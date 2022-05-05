Hardeman County Community Calendar

Hardeman County 1st Annual Crawfish and Wing Festival, May 6 on Lafayette Street, Bolivar. Crawfish and wings, live music/DJ, outside restaurant/vendors.

Hebron Baptist Church Homecoming, May 8, 2022. Special singing from Living Truth at 10 a.m., service 11 a.m. with a meal to follow afterward.

Homecoming May 8, 2022, Mother’s Day Ramer church on Rocky Springs Road, 1/4 mile off Hwy 57. Services begin at 11 a.m. Bro. Jason Russell from Rocky Springs Baptist church will be preaching. Potluck meal after services.

Rainey Cemetery Decoration in Toone, May 8, 2022. Decoration is the second Sunday in May, always on Mother’s Day. Contributions can be set to, Rainey Cemetery Fund, c/o Keith Foote, Treasurer, 2220 Hwy 138, Toone, TN 38381. Thank you Rainey Cemetery Committee. Please feel free to share with anyone and spread the word about decoration.

Toone Cemetery Decoration Day, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. on Jones Loop Road. If unable to attend please send contributions to: Donna Mayfield, 8675 Old Highway 64, Bolivar, TN 38008. Please make checks payable to: Toone Cemetery Association, Inc.

West Memorial Baptist Church will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, May 15 with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Worship service will follow at 10:30 with singing featuring Servant’s Heart and a sermon by former pastor, Adam Holloway! Activities will conclude with a potluck dinner after the services.

The Hardeman County Baptist Association is presenting a County-wide Tent Revival at the Hardeman County Fairgrounds on May 18, 19 and 20th. Services beginning each evening at 7 p.m. The speakers will be Dr. Danny Sinquefield on May 18, Dr. Bartholomew Orr on May 19 and Bro. Dan Singleton on May 20. There will be music each night led by Stephen Wood and Davey Wade and other musicians, along with special music by William Griggs and others.

Hardeman County Commodity Distribution will be a drive-through event at Hardeman Old Boys and Girls Club 208 Hope Street, Bolivar. You must be signed up prior to pick up date. To sign up call 731-658-9292. In order to control traffic, please pick up by your last name and day. May 4th - 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Last name A-L May 5th - 8 a.m. -12 p.m. Last name M-Z Please remain in your vehicle while holding your identification or paperwork up in the window. The food will be placed in the trunk or back seat of vehicle.

Grand Junction’s 2022 Spring Bazaar at the Old Cotton Gin, 216 Highway 57 East, Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Grand Junction’s Farmers Market Kick-Off at Old Cotton Gin, 216 Highway 57 E, Saturday, May 14, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs all non-perishable food items. Call 609-2397 to drop off your donations. Canned fruit and protein items are most needed.

The Hardeman County Republican Party will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at 100 South Main Street in Bolivar.

Bolivar Masonic Lodge #608 meets the 1st Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m.

Grand Junction Community Walk every second Saturday of the month at the city park, if it rains it will be at the Old Cotton Gin.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pinesol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multi-purpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes) notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, Bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com. Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, which is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.