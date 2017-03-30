Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Hardeman County Arts Council is holding auditions on April 3-4 from 6:00-8:00 p.m., for the Military Tribute with patriotism, music and comedy. Singing, non-singing and children’s roles are available for all ages. Performance dates are May 19-21. Call 658-2787 for more info. Bring music with you for singing auditions.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry wants to remind citizens that if they plan to burn outdoors, a burn permit is required. These permits are free and can be obtained at the Bolivar Municipal Building at 211 N. Washington St. Call 658-2020 for further information. You can apply anytime at burnsafetn.org

TCAT Whiteville 1st Annual 5K Run/Walk will be on April 1 at 9:00 a.m. All ages welcome. Awards for top 3 male and female finishers in each age division. Registration fee $25, ($30 day of race). Proceeds benefit the SkillsUSA Team. Call 254-8521.

Zion Temple Worship Center at 760 McTizic St. in Bolivar will hold a Spring Fling and BBQ Cookoff from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1 with the Game Truck, hot spot airbrushing, cotton candy, candy apples, Gege’s Gourmet Goodies, unique décor, S&S Photography, and more! Booth rentals still available for $20. Call Nikki Williams at 731-616-8942. Everyone is welcome!

The Middleton High School Reunion will be held on April 1 at the Middleton Community Center at 10:00 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon, $10 per person. Send money to PO Box 797, Middleton, TN 38052 by March 25. All teachers and MHS attendees are invited and encouraged to attend.

Hardeman County’s Annual Celebrity Waiters event is April 1 at 6:00 pm. at 208 Hope St., in Bolivar. 25 waiters are needed and can be anyone in the community. Please call Kathy Weaver at 433-9075 for more information. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

The Hardeman Adoptable Animals Shelter will have a Raise the Woof fundraiser on April 1 at 7:00 p.m. at 117 S. Main St., in Bolivar. Play bunco, win door prizes and help raise money for the new shelter. $20/person, Cash prizes for bunco winners. 609-4173

The Hardeman County and Bolivar Head Start Centers will be taking applications from the 2017-18 program school year on April 5&6 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the HC Head Start at 525 Moss Lane. All applicants will need to bring the child’s certified birth certificate, immunization record, insurance card and proof of household income from 2016. For more information, call 658-1803 or 658-4920.

The UT Extension Office will sponsor a Pink and Teal night out for women’s health on April 6 from 5-7:00 p.m. in the activities building at the Bolivar United Methodist Church. Guest speakers, cancer survivor story, entertainment, exhibits, shopping with local vendors, finger foods, door prizes and fun. Create and wear your spring hat and be a part of the Spring Hat Fashion Show. This free event is for all to attend and sponsored by the UT Extension Service. Call Katie Dees at 658-2421.

The Hornsby Ruritan Fish Fry will be held on Saturday, April 8 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Hornsby Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 115 Fulghum St. $10 per plate. Purchase tickets and for more information call 609-1210

New Bethel Baptist Church will host the Cranes Gospel Singers on April 8 at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Robert Buse and congregation welcome all to attend.

Hillfield MB Church will host Bible Bowl VI on April 8 at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is Standing for Christ.

Handgun Carry Permit Classes for ladies only will be held on Saturday, April 8 & 22 from 8:30 to 3:30 p.m. Call Jerry Siler at 609-1517 to schedule this class, then register at apps.tn.gov/handgun. The cost is $65.

The Mobile DMV Highway for Heroes program will come to Courthouse Square in Bolivar on Tuesday, April 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., to provide onsite driver’s services not only for Veterans but for all citizens of Hardeman County. If you have any questions call the Hardeman County Clerk’s office at 658-3541.

The Bolivar Hardeman County Library will have a fundraiser and silent auction on Thursday, April 20 at 6:00 p.m. at Falcon Ridge Farm. This outside event will feature Small Shack and a BBQ dinner for $25. For tickets and information call 658-3436. The library has Free

Fun all week during spring break with Kids Happy Hour, Lego Club, Anime Club, Kids Yoga, Adult Coloring, movie day and more! Stop by and pick up their calendar from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Don’t forget Story Hour with Miss Shana (ages 2-6) every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar. Visit their facebook page for details.

Hardeman County Relay for Life will be held on May 5 from 4 -10:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Farmers Market. This year’s theme is “Give Cancer the Boot”. For more information and to participate visit their facebook page or call Kathy at 433-9075 or Brandon at 518-6404.

The Grand Junction Community Yard Sale will be on May 6. Participants are urged to obtain their $1 permit from city hall.

Whiteville’s Second Annual Community Day will be held on July 15 at the Whiteville City Park. Free food, drinks and games. Bring a towel for water activities. All food donations must be in by July 14.

It’s time for the Hardeman County Rescue Squad’s Annual Boston Butt Fundraiser. Tickets are $35. Call 609-8382 or see any Rescue Squad member. Pickup is April 15 at Walmart.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is available for sale and is full of good ol Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA in 2017 visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Courthouse.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The Hardeman County UT Extension’s Spring Shape Up 8 Week Program Walk Across Tennessee has begun. It’s not too late to participate. Get a 6-person team together, select a leader and all you do is walk on your own time and log it. Earn prizes, get in shape and have fun. Call Katie Dees 658-2421

The GED (HiSET) Prep class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

The Bold Truth - Messiah's Spiritual Body Family Bible Studies, Free Conference Calls Wednesday nights at 9:00 p.m. CST. Dial 641-715-3580 enter code [256428#] after the lecture we offer Q&A, discussion, feedback, and fellowship, all over the phone. Pastor Lynard Brock, Messiah's Spiritual Body 731-924-9484

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Boyce Wilson preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

