Hardeman County Community Calendar

Grand Junction’s Community Yard Sale at the Old Cotton Gin, 216 Highway 57 East, Saturday, April 9th, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hebron Baptist Church will host Senior Citizen Lucheon, April 21 at 12 p.m., with Bro. Grover Westober.

Hardeman County Commodity Distribution will be a drive-through event at Hardeman Old Boys and Girls Club 208 Hope Street, Bolivar. You must be signed up prior to pick up date. To sign up call 731-658-9292. In order to control traffic, please pick up by your last name and day. May 4th - 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Last name A-L May 5th - 8 a.m. -12 p.m. Last name M-Z. Please remain in your vehicle while holding your identification or paperwork up in the window. The food will be placed in the trunk or back seat of vehicle.

Grand Junction’s 2022 Spring Bazaar at the Old Cotton Gin, 216 Highway 57 East, Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Grand Junction’s Farmers Market Kick-Off at Old Cotton Gin, 216 Highway 57 E, Saturday, May 14, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs all non-perishable food items. Call 609-2397 to drop off your donations. Canned fruit and protein items are most needed.

The Hardeman County Republican Party will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at 100 South Main Street in Bolivar.

Bolivar Masonic Lodge #608 meets the 1st Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m.

Grand Junction Community Walk every second Saturday of the month at the city park, if it rains it will be at the Old Cotton Gin.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pinesol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multi-purpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes) notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, Bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com. Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292.

The Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) is offering a $500, one-time scholarship to a qualified high school senior from Bolivar Central High School (BCHS), Middleton High School (MHS) and Hardeman County homeschool students zoned for their respective school. The scholarship is open to seniors pursuing a college major or minor in the arts and/or related fields. Degree programs in art, creative writing, dance, drama, literature, and music, as well as teaching in these areas or related fields, will be considered. Students who have participated in an HCAC production on stage or behind the scenes, but are not pursuing one of those areas of study, are also eligible to apply. Applications are available in the counselor’s office at both high schools and must be returned to them by Thursday, April 28, 2022. Contact Jennifer Smeltser at the HCAC office at (731) 658-2787 for more information.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, which is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.