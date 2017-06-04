Hardeman County Community Calendar

Coffee Talk will be held at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, April 13 at 8:00 a.m.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry wants to remind citizens that if they plan to burn outdoors, a burn permit is required. These permits are free and can be obtained at the Bolivar Municipal Building at 211 N. Washington St. Call 658-2020 for further information. You can apply anytime at burnsafetn.org

The Middleton Civitans are taking orders for Vidalia onions. A 10 lb bag is only $10. Proceeds benefit the Dictionary Project, scholarships, CDC class special needs, kids fishing rodeo and wheelchair ramps. Call 472-2003 to order. Pick up is Friday, May 12.

The UT Extension Office will sponsor a Pink and Teal night out for women’s health on April 6 from 5-7:00 p.m. in the activities building at the Bolivar United Methodist Church. Guest speakers, cancer survivor story, entertainment, exhibits, shopping with local vendors, finger foods, door prizes and fun. Create and wear your spring hat and be a part of the Spring Hat Fashion Show. This free event is for all to attend and sponsored by the UT Extension Service. Call Katie Dees at 658-2421.

The Middleton Library will have movie night on April 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. featuring the movie Sing. There will be free admission, concessions available and donations welcome.

The Hornsby Ruritan Fish Fry will be held on Saturday, April 8 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Hornsby Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 115 Fulghum St. $10 per plate. Purchase tickets and for more information call 609-1210

New Bethel Baptist Church will host the Cranes Gospel Singers on April 8 at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Robert Buse and congregation welcome all to attend.

Hillfield MB Church will host Bible Bowl VI on April 8 at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is Standing for Christ.

The Bolivar Church of God will have a yard sale in the church fellowship hall on Saturday, April 8 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Rain or shine. Monies will go to church youth groups for summer camp. Items being sold include furniture, housewares, clothing, electronics and more. The church is at 15650 Highway 64 East of Bolivar.

Handgun Carry Permit Classes for ladies only will be held on Saturday, April 8 & 22 from 8:30 to 3:30 p.m. Call Jerry Siler at 609-1517 to schedule this class, then register at apps.tn.gov/handgun. The cost is $65.

The Mobile DMV Highway for Heroes program will come to Courthouse Square in Bolivar on Tuesday, April 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., to provide onsite driver’s services not only for Veterans but for all citizens of Hardeman County. If you have any questions call the Hardeman County Clerk’s office at 658-3541.

Movie Night at Courthouse Square will be Thursday, April 13 at 6:00 p.m. Call 658-3436 for more information.

The Bolivar Hardeman County Library will have a fundraiser and silent auction on Thursday, April 20 at 6:00 p.m. at Falcon Ridge Farm. This outside event will feature Small Shack and a BBQ dinner for $25. For tickets and information call 658-3436. Stop by and pick up their April calendar. Don’t forget Story Hour with Miss Shana (ages 2-6) every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. Visit their facebook page for details.

Getting’ Piggy in the Park will be held in Grand Junction on April 21 and 22. Call city hall for more information. 764-2871.

A Benefit Ride for “Big A” Wilson will be on April 22 at the shop beside the Country Café in Whiteville. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m., kickstands up at 10. The ride is not limited to motorcycles and is $10/driver, $5/rider and Ride for Big A t-shirts are $15. Call Leah Russell at 573-840-4225. All proceeds benefit the Wilson family.

The Hardeman County Master Gardeners will have a plant sale on April 22 from 8am-noon at the Bolivar Farmers Market.

The Third Annual Hornsby Car Show & Family Fun Day will be held at Hornsby Elementary on April 29 with registration beginning at 8:00 a.m. $20 registration fee and kids play all day for $10. Music, food and fun. Call Aubrey at 697-9150 or Melanie at 697-9149.

The Middleton Civitan Club is having a Western Jamboree at the Middleton Community Center on April 29 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $10/adults, $5/children 10 & under. Lots of food, activities, fun and prizes for the whole family. Call 376-0230 for tickets and more information.

Mt. Gilead Baptist Church at 6185 Rowsey School Rd., will host the Servants Heart Quartet in concert on Sunday, April 30 at 5:00 p.m. Call 645-8868 for more information.

Hardeman County Relay for Life will be held on May 5 from 4 -10:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Farmers Market. This year’s theme is “Give Cancer the Boot”. For more information and to participate visit their facebook page or call Kathy at 433-9075 or Brandon at 518-6404.

The Hardeman County Recovery Court is hosting the Annual Crawfish and Shrimp Boil on May 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Falcon Ridge Farm. Table sponsorships are available for local businesses, organizations and churches. Advance tickets are $20 they’ll be $25 at the gate. Call 609-3598 for more information.

The Hornsby Antique Tractor Parade will be held on May 6 beginning at the Wheeler Estate at 9:00 a.m. Call 658-6188.

The Grand Junction Community Yard Sale will be on May 6. Participants are urged to obtain their $1 permit from city hall.

Whiteville’s Second Annual Community Day will be held on July 15 at the Whiteville City Park. Free food, drinks and games. Bring a towel for water activities. All food donations must be in by July 14.

The Hardeman County Rescue Squad’s Annual Boston Butt Fundraiser tickets are $35. Call 609-8382 or see any Rescue Squad member. Pickup is April 15 at Walmart.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is available for sale and is full of good ol Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA in 2017 visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Courthouse.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The Hardeman County UT Extension’s Spring Shape Up 8 Week Program Walk Across Tennessee has begun. It’s not too late to participate. Get a 6-person team together, select a leader and all you do is walk on your own time and log it. Earn prizes, get in shape and have fun. Call Katie Dees 658-2421

The GED (HiSET) Prep class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Boyce Wilson preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com

Do you have something to tell EVERYONE? Send it to editor@hardemancountyjournal.com