by July 14.

The Hardeman County Rescue Squad’s Annual Boston Butt Fundraiser tickets are $35. Call 609-8382 or see any Rescue Squad member. Pickup is April 15 at Walmart.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is available for sale and is full of good ol Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA in 2017 visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Courthouse.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The Hardeman County UT Extension’s Spring Shape Up 8 Week Program Walk Across Tennessee has begun. It’s not too late to participate. Get a 6-person team together, select a leader and all you do is walk on your own time and log it. Earn prizes, get in shape and have fun. Call Katie Dees 658-2421

The GED (HiSET) Prep class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

The Bold Truth - Messiah’s Spiritual Body Family Bible Studies, Free Conference Calls Wednesday nights at 9:00 p.m. CST. Dial 641-715-3580 enter code [256428#] after the lecture we offer Q&A, discussion, feedback, and fellowship, all over the phone. To listen to the

Playback lecture of the recordings dial 641-715-3589 W/ same code. For Biblical questions, only for “The Bold Truth” Pastor dial 731-YAH-YHVH that’s 731-924-9484. All questions are encouraged, but only Bible questions are accepted as a serious question. Please don’t ask about religions or other organizations, because we’re not the Judge, Jesus, Yehshua Messiah only is The Judge! Pastor Lynard Brock, Messiah’s Spiritual Body 731-924-9484

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Boyce Wilson preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

